KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #2: Beau Sevil

Name: Beau Sevil

Team: Brothers Elders Real Estate - Night Cricket T20

Age: 26

Achievement: 105* v GDSC Easts

Player of the Week poll (top 3):

• 1st Beau Sevil - Brothers (Night Cricket T20) - 105* runs

• 2nd Brad Chard - Tucabia (Premier League) - 5 for 18 off 14 overs

• =3rd Billy Blanch - Tucabia (2nd Grade) - 88* runs

• =3rd Jordan Gallagher - Souths (2nd Grade) 58 runs, 4 for 29 off 8 overs

Describe last week's performance in one word: Overdue

How's 2020/21 shaping up for your team? We're looking really strong. There were a few lapses last year when we got bundled out for not a lot. The addition of Eli Fahey and Jordy Newman will bring a lot to our team.

Funniest teammate: All of them think they're funny, but probably Billy Weatherstone. Some of things he says, I don't know how they can come out of someone's mouth. I don't think he thinks before he says stuff.

FUNNY MAN: Brothers quick Bill Weatherstone. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

Most annoying teammate: Probably all 10 of the other blokes that I play with, but Jamie Firth is pretty annoying. He's just a pest.

Greatest achievement on the cricket field: To date probably that hundred I scored the other night. I haven't won a (Premier League) premiership yet, I wasn't part of that side that won a couple of years ago, so that's at the top of the list of what I want to do.

Beau Sevil during this innings of 54 during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket grand final win against Tucabia-Copmanhurst at McKittrick Park on 8th March, 2019.

Best cricketer you've played with or against: Jake Kroehnert. He's a real leader and when he's on, he's on. The hundred he scored in the first game. I don't think I've seen anyone any better with the bat in hand.

Related Article:

KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #1: Jake Kroehnert

TECHNICIAN: Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert scored 105 against Easts-Westlawn round one of the 2020-21 GDSC Premier League season

Who and when did you first play cricket: Brothers when I was 10 or 11. Came through the grades with the Weatherstone boys, Jake (Kroehnert), Jakey Elward and a lot of other blokes that are still with the club.

Any pregame rituals: Not overly superstitious. Apart from going to the servo to get your ice and your powerade, I don't have any pregame rituals.

One thing people might not know about you: Not much not to know.

Josh Philippe of the Sixers hits a six to win the Big Bash League match between the Sydney Sixers and the Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 18, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Favourite BBL team and player: Sydney Sixers. Last year I really liked watching Josh Philippe, some of the strokes he plays are really easy on the eye. I like to watch anyone in good touch.

Related Articles:

How Sydney Sixers defied the odds to win BBL09

Sixers prevail in BBL classic at Coffs Harbour

NYMBOIDA VISIT: Sixers show class on and off field

Favourite current Test cricketer: Steve Smith, contrary to the opinion of the lot of boys in my team. Even though he's unconventional he scores a lot of runs.

Favourite Test cricketer of all-time: Justin Langer, I loved the way he played.

CRCA Cricketer of the Year prediction (rival club): It would have to be someone from Tucabia. The easiest one to throw out there is Brad Chard because he's always in the wickets and took five-for in the first game.

The KFC Player of the Week is determined by an online poll exclusive to The Daily Examiner readers, taken from the CRCA Team of the Week featuring 11 of the most outstanding performances from across the grades over the previous week as determined by the Daily Examiner sports desk.

The KFC Player of the Week wins a $15 KFC voucher which can be used at either outlet located at 29 Fitzroy St or Grafton Shoppingworld Food Court.

Beau Sevil flicks into the leg side during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket Round 12 clash between Brothers and Tucabia Copmanhurst at McKittrick Park on 6th February, 2019.

A CLOSER LOOK AT SEVIL'S MAIDEN TON

Beau Sevil 105 not out off just 59 balls against GDSC Easts in the opening round of the Cleavers Mechanical Night Twenty20 Night Cricket Competition at McKittrick Park was the opening batsman's maiden ton.

After consistently making starts at the top order for Brothers the past two seasons, the 26-year-old described the innings as "overdue".

"I felt like I've been due for some runs for a while," he said. "If anyone looks at my scores, I'm good for a start, but usually find a way to cut myself short of something bigger."

Sevil enjoyed a 111-run opening stand with Jack Weatherstone (36 off 39) before an 85-run stand with Eli Fahey (37* off 26) to finish 1 for 196 - the highest total in Clarence River twenty20 history.

Indeed, Sevil was just the second player to reach triple figures in the history of twenty20 cricket in the Clarence Valley, behind his batting partner Fahey who achieved the feat for his former club Coutts Crossing last season.

"I'm not the fittest bloke and I was starting to get pretty tired when we were getting to that 10-over mark. But I managed to keep going."

To bring up triple figures, Sevil was gifted a waist high full toss on leg stump which he duly paddled around to the deep backward square boundary for four.

"I didn't know how many I was on, although I knew I was close, and the boys went up, so that was a nice way to bring it up," he said.

Sevil will line up for Brothers Clocktower Hotel for day one of the GDSC Premier League round two match against defending premiers South Services at McKittrick Park today, on the back of a comfortable 108-run win over GDSC Easts-Westlawn Crown Hotel on the same ground in round one.

"We're very keen to keep any sort of momentum going," he said.

"I know how hungry some of the boys are to get some runs. Hopefully Jake (Kroehnert) can win a toss for once and we can put some runs on the board. That would be ideal."

Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst will take on Easts-Westlawn at Lower Fisher Turf in the other Premier League fixture.