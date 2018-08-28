‘Son killed mother believing she was a witch’

The scene where Lorraine Hollis, 63, was killed by her son, Leonard John Crabbe, in March 2016. Picture: Tait Schmaal

The scene where Lorraine Hollis, 63, was killed by her son, Leonard John Crabbe, in March 2016. Picture: Tait Schmaal

LEONARD John Crabbe killed his mother in a "stabbing frenzy" because he thought she was a witch who wanted to end his life.

On Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Anne Bampton found Crabbe, 45, not guilty of murdering his 63-year-old mother, Lorraine Hollis, because he was mentally incompetent.

She found Crabbe was suffering from schizophrenia at the time of the death at Mrs Hollis' home in Kensington Park on March 30, 2016.

Victim Lorraine Hollis. Picture: Supplied by family

"The opinions of the forensic psychiatrists establish, on the balance of probabilities, that Mr Crabbe was mentally incompetent," she said.

"He was unable to reason about the wrongfulness of his actions … killing his mother in a stabbing frenzy.

"(He) was labouring under the belief that his mother was a witch and trying to kill him.

"Both psychiatrists are of the opinion that Mr Crabbe suffers from schizophrenia.

"Both are of the opinion that Mr Crabbe did not know his conduct was wrong, that is, he could not reason about whether his conduct, as perceived by reasonable people, was wrong."

Justice Bampton placed Crabbe under supervision for life and the court was told he would not be seeking release for some time.

Police at the scene where Lorraine Hollis died in March 2016. Picture: Tait Schmaal.

Following the death, The Advertiser revealed Crabbe was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital by police for mental health treatment and released only hours before he killed his mother.

He was taken to hospital following a disturbance at a Marryatville hotel about 2pm, before being released about 4.30pm.

About three hours later, Crabbe stabbed his mother to death with a knife at her Oval Tce home.

Lorraine Hollis’ neighbour and friend speaks about the tragic death. Picture: Tait Schmaal.

SA Health remained tight-lipped and refused to comment on the treatment provided to Crabbe because his case was before the courts.

The Advertiser has sought comment from SA Health now that the case has finalised.

At the time, Mrs Hollis' neighbours paid tribute to the "lovely and kind-hearted" woman who had only become engaged to her long-term boyfriend hours before the grandmother died.

One neighbour, Casey, said the woman had only lived at the Housing Trust property for a few months and, on the day before she was killed, they had made plans to go to the Salvation Army to begin organising her wedding.

"I've lost my best friend … she was a beautiful soul," she said. "We clicked like sisters."