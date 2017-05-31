Kevin Bloody Wilson gets back to bush

AT THE young age of 18, Kevin Bloody Wilson stood on the stage of the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club, knees shaking, singing his favourite country songs.

A lot has changed since then for the international comedy star.

Now, Wilson travels all over the world singing his hilarious tunes. He has taken the stage at the London Palladium and brought down the house.

But, in Wilson's words, he always makes time for the bush.

"Grafton is a beautiful town, I haven't been there for years and I'm looking forward to it,” he said.

"I reckon it's been 10 or 15 years since I was last there.

"I've known it since I was a kid, I had holidays there. I remember the jacarandas and the Grafton river, it was a beautiful place.

"I've been through Grafton several times since but never got to stop and play.”

Wilson is taking the time this month to play a few regional gigs to get his feet firmly back on the ground after playing internationally since December.

"We've only just got back earlier this year from Ireland and Scotland. We did that as a separate leg to England and Wales,” he said.

"We did them before Christmas, that took us six weeks and we went back in March and April and did Ireland and Scotland and then most of this year I think it's rural.

"(When I) come back from that I purposely go to the bush for a week to recharge my battery and put my feet back on the ground.”

But he makes no distinction between his big international shows and the shows he plays at leagues clubs and RSLs.

"There is no favouritism,” he said.

"Given the way I started, I'm still scratching my nuts, here we are (one week) standing on stage at the London Palladium and it's the same thing I did back in Grafton the week before.”

Wilson hails from Kalgoorlie, in Western Australia, and used to wish international stars would visit his town.

"I used to see my favourite artists fly overhead every day,” he said. "I wished they'd come to country towns.

"So I've already included the country as equally as important as the city.

"I feel more comfortable in the country anyway.”

Wilson said the demographic of his shows had changed a lot since he started.

"Audiences chance all the time,” he said.

"I'm now into three generations of the same family coming to the show, grandpa, dad and son all coming to see me.

"Beyond that you see the same in the other gender, grandma, mother and daughter.

"One of the major swings in what I do was done in the early days and that was women coming to the show

"The show in my mind was a blokey thing you did at the football and cricket clubs and once the men heard it they thought their missus would love it.

"It's very much 40/50 women now.”

Wilson thinks his humour is very in tune with the Australian sense of humour, which is why he transcends generations and sexes.

"I think one of our joys of being Australians is being able to take the piss out of anything,” he said.

Wilson will bring some of his new songs to his upcoming show at the Grafton District Services Club, but he still plans to play all the favourites.

"There are just some songs, as an audience, if someone's going to a show, you'd feel cheated if they weren't played,” he said.

Kevin Bloody Wilson is back in Grafton with his Almost Awesome tour on Saturday, June 24 for a show at the Grafton District Services Club. Tickets for the 18+ event are $55 from the GDSC. The show begins at 8pm.