CRICKET: Kerr falls two runs short of first century

SO CLOSE: A look of dejection on the face of Brothers opening batsman Billy Kerr after he was dismissed for 98 in the CRCA 2017/18 GDSC Premier League round 3 match. BELOW: Coutts Crossing captain Nick Wood led a fight back with a five-wicket haul. Bill North

CRICKET: As he heard the death rattle behind him, Billy Kerr didn't bother looking back at the stumps, instead turning for the dressing room in frustration.

It was a chance gone begging for the Brothers Clocktower Hotel opener as he fell two runs shy of the first century in the 2017/18 GDSC Premier League season at Ellem Oval.

Up until that point, Kerr was staunch in refusing to give his wicket away as he and captain Jake Kroehnert (69) plundered Coutts Crossing to all parts in a 136-run opening stand.

"It was really good to bat out there," Kerr said. "It was a good deck, not a lot of movement at all. The odd ball kept low, but it was playing pretty true all afternoon.

"It was a bit hot out there, and it would have been a tough day in the field for their blokes."

The momentum did not stop after Kroehnert's dismissal with Kerr and Jamie Firth (31) adding 66 in quick time for the second wicket.

Brothers batsman Jamie Firth hit 31 in the Clarence River Cricket Association 2017/18 round 3 GDSC Premier League match between Clocktower Hotel Brothers and Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 4th November, 2017.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

Brothers had set the innings up nicely at 2-202 when Kerr had his castle knocked over by young paceman Hayden Woods (2 for 59 off 8).

With their mind on a potential outright, the middle-order was swinging for the fences and it was not long before Coutts Crossing swung the momentum.

Coutts Crossing captain Nick Wood took 5 for 37 in the Clarence River Cricket Association 2017/18 round 3 GDSC Premier League match between Clocktower Hotel Brothers and Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 4th November, 2017.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

Led by a five-wicket haul from skipper Nick Wood (5 for 60 off 15), Coutts rolled their way through the Brothers' line-up to remove the remaining nine wickets for 48.

"A lot of the boys went out to play their shots, but to Coutts' credit they never really dropped their heads," Kerr said.

"Woody bowled well and they have a couple of young blokes who showed potential."

Brothers pair Billy Kerr (98) and Jake Kroehnert (69) could only watch on helplessly as their team collapsed from 1 for 208 to be all out for 250 in the Clarence River Cricket Association 2017/18 round 3 GDSC Premier League match between Clocktower Hotel Brothers and Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 4th November, 2017.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

After being bowled out for 250, Brothers got one session at the Coutts batsmen, taking three wickets to have Coutts struggling at 3-47.

"We would have liked a few more wickets but we're in a good position."

SCOREBOARD

BROTHERS CLOCKTOWER V COUTTS CROSSING

At Ellem Oval

Toss: Brothers

Brothers 1st Innings

J Kroehnert c ? b ? 69

W Kerr b Woods 98

J Firth lbw b Wood 31

BL Jurd c Z Cotten b Woods 4

K Lawrence c and b Wood 19

JS Weatherstone c L Chevalley b Wood 6

J Lynch c ? b ? 0

AJ Kinnane not out 12

DJ Lucas b ? 2

BJ Weatherstone b ? 2

S McLennan b ? 0

Extras (b 2, lb 2, w 1, nb 2) 7

ALL-OUT for 250

Overs: 48.3

FoW: 1-136(J Kroehnert) 2-202(W Kerr) 3-206(BL Jurd) 4-208(J Firth) 5-222(JS Weatherstone) 6-224(J Lynch) 7-237(K Lawrence) 8-240(DJ Lucas) 9-242(BJ Weatherstone) 10-250(S McLennan)

Bowling: D Ensby 10-3-43-0, RL Chevalley 8.3-0-37-3, N Wood 15-0-60-5, H Woods 8-0-59-2, R Cotten 5-0-25-0, J Inskip 2-0-22-0

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings

LR Chevalley c Kroehnert b JS Weatherstone 8

J Inskip b BJ Weatherstone 2

N Wood b Jurd 32

N Lawson not out 3

R Cotten not out 1

Extras (b 1) 1

THREE wickets for 47

Overs: 22

Bowling: JS Weatherstone 6-1-19-1, BJ Weatherstone 7-3-13-1, AJ Kinnane 6-4-14-0, BL Jurd 3-3-0-1