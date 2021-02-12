KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #12: Dalton delivers

Matt Dalton pictured opening the bowling in his senior representative debut for Clarence River against Harwood in the North Coast Premier League at McKittrick Park on Sunday, 15th November, 2020. Dalton took career best figures of 6 for 10 to put his club team South Services in a dominant position on day one of the two-day GDSC Premier League fixture against GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel at Ell

South Services strike bowler Matt Dalton claimed career best figures last Saturday to put GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel on the ropes heading into day two of the GDSC Premier League at Ellem Oval.

After themselves were bowled out for a subpar total of 97, Dalton stuck to a plan and took 6 for 10 off 12 overs including seven maidens to leave Easts/Westlawn in the perilous position of 9 for 43 off 24 overs at stumps.

“It wasn’t a wicket to drive on. If you drove you were in a bit of jeopardy,” Dalton explained.

“We knew they’d be in survival mode, so I tried to bowl a little bit straighter on off peg than I normally would, in order to force them to play shots that they didn’t have to. That was a big key in taking a lot of wickets.”

Souths require one more wicket to win first innings and snap Easts-Westlawn’s four-game winning streak. Souths will then be hoping to snatch an outright victory, with their finals hopes hinging on clawing back 18 points on third-placed Easts-Westlawn with two more two-day matches remaining after this weekend against Tucabia Copmanhurst and Brothers.

“Easts are on a bit of a roll so it was good to pull them back,” Dalton said.

Matt Dalton enjoys a pose for the cameras with Easts-Westlawn’s Jackson Grieve and South Services teammate Adrian Boyd while batting in a GDSC Premier League match at McKittrick Park on 21st November, 2020.

This season Dalton has charged to the forefront of the GDSC Premier League bowling ranks, currently leading the wicket takers with 27 at a superb average of 8.89 and economy rate under three runs per over. Brothers off spinner Andrew Kinnane is next on 25 wickets at 9.84, followed by Easts-Westlawn’s tireless skipper Nathan Blanch (21 at 8.52), and reliable Tucabia pair Brad Chard (18 at 7.39) and Matt Pigg (15 at 7.40).

“I’ve been hitting the right areas, and most importantly catches have been going to hand,” Dalton said.



Teammate Tom Kroehnert praised Dalton’s achievements this season and said last weekend’s haul was well deserved.

“He’s bowling really well and getting rewards for his efforts,” Kroehnert said.

“He is consistent, accurate and can move the ball, so when he gets it right it’s a handful for anyone.”

Dalton has also enjoyed success in his debut season with the Clarence River representative side including winning the North Coast Premier League One-Day title against Northern Districts at C.Ex Coffs International Stadium last Sunday.

For his efforts Dalton was named in the KFC Team of the Week, and subsequently voted the KFC Player of the Week, earning himself a $15 KFC Grafton voucher.

“That is the best present I‘ve had in a long time,” he said. “I love KFC.”

Matt Dalton bowling in his senior representative debut for Clarence River in the North Coast Cricket Council North Coast Premier League One-Day clash against Harwood at McKittrick Park on Sunday, 15th November, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

PLAYER PROFILE

Name: Matt Dalton

Team: South Services - Premier League

Age: 19

Occupation: Return & Earn in North St

Achievement: 6 for 10 off 12 overs including 7 maidens vs GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel at Ellem Oval; and 1 for 10 off 4 vs Coutts in Twenty20.

Player of the Week (top 3):

1st Matt Dalton (Souths) - Premier League/T20: 6/10 (12); and 1/10 (4)

2nd Matt Dougherty (Tucabia) - Premier League: 43 runs

=3rd Jaye Yardy (Tucabia) - 2nd Grade: 59 not out, 3 wk catches

=3rd Ben Jurd (Brothers) - Premier League/T20: 2/15 (11); and 55 not out

=3rd Caitlin Amos (Westlawn) - 3rd Grade: 5/27 (5)

Describe last week's performance in one word: Mission accomplished

Season stats: 27 wickets at average of 8.89

How's 2020/21 shaping up for your team? This week‘s win will be the kickstart, and if we get two wins against Tucabia and Brothers hopefully we’ll be a contender for finals.

Funniest teammate: The wicket keeper Luke Sullivan.

Most annoying teammate: Anthony Dickson, cos he throws his wicket away every week.

Who with and when did you first play cricket: Always been a Souths boy. First game would’ve been Under-12s and I would’ve been about nine years old.

Greatest achievement on the cricket field: Besides that 6 for 10 last week, in schoolboy cricket (for The Southport School) I took 5 for 26 off 10 overs against the Kings School from Sydney.

Best cricketer you've played with or against: Eli Fahey

Any pregame rituals:

Favourite KFC Big Bash team: Sydney Thunder.

Favourite KFC Big Bash team: At the moment across to the other Sydney team, Daniel Christian, just good to watch.

Favourite current Test cricketer: Patty Cummins, he’s a boss.

Favourite cricketer of all-time: Glenn McGrath

CRCA 2nd Grade Cricketer of the Year prediction (rival player): Jake Kroehnert. It’s hard to go past his hundred in round one in what has been a bowling dominant season. He’s a very classy cricketer.