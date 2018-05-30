Kendall, Kylie snub brother’s wedding

New parents Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner sat courtside in Houston this week. Picture: Getty Images

KENDALL and Kylie Jenner were reportedly 'too busy' to respond to their brother's wedding invitation, a source claims.

Page Six reports that former reality star Brody Jenner's half-sisters "didn't even bother to RSVP" to his wedding to blogger Kaitlynn Carter, held in Bali.

It came after it was revealed Brody's dad, Caitlyn Jenner, 68, also skipped the wedding trip due to scheduled work commitments.

It is unclear why Kendall, 22, or Kylie, 21, couldn't make it to Brody's special day.

Kylie and baby daddy Travis Scott were spotted courtside at the NBA play-offs in Houston on Monday.

Kendall spent a "low key" Memorial Day with Kourtney Kardashian, Jordyn Woods and other friends, posting bikini snaps on social media.

Meantime, Kylie went above and beyond recently by gifting superfan Johnny Cyrus a Louis Vuitton bag for his birthday, Page Six reports.

The French luxury label's Apollo Backpack retails for $A2010, making it pricey present.

With 145,000 Instagram followers, Cyrus is undoubtedly Jenner's most famous fan.

He has a number of tattoos dedicated to the multi-millionaire beauty mogul, including the Kylie Cosmetics "dripping lips" logo on his shoulder and a line-up of Lip Kit swatches on his forearm.

This article has been edited and republished from the New York Post, with permission.