KFC to feed ultimate fan for a year

ONE Aussie fried chicken-fanatic could win a year's supply of finger lickin' good chicken.

KFC Australia sent social media into a flap this afternoon after announcing that a "Chicken Cheque" was up for grabs to mark National Fried Chicken day.

The winner is entitled to $100 worth of KFC products each week, for 52 weeks - a whopping $5200 across the year, or about 458, 3-Piece Boxes.

All customers have to do is explain why they, or someone they know, is deserving of the tasty prize by commenting on the KFC Australia Facebook page.

The “Chicken Cheque” is worth $5200. Picture: Supplied

Multiple entries are permitted. But you'll have to make them unique.

KFC's chief marketing officer Angela Richards said the fast food chain was looking for weird and wacky stories, or chicken-loving tributes.

"National Fried Chicken Day is quite obviously one of our favourite calendar dates, so we wanted to do something special not only for the joy of fried chicken but the people who adore KFC the most," Ms Richards said.

"Nothing says, 'I love the amazing taste of the Colonel's secret recipe fried chicken', more than a year's supply of the Colonel's finest.

"We're looking for hilarious stories, wacky anecdotes and huge displays of immense love for KFC tasty fried chicken to help us choose our overall winner. The bigger and bolder the story, the better!"

Fried-chicken fans are encourages to share a weird story, or pay a tribute to KFC. Picture: Getty Images

But time is running out. Fans have just 24 hours to hatch a clever response, with judging set to kick off on Wednesday evening.

The competition ends at 6pm (AEST) Wednesday, and the winner with be notified within two business days.