Kerby to reassess future after missing Games medal

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 07: Jordan Kerby of Australia poses with his Gold Medal at the Games Village on day three of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on April 6, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. Jordan won gold in the track cycling event. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images) Vince Caligiuri

CYCLING: Former world individual pursuit champion Jordan Kerby will reassess his future after he failed to win a medal in his pet event at the Commonwealth Games.

Kerby was part of the Australia's gold medal-winning team pursuit squad - he rode in qualifying but was replaced by Kelland O'Brien in the final - and was expected to medal in the individual pursuit.

The Games record was broken five times during qualifying while the top 10 recorded times that would have won gold at Glasgow in 2014.

Kerby snuck into the bronze medal race at the expense of Australian teammate Sam Welsford, but was blown away by New Zealand's Dylan Kennett at a thumping Anna Meares Velodrome.

"It meant a lot of the boys had to go hard early on, and sometimes its luck of the draw how you pull up for the evening session and race for a medal,” he said.

"Turns out I didn't pull up the best after my heat and the team pursuit the day before, I didn't quite have the legs.

"It does affect (performance) but on the race day, everyone's in the same boat.”

Kerby said he was lifted by the more than 50 family and friends from across south east Queensland and Wide Bay who secured tickets to Friday's session.

"It's not easy to get a ticket, so the effort and length people went to get in there and show support for me was unreal,” he said.

"The noise from the crowd was bone-shattering.

"It was awesome to have everyone in there regardless of what happened in the velodrome.”

The individual pursuit is part of the Olympic program, meaning Kerby will focus on the team pursuit to ensure he books his ticket to Tokyo in 2020.

"I might look at the few bunch races as well, but other than that I'll put the feet up for a bit, reassess, make some plans and go from there,” Kerby said.