Key signing adds starch to Ghosts premiership claims

FULL PACKAGE: Grafton Ghosts hooker Todd Cameron is the latest to be locked in for the blue and whites next season. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: He was the Group 2 Best and Fairest last season, and it is no surprise Todd Cameron was one of the first names Grafton Ghosts wanted to lock down.

He has been a revelation at the kicking tee in recent seasons, with the man dubbed 'The Golden Boot', striking the ball at more than 80 per cent accuracy.

But his ability to convert points is merely a cherry on top of what is the complete package, according to club officials.

Cameron is a conductor of the Ghosts attack, and a workhorse on the defensive end, ensuring his side is rarely on the back foot without the ball.

And according to club president Gary Gillespie, securing the services of the dummy-half has only put the Ghosts one step closer to reclaiming the Group 2 first grade title.

"He was an integral part of our build towards next season,” Gillespie said.

"He is the best dummy-half in the competition, and he has arguably been one of the best players in the group for the past couple of years.

"It is just his consistency. You can have all the talent in the world, but if you don't consistently put your best on the field than you can't call yourself a first grader.”

Cameron has enjoyed a rejuvenation under the leadership of Danny Wicks, and this year broke a personal record of 200 points for the season.

It is something that appeared impossible only two years ago. While rumours initially linked Cameron to a potential deal across the river at his junior club South Grafton Rebels, Gillespie was confident he would get his man.

"I wouldn't say we were concerned (about the rumours), but you definitely don't want to take anything for granted in rugby league,” he said.

"He is the key to our success as a club. He is the one who drives the go-forward, he touches the ball the most and he tackles his a--- off.

"Put it this way; every other club in Country Rugby League would love to have a Todd Cameron, we're just lucky that we do have him.”

Cameron will take up his customary position at hooker, likely slotting between front-rowers Adam Slater and Brett Wicks, who were also confirmed signings this week.

It has almost completed the Ghosts forward pack with Ben McLennan, Danny Wicks and Riley Law all also confirming their allegiance to the club.

"Everything is really building nicely, and heading in the direction we want it to go,” Gillespie said.