KERBSIDE CLEANUP: Your date to dump your stuff

Amanda Skinner of Grafton said people have been polite looking through her kerbside collection pile this year.

Amanda Skinner of Grafton said people have been polite looking through her kerbside collection pile this year. Adam Hourigan

IF YOU'VE got things cluttering up your house, and like scouring the streets for a piece of trashy treasure, it's almost you favourite time of year.

Clarence Valley Council have released the dates for their Bulky Waste Collection kerbside cleanup, but there are a few important rules to follow to help it all run smoothly.

This is a bulky waste collection service, it is NOT for small items that will fit in the red bin.

E-waste WILL NOT BE COLLECTED (computers, tvs, printers).

Greenwaste WILL NOT BE COLLECTED (tree and shrub prunings, grass clippings).

Other items that will NOT be collected include: vehicle tyres, dangerous or hazardous materials (including liquid waste, car batteries, asbestos), industrial or building waste (including paint), concrete, gas bottles.

Fridges WILL BE collected as a separate collection. Ensure latches and locking devices are removed.

A crew of two staff per truck will operate the collection service so items should be no heavier than what two people can lift.

The volume of waste per household must not exceed 2 cubic metres in volume (one small box trailer) and no item is to be longer than 1.5 metres.

Loose smaller items should be placed in the red bin. This is a bulky waste collection only.

Items are to be left on the footpath where you normally position your wheelie bin, making sure it does not obstruct or endanger pedestrians or traffic.

Council and its contractor reserve the right to refuse the collection of any item.

More information about the service can be found at the Waste Hotline by calkling 1800 335599, or CVC 66430200.

Now, the important dates.

Week 1: May 6 -10

Armidale Road - Elland, Coutts Crossing, Blaxlands Creek, Nymboida

Gwydir Highway - Waterview Heights, Seelands, Eatonsville, Ramornie

Orara Way - Braunstone, Levenstrath, Lanitza, Kremnos, Glenreagh

Pacific Highway - Cowper, Ulmarra, Swan Creek, Tucabia, Pillar Valley, Wooli, Minnie Water, Diggers Camp, Bom Bom, Glenugie, Wells Crossing, Halfway Creek

Weeks 2-3: May 13 - 24

South Grafton, Clarenza, Grafton (Villiers St to Clarence River)

Yamba, Palmers Island, Angourie, Wooloweyah

Week 4: May 27 - 31

Grafton (other than Villiers St to Clarence River), Junction Hill, Mountain View, Southgate and Lower Southgate

Clarence Way - The Whiteman, The Pinnacles, Copmanhurst, Fineflower, Baryulgil, Malabugilmah

Summerland Way - to Kyarran Road

Weeks 5-6: June 3-14

Maclean, Lawrence (Pringles Way), Townsend, Gulmarrad, Brooms Head,

South Arm, James Creek, Woodford Island, Brushgrove, Tyndale, Harwood, Chatsworth, Iluka, Woody Head, Ashby, Woombah, Tullymorgan, Warregah