Kevin Hogan ready to hit the campaign trail

Aisling Brennan
by
17th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
WITH an official date now set for the federal election, Page MP Kevin Hogan is ready to hit the campaign trail.

The May 18 federal election will see candidates go head to head to claim power in each electorate across the country.

Mr Hogan said his time representing the community over the last two-terms has been a "great honour" and he hoped voters would place their support in him once again.

"I have and always will have, our community's interests front and centre," Mr Hogan said.

"In this role it is about integrity, I say what I believe and I do what I say.　

"People talk to me about jobs and cost of living."　

"That's why I have delivered $15 million for the Norco ice-cream factory expansion, $1.5 million to improve the capacity of Casino Meatworks, $4.1 million for the Harwood Sugar Mill and $2.5 million for the medicinal cannabis facility soon to be established."　

"We are also working on keeping the cost of living pressures down by introducing a one-off energy payment for low income earners, opposing the retiree tax, continuing to build a stronger economy and tax relief for families and small businesses.　

"As this community's representative in Canberra I am here for us and will always put our community's interests first."

