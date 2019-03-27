Menu
COMEDY ICON: Comedian Kevin Bloody Wilson has been cracking up audiences for more than 40 years.
Entertainment

Kevin Bloody Wilson takes on political correctness

27th Mar 2019 1:15 PM

SUBTLETLY is not an art form relished by larrikin performer Kevin Bloody Wilson who is set to shock and delight crowds in his upcoming show F.U.P.C.

His directness has been said to embody the spirit of Australian humour, for a musician who has become a social commentator of sorts for political correctness in our current society.

Audiences can expect to experience his extensive back catalogue and plenty of newbies in this tour, with fan favourites such as D.I.L.L.I.G.A.F, Dick'taphone and Living next door to Alan.

Many of his songs push the boundaries but Kevin has well and truly earned his place in the entertainment industry with record sales nudging the four million mark.

His recently released biography DILLIGAF: The life and rhymes of Kevin Bloody Wilson is a raucous, earthy in-depth look at a performer who has not bowed to the pressures of political correctness.

He's been listed in Who's Who, his entire body of work has been preserved for future generations with the National Film and Sound Archive in Canberra and his fan base stretches from Broken Hill to Buckingham Palace.

Catch Kevin at the GDSC at 8pm Wednesday, tickets $55 buy online at gdsc.com.au

