KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #3: Craig Paul

GDSC Easts player Craig Paul has been voted KFC Player of the Week from round three of Clarence River Cricket Association matches.

Name: Craig Paul

Team: GDSC Easts Poplar Sheds – 2nd Grade

Age: 34

Occupation: Diesel Mechanic at Pearsons Transport

Achievement: 15 runs, 2 for 30 off 6.3 overs including final wicket to claim 8-run win over Westlawn MI Organics.

Player of the Week poll (top 3):

1st Craig Paul – Easts (2nd Grade): 15 runs, 2 for 30 off 6.3 overs

2nd Billy Blanch – Tucabia (2nd Grade) – 78 runs

3rd Daniel Moar – Brothers) 3rd Grade – 40 retired

Describe last week’s performance in one word: Shock.

How’s 2020/21 shaping up for your team? We’ve been very close in the first two games, only losing in the last few balls and finally got a win so hopefully now we can carry on and keep winning.

Funniest teammate: Tim Peterson. He’s up everyone, even our own teammates.

Most annoying teammate: Don’t have one, they’re all pretty good.

Who and when did you first play cricket: For the primary school in Warialda.

Greatest achievement on the cricket field: Scoring a hundred in my first game for Easts 2nd Grade.

Craig Paul. Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner.

Best cricketer you’ve played with or against: Shannon Connor, great all-round cricketer.

Any pregame rituals: Turn up and play.

Favourite BBL team and player: Sydney Sixers, Steve Smith.

Favourite current Test cricketer: Steve Smith. A great batsman and always positive in the field.

Favourite Test cricketer of all-time: Ricky Ponting.

2nd Grade Best & Fairest prediction (rival club): Billy Blanch. (In round two versus Tucabia) we scored 148 on a wet pitch, and we thought we had it won. We kept taking wickets, but just couldn’t get Billy and got it with three balls to go.

The KFC Player of the Week is determined by an online poll exclusive to The Daily Examiner readers, taken from the CRCA Team of the Week featuring 11 of the most outstanding performances from across the grades over the previous week as determined by the Daily Examiner sports desk.

The KFC Player of the Week wins a $15 KFC voucher which can be used at either outlet located at 29 Fitzroy St or Grafton Shoppingworld Food Court.

SO FAR THIS SEASON …

CRAIG PAUL STANDS UP WHEN IT COUNTS

The GDSC Easts Poplar Sheds 2nd Grade all-rounder made his first appearance in the KFC Team of the Week by virtue of a consistent showing with bat and ball across the opening three rounds, highlighted by taking the decisive wicket in his side’s eight-run victory over Westlawn MI Organics in round three.

In a low scoring contest Paul (15 off 15 balls) was one of just two Easts players to reach double figures, with opener Chris Chamberlain (21 off 32) top scoring in the side’s total of 78 off 27.3 overs.

In reply, Paul (2 for 30 off 6.3) ended a 26-run last wicket stand between Kaden Chaffey (25 off 51) and skipper Andrew Clay (9*) when the former holed out to Brandon Disson off the off-side for Westlawn to be all out for 70 in the 23rd over.

“When we only needed one wicket and saw those two batting thought we might not do it,” Paul said.

“But not long after we came out from the drinks break luckily the ball came to hand and we won. (Disson) had to move to his left and only just held it in his finger tips.”

The error ultimately meant Chaffey narrowly miss out on being the first player to be selected in the KFC Team of the Week three times, after a similar heroic effort paid off in round one and a solid all-round performance in round two. The Westlawn all-rounder also took a tidy 1 for 18 off 6 overs with the new ball.

Kaden Chaffey has been solid with bat and ball in 2nd Grade for Westlawn MI Organic to start 2020-21.

LIMITED OVERS ACTION FOR PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES

AFTER last week’s GDSC Premier League fixtures were washed out last week, round two matches will be revised to the one-day format today.

Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst will take on GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel at Lower Fisher Turf.

Meanwhile at McKittrick Park the teams from Brothers Clocktower Hotel and South Services will be treated to the umpiring services of NSW Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association chief executive officer Darren Goodger.

Goodger has been working from his hometown of Grafton recently due to COVID-19 measures and will return to Sydney to resume working out of Cricket NSW headquarters next week.