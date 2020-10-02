Menu
Kevin Hogan shares beautiful moment on social media

Jenna Thompson
by
2nd Oct 2020 10:00 AM
MEMBER for Page Kevin Hogan has shared a beautiful moment with his wife Karen Webber on their wedding anniversary.

Mr Hogan posted the image on Facebook Friday morning, along with: "27 years ago today. Love ya sweetheart."

The pair first met when they were both working in the Sydney banking industry.

"This good-looking bond trader asked me for advice about bond payments," Mrs Hogan said.

They married in 1993, before moving back to Mrs Hogan's hometown in the Northern Rivers five years later.

The black and white image of the newlyweds on their big day has already received over 100 comments and almost a thousand reactions.

