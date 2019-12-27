Key road reopened to traffic

LIMITED USE: The Armidale road has been reopened to some traffic after bushfires tore through the area in November.

IN ANOTHER Christmas present to Clarence drivers, the Armidale road has been reopened to limited traffic.

The Armidale road between Shultz Rd and Boundary Creek Rd has been reopened with restrictions on certain vehicles after bushfire tore through the area in November.

The bushfire destroyed 85 homes in and around the town of Nymboida and destroyed valuable infrastructure which Clarence Valley Council has been working round the clock to fix.

That work has now paid off with the road now considered safe for some vehicles.

Exclusions include vehicles weighing above eight tonnes, those longer than 6m and no caravans.

The speed limit has been reduced to 80km/h.

On its Facebook page, Clarence Valley Council warned motorists to “drive with caution as side tracks and narrow bridges are in use”.

Side tracks take vehicles around bridges that were destroyed or seriously damaged.

So far, the Armidale road is possibly the Valley’s worst affected road during the bushfire crisis.

While council had set the wheels in motion to rebuild the bridges, director of works and civil Troy Anderson said it would not happen overnight.

During one six-day period during the clean-up council and contractors had racked up more than 1750 hours of work in their effort to clear trees, fix guard rails and replace signage.