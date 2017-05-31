20°
Sport

Key match-ups in State of Origin I

31st May 2017 12:20 PM
Andrew Fafita during the New South Wales captain's run.
Andrew Fafita during the New South Wales captain's run. DAVE HUNT

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NEWS Regional's Matthew Elkerton (NSW) and Matthew McInerney (Queensland) face off over the main State of Origin Game 1 match-ups.

 

THE HOOKERS

Nathan Peats v Cameron Smith

Elkerton: Peats is a wildcard option for the Blues. He offers plenty in defence, averaging 38.4 tackles per game for the Titans, but will need to up his work rate out of dummy half to combat the master of Origin.

McInerney: Buderus, Farah, Ennis, Young. It is a short but sweet list of hookers living legend Smith has vanquished in his decade as Queensland's dummy-half. Peats is a quality player but nobody can compare to the master, who should reign in his 40th Origin.

 

THE FIVE-EIGHTHS

James Maloney v Anthony Milford

Elkerton: The naughtiest boy in league at the moment, Maloney will need to curb his behaviour with his penalty count now standing at 21, eight clear of the next highest. He gets a chance to link up with former partner-in-crime Mitch Pearce after winning a premiership together in 2013.

McInerney: The search for Queensland's next long-term halves combination begins with Milford's debut. The Broncos pivot will be under enormous pressure but, as he proved in the 2015 grand final, he can handle it. His explosiveness could be exactly what the Maroons need.

 

THE CENTRES

Josh Dugan/Jarryd Hayne v Will Chambers/Justin O'Neill

Elkerton: Titans coach Neil Henry has been setting Hayne for a run in the centres the past couple of weeks with reasonable success out wide. Dugan (pictured) is a risk due to injury but past efforts in sky blue warranted his selection. Both are potential Origin game-breakers.

McInerney: You can't beat specialist centres playing in their native position. Chambers and O'Neill already have that advantage over NSW, who opted for two fullbacks. Greg Inglis' absence is a huge loss but Chambers' (pictured) last start at centre was in Queensland's biggest Origin win.

 

FRONT-ROWERS

Aaron Woods/Andrew Fifita v Dylan Napa/Nate Myles

Elkerton: The NRL's bad boy, Fifita has been nothing short of inspirational for the Sharks. His offloading has been lethal and he has been a major metre-eater (2917m). Woods (pictured) is back on track after a disrupted start to the season due to contract issues and will be looking for a big game to disprove his critics.

McInerney: Myles' selection was a major shock. He hasn't been in great form but he has always delivered for Queensland. His experience will help debutant Napa adjust. If Napa (pictured) produces his best, it's going to be a very good night for the Maroons.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  state of origin 2017

$12k donation a life changer for children's hospital

$12k donation a life changer for children's hospital

"WE ARE extremely grateful for the donation as it improves the safe management of our patients and staff."

Key match-ups in State of Origin I

Andrew Fafita during the New South Wales captain's run.

Matthew Elkerton and Matthew McInerney state cases for who will win.

Hell-raising Hilda happy to be a hundred

Hilda Pearson turns 100 on Monday, May 29.

A life filled with adventure and family

Outlook Down: Why your email is completely stuffed today

“Very annoying! Can’t access on Chrome or Safari, or iPhone."

Local Partners

Go Art is back for another brilliant exhibition

Youth and opens combined art competition Go Art returns for another year, with exhibitions closing soon

TRIBUTES FLOW: Fond memories for a fine man

Neville Lollback's casket surrounded by his favourite things, including fishing gear and a hockey stick, in the cathedral.

Kind words highlight how fondly Neville Lollback will be remembered

All aboard ArtExpress at the gallery

ARTEXPRESS: Ruby Sullivan, McAuley Catholic College Look My Way. Drawing detail, 2016.

Best student artworks showcased in exhibition

Skills and Thrills Showcase in Grafton

Apprentice tiler Shannon Thompson will be an ambassador at today's Skills and Thrills Careers Showcase

Skills that pay the bills

NRRRL: Magpies on a mission for home fans

ON A MISSION: Captain- coach Dan Randall hopes to lead Lower Clarence Magpies to their first victory of the 2017 NRRRL season when they run out in front of their home fans against Evans Head Bombers at the Nest this Sunday.

Lower Clarence ready for another cracker at the Nest

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Disney bosses are in hot water after star actress in the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie gloated about the monkey's seasickness during filming.

All aboard ArtExpress at the gallery

ARTEXPRESS: Ruby Sullivan, McAuley Catholic College Look My Way. Drawing detail, 2016.

Best student artworks showcased in exhibition

Kevin Bloody Wilson gets back to bush

Kevin Bloody Wilson is performing at the Grafton District Services Club.

Australian legend returns to the Clarence Valley for one night

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from Married At First Sight.

WEDDED bliss has turned into a wedded miss for MAFS golden couple.

Olivia Newton-John has breast cancer for second time

Olivia Newton-John at the opening of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute at the Austin Hospital at Heidelberg. Picture: Nathan Dyer

The star said she’d be “back later in the year, better than ever.”

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

Wonder Woman may just redeem DC yet

You’ll Love the Location and the Presentation

13 Morven Street, Maclean 2463

House 2 2 1 $335,000

13 Morven Street is a location that will suit many. It is within 1 block of the CBD, local primary school, the pool, the Clarence River, the bus stop and Maclean...

Prime hilltop position at Gulmarrad

3 Penda Place, Gulmarrad 2463

House 3 2 2 $455,000

Originally the owners chose 3 Penda Place for its hill top position to build their dream home, the block also had to be a dual access block with the two street...

J s Garden Cafe Ulmarra

7 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

House 2 $495,000

Located in the Historic River Village of Ulmarra and central in the delightful Main Street, 7 Coldstream Street was originally a purpose built bank. On the 890 m2...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Quarter of an Acre- 4 Bedroom plus Pool

20 ADMIRALTY COURT, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $599,000

What a magnificent home, size, quality and room for the boat and caravan in a very desirable street. Extensive lounge and dining area as well as spacious air...

Position, Aspect, and Return

21/4 Queen Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 2 2 $945,000

For the astute buyer taking stock of good buying opportunities in our marketplace, it will fast become obvious that they are hard to find. The good news is that...

A Zodiac Gem&#39;

47 Capricorn Cresent, Junction Hill 2460

House 5 2 2 SALE

Supply and demand is huge in the Junction Hill market at the moment and with low supply and high demand this property is certainly not one you are going to want to...

Wooloweyah Charm

100 Lakes Boulevard, Wooloweyah 2464

House 3 3 1 $525,000

Full of character and charm, this well planned Wooloweyah home offers the ideal opportunity for those looking for a family home or investment. With high feature...

Master Built Quality

10 Parklands Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $495,000

This rendered master built family home personifies effortless entertaining all year round. The single level residence is perfectly positioned on the 4,457m2 block...

Enjoy the Good Life

71 Butterfactory Lane, Alumy Creek 2460

Rural 4 2 2 $620,000

Ford & Dougherty Property are proud to present to market this unique property, expansive in size and superb in quality to the market. The property is made up of...

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!