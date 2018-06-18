Kerbside clean-up: When will your pile be collected?

Delays in the annual kerbside clean up have led to rubbish piles like this one being set alight by vandals.

SLIGHTLY soiled mattresses, old TVs and waterlogged furniture. These are some of the items decorating front lawns around the Clarence Valley.

In theory, the annual kerbside clean up should be coming to a close, but rubbish continues to pile up outside homes.

It seems we're a messy bunch this year, leading to an almost two-week delay to the annual clean-up.

"There has been an overwhelming amount of material to collect this year," Clarence Valley Council environmental officer Suzanne Lynch said.

"We can only estimate the quantity of material people will put out for collection, and this year the amount has exceeded the estimates."

Ms Lynch assured residents they will continue to work through the list of locations as they were first published.

"We might be a little behind, but we will get there and people will not have to wait long," she said.

"There might be some areas where only one side of the street has been collected due to the collection schedule, which follows the normal domestic collection schedule where possible.

"The contractors will get to the other side of the street when they can."

In the meantime, treasure hunters can take advantage of the extra time to pick through the piles...

