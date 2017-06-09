Kerbside collection back on schedule

PICKUP: The last of kerbside rubbish in Yamba should be collected today.

CLOSE to 800 tonnes of material has been taken from Clarence Valley kerbsides, with one week of the annual collection left to go.

Clarence Valley waste and sustainability coordinator Ken Wilson said yesterday that the kerbside waste collection contractors were about 1-2 days behind schedule but had managed to start the Lower Clarence collection round on time.

This week, they have been collecting at Yamba, Palmers Island, Angourie, Wooloweyah, Harwood, Chatsworth, Iluka, Woody Head, Ashby, Woombah, Tullymorgan and Warregah.

"At this stage we've collected about 772 tonnes of material, which is about the same as we had at this stage last year, and have recovered about 131 tonnes of scrap metal," he said.

He said most people had done the right thing and kept their materials to roughly what could be fitted into a box trailer.

However, a number had put out excessive amounts and others had left e-waste or dangerous materials.

"We don't take e-waste. That can be taken free of charge to the regional landfill or waste transfer/recycling facilities," he said.

"We've also had quite a few gas bottles left out. These can be dangerous, so they are not collected. Gas bottles can also be taken free of charge to the regional landfill or waste transfer/recycling facilities."

Next week, waste will be collected from Maclean, Lawrence, Townsend, Gulmarrad, Brooms Head, South Arm, James Creek, Woodford, Brushgrove and Tyndale.

A reminder to households

E-waste will not be collected (computers, tvs, printers, hifi, phones)

Greenwaste will not be colected (tree and shrub prunings, grass clippings)

Other items that will not be collected include: vehicle tyres, dangerous or hazardous materials (including liquid waste, car batteries, asbestos), industrial or building waste (including paint), concrete, gas bottles.

Microwaves will be collected

A crew of two staff per truck will operate the collection service so items should be no heavier than what two people can lift.

The volume of waste per household will not exceed 2 cubic metres in volume (one small box trailer) and be no longer than 1.5 metres in length.

Loose smaller items should be placed in boxes or bags.

Items are to be left on the footpath where you normally position your wheelie bin, making sure it does not obstruct or endanger pedestrians or traffic.

Ensure latches and locking devices are removed from old fridges.