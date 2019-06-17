Key man Collett's fruitful return from injury in Ghosts win

FIVE'S ALRIGHT: Returning Ghosts man Dylan Collett crosses the line for his third of five tries against the Magpies at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday.

Mitchell Keenan

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts racked up over twenty tries in a 110-0 win over the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies yesterday but burly centre Dylan Collett stole the show with a five-try haul on return from an injury.

Collett has been out for the last seven weeks with a hamstring injury after having only played a hand in two games for the Ghosts this season but the imposing forward was happy to be back on the park.

"It's good to score tries and score a lot of points but I'm just glad to be back out on the field with the boys,” Collett said.

"It felt good to be out there running again.”

Collett was looking nimble from the get-go at Frank McGuren Field with a soli hit-up to start the game before following Mitch Gorman down the left wing to pick up a well-timed offload and score his first in the Ghost's opening set.

His second came just moments later when captain coach Danny Wicks went on a surging run through the middle before handing it off to Collett to finish between the sticks.

The centre continued to make his mark on the game, going in for one big tackle after another before going on a run of his own to plant the ball down to the left side of the in-goal area.

Collett's presence was felt just as heavily in the second half as he piled on two more tries before earning a hard-earned early mark towards the end of the game and to eliminate any risk of aggravating old injuries.

The Grafton man had been hoping for an earlier return but was was thankful for the long weekend break that gave him a chance to recover to full fitness.

"It was more of a confidence thing with the hamstring. I didn't really run one hundred percent at training all week, I was leaving it for the game and I'm glad I made it through injury free,” he said.

The Ghosts have been unstoppable in recent weeks and the fact that they are in the form they are with players still missing is a scary thought for many of the side's Group 2 opponents.

Collett full of belief that his team can make up for an early finals exit to the Macksville Sea Eagles in last year's preliminary final.

"I think if we stay fit and healthy we will be up there by the end of the season,” he said.

"Full strength we should definitely be in the grand final but it's just about keeping the team strong and pushing on as we head towards the finals.”

Grafton now turn their attention to the Sawtell Panthers who picked up a surprise 20-16 win over the Ghosts at Frank McGuren Field back in Round 3 but Collett believes his side can make up for the defeat with a strong return to Rex Hardaker Oval.

"It should be good, they did catch us off guard when they got us at home earlier on in the season so we will definitely be wary of that,” he said.

"I wasn't playing in that one and we had a few guys out but they're always a strong team, especially at home.”

"Hopefully with a full squad we can go down there and give them a bit of a touch up.”

Collett's teammates will undoubtedly be happy to have the big man back out on the field alongside them and while he may not be the loudest man on the ground, he leads by example through the middle of the park and is a vital cog in a silky Ghosts attacking force.