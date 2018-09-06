Menu
The popularity of Kershaw Gardens with campers has divided opinion and sparked a court battle.
Kershaw camping battle: 'Abnormal' situation at play

John Weekes
6th Sep 2018 5:45 AM
THE court battle pitting Kershaw Gardens campers against caravan park operators is rolling on.

Since opening in 2013, the free camping ground has attracted travellers and incurred the wrath of some caravan park owners who complained of losing business.

The most recent public court document is an affidavit from town planner Steven Robert Reynolds.

Mr Reynolds said it was abnormal and "incongruous” to have RV overnight camping in a regional centre's major recreation park.

"I have never experienced such a use being carried out in a regional centre such as this.”

He was responding to another town planner, Gregory John Ovenden, who previously said overnight parking of self-contained vehicles for up to 48 hours was a "reasonable expectation” for Kershaw Gardens.

The Caravan Parks Association of Queensland went to court last December, asking the council and State Government to cease all operations at the Moores Creek Rd site.

The hearing will continue at a date to be fixed. -NewsRegional

