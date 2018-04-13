KERBSIDE CLEANUP: Find out when your rubbish goes out

PICKUP: The last of kerbside rubbish in Yamba should be collected today.

IF you've been hoarding in your house, or just want to clean up your place, the annual kerbside cleanup is on the way.

Clarence Valley Council has released the schedule for the cleanup starting next month, and has also released guidelines for what will be picked up in the cleanup.

This is a bulky waste collection service, it is NOT for small items that will fit in the red bin.

E-waste WILL NOT BE COLLECTED (computers, tvs, printers).

Greenwaste WILL NOT BE COLLECTED (tree and shrub prunings, grass clippings).

Other items that will NOT be collected include: vehicle tyres, dangerous or hazardous materials (including liquid waste, car batteries, asbestos), industrial or building waste (including paint), concrete, gas bottles.

Fridges WILL BE collected as a separate collection. Ensure latches and locking devices are removed.

A crew of two staff per truck will operate the collection service so items should be no heavier than what two people can lift.

The volume of waste per household must not exceed 2 cubic metres in volume (one small box trailer) and no item is to be longer than 1.5 metres.

Loose smaller items should be placed in the red bin. This is a bulky waste collection only.

Items are to be left on the footpath where you normally position your wheelie bin, making sure it does not obstruct or endanger pedestrians or traffic.

Council and its contractor reserve the right to refuse the collection of any item.

The dates for each area are as follows:

Week 1 May 14-18:

Armidale Road - Elland, Coutts Crossing, Blaxlands Creek, Nymboida

Gwydir Highway - Waterview Heights, Seelands, Eatonsville, Ramornie

Orara Way - Braunstone, Levenstrath, Lanitza, Kremnos, Glenreagh

Pacific Highway - Cowper, Ulmarra, Swan Creek, Tucabia, Pillar Valley, Wooli, Minnie Water, Diggers Camp, Bom Bom, Glenugie, Wells Crossing, Halfway Creek

Weeks 2-3 May 21-June 1:

South Grafton, Clarenza, Grafton (Villiers St to Clarence River)

Yamba, Palmers Island, Angourie, Wooloweyah

Week 4 June 4-8:

Grafton (other than Villiers St to Clarence River), Junction Hill, Mountain View, Southgate and Lower Southgate

Clarence Way - The Whiteman, The Pinnacles, Copmanhurst, Fineflower, Baryulgil

Summerland Way - to Kyarran Road

Weeks 5-6 June 11-22:

Maclean, Lawrence (Pringles Way), Townsend, Gulmarrad, Brooms Head,

South Arm, James Creek, Woodford Island, Brushgrove, Tyndale, Harwood, Chatsworth, Iluka, Woody Head, Ashby, Woombah, Tullymorgan, Warregah

For more information contact the Waste Hotline 1800 335599 or CVC 6643 0200.