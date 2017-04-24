Ken and fish help raise thousands for museum

ART collectors and supporters of the Yamba Museum packed into the buyers' marquee on Saturday night armed with bidding paddles and plenty of bravado to battle it over a range of exquisite works to help raise money for the not-for-profit organisation.

After a successful silent auction got the fundraising rolling, the live auctioneering handled comedically well by Simon Dougherty, had around 50 items fall under the hammer raising about $12,000.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Plenty of spirited bidding ensured some lots reached very impressive totals, the most popular of the items the intriguing collection of fish prints reproduced from the donated original sketches found in a suitcase under a bed at Yamba's Pacific Hotel. The 10 prints selected for auction raised around $2500 the highest fetching $380.

Other top lots included former Maclean boy Ken Done's small handdrawn ink on paper which made $760 and John Beeman's two oil paintings which sold for $700 and $500 each.