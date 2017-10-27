Kevin Hogan 'optimistic' Nats leader will win by-election

IN THE wake of the drama surrounding the shock High Court ruling on the 'Citizenship Seven', Page MP Kevin Hogan would not say whether he would contend for the position of the new deputy leader of The National party.

The position has become vacant after the High Court this afternoon ruled Senator Fiona Nash's election to the Upper House was invalid due to her British citizenship.

Greens Senators Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam, as well as One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts, were also found by the court to have breached the Australian Constitution by holding foreign citizenship when elected last year.

Leader of the Nationals, Barnaby Joyce, who is a New Zealand citizen, was also found to be invalidly elected and will face a by-election on December 2 to retain his electorate of New England.

After the by-election, a ballot will be held to determine who will replace Senator Nash as deputy leader of the Nationals.

Mr Hogan said he was disappointed about the High Court ruling regarding Senator Nash but didn't rule out the possibility of throwing his hat in the ring for the deputy leadership.

"I haven't thought about it yet," Mr Hogan said.

He remained "optimistic" about Mr Joyce retaining his seat of New England.

But the party is wasting no time in launching Mr Joyce's by-election campaign, with the NSW Nationals already sending out invitations to donate to the cause.

Mr Hogan said Indigenous Affairs Minister, Nigel Scullion was voted to be the interim Parliamentary Leader until after the by-election.

If Mr Joyce retains his seat, Mr Hogan said the party decided he would remain the party leader.

But if Mr Joyce loses the seat, Mr Hogan said another ballot would be held to determine the party's leader.