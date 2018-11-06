McEvoy’s hot chance to break Goldolphin curse

KERRIN McEvoy credits Sheik Mohammed and Charlie Appleby for being a big part of the success he has enjoyed through his career and would dearly love to win his third Melbourne Cup for the pair when he lines up on Cross Counter in the great race on Tuesday.

McEvoy rode Beekeeper into third place for the Sheik in the 2002 Melbourne Cup and soon after landed a contract to ride for him in Europe, at which time he met Appleby.

"Charlie was one of the head lads when I first started at Godolphin in England and I've known him since I was over there,'' McEvoy said.

"He was instrumental in helping me to settle in when I first went to England.

"We used to travel to a lot of race meetings together, particularly in the north of the country.

"If I could win this race for Sheik Mohammed and Charlie Appleby it would be a huge buzz.

"Sheik Mohammed has played a huge part in my career, he gave me the opportunity to enjoy some lifetime memories on and off the track.

"It would be a huge thrill to repay the faith he had in me and win the Melbourne Cup for him. His first Melbourne Cup would be a dream come true. He's been trying to win the race for 20 years now, so it would be an honour to win it for him.

"He's been a great supporter of mine, so it will be good to have the blue colours on again."

Kerrin McEvoy in the Melbourne Cup parade would love to add a third cup to the mantle piece. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

Appleby says he was set two main goals after being appointed by Sheik Mohammed to train for him.

One was to win the English Derby, which he did this year with Masar, and the second was to win the Melbourne Cup.

"I hope we've got a live shot in Cross Counter," Appleby said.

McEvoy's faith in Appleby led to him accepting the Cup ride even without sitting on the horse.

"Charlie pointed the horse out to me three or four months ago. He always had this one as his lightweight chance," McEvoy said.

"Unfortunately he had that little setback, which hindered my chances of getting on him earlier, which meant I had to make a call to ride him without even sitting on him.

"He was nice and sharp the other morning travelling along well in his work.

"He's got a turn of foot. His stakes wins show that and so was his placing at York. If he can progress and enjoy the two miles, he's going to be right there in the finish.

"He's lightly raced, but he's got the ability to travel well and quicken off that. We all know that can help when it comes to the Melbourne Cup."

Kerrin McEvoy with Charlie Appleby (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

McEvoy and Corey Brown (Magic Circle) are bidding to join elite company if they are successful on Tuesday, having already won two Cups each.

Bobby Lewis and Harry White hold the Cup record with four wins each. Glen Boss, Damien Oliver, Jack Purtell, Jim Johnson, Darby Munro and Bill McLachlan have ridden three.

Brown says he's been made aware of how few had done it and what an achievement it would be.

"Just to get a ride in the race is unreal. To win two has been great. I'd be pinching myself if I could win it a third time," Brown said after previous wins on Shocking (2009) and Rekindling (2017).

Brown said he has learned a lot since riding Magic Circle in a couple of gallops at Werribee.

"He was very flat-footed the first time and he struggled to get to Marmelo, but he was very strong through the line," he said.

"They tell me he livens up on race day."