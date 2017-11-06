CRICKET: Kerr falls two runs short of first century

CRICKET: As he heard the death rattle behind him, Billy Kerr didn't bother looking back at the stumps, instead turning for the dressing room in frustration.
It was a chance gone begging for the Brothers Clocktower Hotel opener as he fell two runs shy of the first century in the 2017/18 GDSC Premier League season at Ellem Oval.
Up until that point, Kerr was staunch in refusing to give his wicket away as he and captain Jake Kroehnert (69) plundered Coutts Crossing to all parts in a 136-run opening stand.
"It was really good to bat out there," Kerr said. "It was a good deck, not a lot of movement at all. The odd ball kept low, but it was playing pretty true all afternoon.
"It was a bit hot out there, and it would have been a tough day in the field for their blokes."
The momentum did not stop after Kroehnert's dismissal with Kerr and Jamie Firth (31) adding 66 in quick time for the second wicket.
Brothers had set the innings up nicely at 2-202 when Kerr had his castle knocked over by young paceman Hayden Woods (2 for 59 off 8).
With their mind on a potential outright, the middle-order was swinging for the fences and it was not long before Coutts Crossing swung the momentum.
Led by a five-wicket haul from skipper Nick Wood (5 for 60 off 15), Coutts rolled their way through the Brothers' line-up to remove the remaining nine wickets for 48.
"A lot of the boys went out to play their shots, but to Coutts' credit they never really dropped their heads," Kerr said.
"Woody bowled well and they have a couple of young blokes who showed potential."
After being bowled out for 250, Brothers got one session at the Coutts batsmen, taking three wickets to have Coutts struggling at 3-47.
"We would have liked a few more wickets but we're in a good position."
Photos
SCOREBOARD
BROTHERS CLOCKTOWER V COUTTS CROSSING
At Ellem Oval
Toss: Brothers
Brothers 1st Innings
J Kroehnert c ? b ? 69
W Kerr b Woods 98
J Firth lbw b Wood 31
BL Jurd c Z Cotten b Woods 4
K Lawrence c and b Wood 19
JS Weatherstone c L Chevalley b Wood 6
J Lynch c ? b ? 0
AJ Kinnane not out 12
DJ Lucas b ? 2
BJ Weatherstone b ? 2
S McLennan b ? 0
Extras (b 2, lb 2, w 1, nb 2) 7
ALL-OUT for 250
Overs: 48.3
FoW: 1-136(J Kroehnert) 2-202(W Kerr) 3-206(BL Jurd) 4-208(J Firth) 5-222(JS Weatherstone) 6-224(J Lynch) 7-237(K Lawrence) 8-240(DJ Lucas) 9-242(BJ Weatherstone) 10-250(S McLennan)
Bowling: D Ensby 10-3-43-0, RL Chevalley 8.3-0-37-3, N Wood 15-0-60-5, H Woods 8-0-59-2, R Cotten 5-0-25-0, J Inskip 2-0-22-0
Coutts Crossing 1st Innings
LR Chevalley c Kroehnert b JS Weatherstone 8
J Inskip b BJ Weatherstone 2
N Wood b Jurd 32
N Lawson not out 3
R Cotten not out 1
Extras (b 1) 1
THREE wickets for 47
Overs: 22
Bowling: JS Weatherstone 6-1-19-1, BJ Weatherstone 7-3-13-1, AJ Kinnane 6-4-14-0, BL Jurd 3-3-0-1