Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Samantha Kerr in action for Peth Glory against Canberra United early this year in Perth. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP
Samantha Kerr in action for Peth Glory against Canberra United early this year in Perth. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP
Soccer

Kerr judged world's third-best women footballer by public

by Fox Sports
22nd May 2019 5:35 PM

MATILDAS star Sam Kerr has finished third in the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year Award.

Kerr landed the podium finish on public vote behind Danish striker Pernille Harder and winner Ada Hegerberg, who claims the award just days after scoring a hat-trick in the Champions League final.

The Lyon superstar also claimed this accolade in 2017 and was named the inaugural winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or last year.

"It's a roller-coaster of feelings. It's amazing," Hegerberg said.

It is the second year in a row Kerr has come in third in the BBC award.

She was beaten by England's Lucy Bronze and Dutch forward Lieke Martens in the 2018 edition.

The Aussie will be hoping to go two better next year, and can give her chances a boost as she leads the Matildas at the World Cup in France next month.

More Stories

Show More
ada hegerberg footballer of the year award matildas pernille harder samantha kerr
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Pair extradited over alleged toddler injury

    premium_icon Pair extradited over alleged toddler injury

    Crime A MAN and woman have been extradited from QLD to NSW over catastrophic injuries to a toddler back in March.

    • 22nd May 2019 5:50 PM
    PARADISE LOST: Angourie surfer's dream flattened

    premium_icon PARADISE LOST: Angourie surfer's dream flattened

    News It may look like paradise, but this idyllic beach is no longer

    Rugby Australia arrives in Yamba on a scouting mission

    premium_icon Rugby Australia arrives in Yamba on a scouting mission

    Rugby Union Dream Big Time program looking for Indigenous talent

    OUR SAY: Polls get the wrong people

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Polls get the wrong people

    Opinion Were you polled ahead of this federal election?