Savage Rudd finally gets revenge on Turnbull

Kevin Rudd has finally got his revenge on Malcolm Turnbull. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Kevin Rudd has finally got his revenge on Malcolm Turnbull. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

KEVIN Rudd has finally taken revenge against Malcolm Turnbull for earlier describing him as a "miserable ghost" in New York.

Speaking at Labor's National Conference in Adelaide today, Mr Rudd unleashed on senior Liberal Party politicians, saying the party had "degenerated into a three-ring circus".

Kevin Rudd (is congratulated by Bill Shorten after receiving the Labor Life Membership during day three of the Labor Party National Conference in Adelaide. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

"I mean, for God sake, it has been unbelievable, even looking at it from the distance of New York," Mr Rudd said to a crowd of hundreds of cheering Labor delegates.

"You still have Abbott wanting to go the biff. Nothing changes. You have got Malcolm who says he's not a miserable ghost. By God, he is doing a great impersonation of being one."

He continued to describe Peter Dutton as "lurch" before accusing Prime Minister Scott Morrison of trying to be Australia's Donald Trump.

"Then of course you have got, of course, little Joshy for whom hope springs eternal," Mr Rudd said.

Kevin Rudd said Malcolm Turnbull is doing a great impression of a “miserable ghost”. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

"Then you have got the bloke, the current bloke, and yes, I am sorry Julie B, they are all blokes, every one of them, who sees to take his vision of leadership as being the Trump vision. That is, how do we go as far right as possible? How else can you explain this lunatic decision on Jerusalem?"

Mr Rudd made the comments during an address to the conference where he was honoured with life membership of the Labor Party.

He went on to say that Labor had grown while "the other mob have become a rabble".

"We have actually learnt something as a movement," he said.

"With learnt a lot in our guts, in our spirit and in the changes that we have made and the deep lessons that we have drawn and the other mob have become a rabble."

Kevin Rudd accused Scott Morrison of trying to be Australia’s Donald Trump. Picture: Getty Images

Mr Rudd's speech referenced Mr Turnbull's comments in New York where he promised to step back from to spotlight in

"When you stop being prime minister, that's it," Mr Rudd said at the time.

"There is no way I'd be hanging around like embittered Kevin Rudd or Tony Abbott. Seriously, these people are like, sort of miserable, miserable ghosts."