KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #1: Jake Kroehnert

KFC Player of the Week Jake Kroehnert nominated Jack Weatherstone as his most annoying teammate, despite spending plenty of time together in the middle for Brothers last Saturday sharing a 99-run partnership against GDSC Easts/Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn at McKittrick Park.

KFC Player of the Week Jake Kroehnert nominated Jack Weatherstone as his most annoying teammate, despite spending plenty of time together in the middle for Brothers last Saturday sharing a 99-run partnership against GDSC Easts/Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn at McKittrick Park.

Name: Jake Kroehnert

Team: Brothers - Premier League

Age: 25

Achievement: 105 v GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel

Player of the Week poll (top 3):

Jake Kroehnert - Brothers (Premier League) - 105 runs

Alex Hargans - Brothers (3rd Grade) - 38(ret) runs

Nicholas Worrall - Easts (2nd Grade) - 52* runs

Describe last week’s performance in one word: Refreshing

How is 2020/21 shaping up for your team? In good stead. We’ve got a couple of young new recruits, and everyone’s keen. I think it’s shaping up to be a competitive year.

Funniest teammate: Ethan Lucas. He’s a fair bit younger than all of us and tries to keep up but sometimes the jokes don’t come out the wrong way. He’s a larrikin and a good fella.

Most annoying teammate: For me, Jack Weatherstone. He just can’t be told what to do and he knows everything. But for everyone else I reckon Ethan Lucas because he’s a bit of a practical joker.

Greatest Achievement on the cricket field: Winning the grand final with Brothers in 2016/17.

Brothers’ wicket-keeper Billy Kerr is chaired off the field after the side clinched the GDSC Premier League trophy at Ellem Oval in 2017. Photo: Matthew Elkerton / The Daily Examiner

Best cricketer you’ve played with or against: Matt Pigg around the time we played the Country Shield at Tamworth. Any side with Piggy in it grows an extra leg and gives you that extra confidence.

Who and when did you first play cricket: Brothers in Under-10s. I’ve been with the club my whole life. There’s a story that Matt Pigg tells that Dad tried to sign me up with Tucabia, but they were full so to give everyone a fair go Dad was told to sign up Mitch and myself with Brothers. I don’t know how true that is, but that’s what Piggy says. I played with the Cotten boys and Des Cotten was our coach. We used to train at the St Aloysius cricket nets in Clarence St.

LIFELONG PLAYER: Jake Kroehnert playing for Premier League for Brothers as a 16-year-old in 2011 in a match against Easts at Ulmarra. Photo: Lynne Mowbray / The Daily Examiner

Any pregame rituals: I always like to think about the game quite a bit the day before and morning of. I think I’m always a lot more focused when I have a plan of what to do. When I was a kid I would not waste any energy on the morning of a game, but nowadays I just go straight from work and don’t have time for pregame rituals.

One thing people don’t know about you: I’ve got pretty wild music taste.

Favourite BBL team and player: I’ve always supported Hobart Hurricanes because I liked Ricky Ponting. I do like Darcy Short, he’s good to watch.

Jake Kroehnert is a fan of D’Arcy Short and the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

Favourite Test Cricketer: Tim Paine. He’s not real showy, just gets the job done. Probably not the best cricketer in Australia, but a good competitor who loves his country and just a good team man.

CRCA Cricketer of the Year Prediction (rival player): Dyl Cleaver is always a chance. He’s a proven decent player, he’s always up there in the runs and should bowl a few overs for Souths this year.

SKIPPER SETS TONE FOR SEASON AHEAD

Brothers Clocktower Hotel’s captain Jake Kroehnert set the tone for the GDSC Premier League season with his 105 against GDSC Easts-Crown Hotel Westlawn at McKittrick Park last Saturday.

Kroehnert was relieved to start the season with triple figures to his name.

“I had a pretty lean year personally last year, so it was good to set an example straight away and get some confidence back,” he said.

“As a team it’s good to have a bit of top order form to start the year, because we didn’t have that last year.”

GDSC Easts-Jacaranda Hotel now have the inenviable task of chasing 9 for 248 to take any joy from round one.

Meanwhile in the other Premier League fixture brothers Chris (4* off 21) and Dylan (6* off 42) Cleaver

will resume the run chase for Souths Services at 3 for 25 in pursuit of Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst’s total of 176 at Ulmarra Showground.

BEAU SEVIL LIGHTS UP MCKITTRICK PARK

Brothers already have two centurions in their top order with Beau Sevil crunching 105 not out off 59 balls against GDSC Easts in the opening round of the Cleavers Mechanical Night Twenty20 Night Cricket Competition under lights at McKittrick Park on Wednesday night.

Sevil enjoyed a 111-run opening stand with Jack Weatherstone (36 off 39) before a 85-run stand with Eli Fahey (37* off 26) to finish 1 for 196 - the highest total in Clarence River twenty20 history.

Brothers opening batsman Beau Sevil scored the first century of his career against GDSC Easts at McKittrick Park on Wednesday, 21st October, 2020.

Indeed, Sevil was just the second player to reach triple figures in the history of twenty20 cricket in the Clarence Valley, behind his batting partner Fahey who achieved the feat for Coutts Crossing last season.