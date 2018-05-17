Infamous basketball hide-out for sale

AS the closest NBA franchise to all the billionaire tech babies based in Silicon Valley, the Golden State Warriors enjoy their fair share of super-wealthy fans.

Perhaps this home will tempt one of them as the ultimate souvenir.

The five-bedroom mansion on a three-acre estate at 189 Further Lane in the Hamptons was the scene of a monumental piece of NBA history.

It's the base Kevin Durant rented for $100,000 for 10 days in 2016 when he was being courted by any NBA team that could find his ear.

The San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and the Warriors were short-listed by Durant - who was a free agent after nine seasons with the Thunder - to come and present their cases.

The Warriors arrived with star quartet Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala and would leave with a commitment from a player who would be their MVP in a successful NBA Finals series against Cleveland a year later.

That quartet, and Durant, are now known as the Hamptons 5 - and even share a group text that carries the label. They're favoured to go back-to-back this season.

But that's not the only celebrity selling point for a property that is being marketed by Sotheby's Realty.

Jerry Seinfeld, Jann Wenner and Larry Gagosian either own or have owned homes on the street, per the New York Times.

Retired lawyer Peter Wilson, who bought the estate and built the exiting house in 2004, says it used to be owned by a former mafia member.

Sounds like more than one major deal may have gone down in this ultra-private setting.

There's no basketball hoop but we're sure you can add one.

Al fresco dining.

A poolside bungalow.

A kingsize bed had to be arranged for Kevin Durant's near seven foot frame.

Where the deal went down.