KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #6: Nathan Blanch 4/30 (22)

Nathan Blanch was voted KFC Player of the Week for his tireless bowling spell of 4 for 30 off 22 overs for GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel in the GDSC Premier League round four clash against South Services at McKittrick Park on Saturday, 21st November, 2020. Photo Jenna Thompson / The Daily Examiner

Nathan Blanch was voted KFC Player of the Week for his tireless bowling spell of 4 for 30 off 22 overs for GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel in the GDSC Premier League round four clash against South Services at McKittrick Park on Saturday, 21st November, 2020. Photo Jenna Thompson / The Daily Examiner

<< FOLLOW TOPIC: Click here to stay up to date with all the latest cricket stories in the Clarence Valley >>

NATHAN Blanch is no stranger to bowling long spells on hot Grafton summer days in Grafton.

The GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel fast bowler has been rewarded for his latest 132-ball stint last Saturday, voted KFC Player of the Week despite his side being on the wrong side of a two-wicket loss.

Blanch took 4 for 30 off 22 overs in an attempt to keep South Services from reaching Easts/Westlawn's mediocre total of 133 the previous week, while Shannon Connor (4 for 35 off 20) was equally impressive. But Souths' lower middle order of Chris Cleaver (43), Matt Dalton (7) and Adrian Boyd (20*) combined to recover from 6 for 64 annd see their side home at McKittrick Park.

"It was a really big effort from the boys last week, but not enough runs as usual," Blanch said.

"You just don't expect to win matches when you post that many runs on a pretty good batting deck.

"Myself and Shannon through their batsman, but then Matty (Dalton) hung around with Chris (Cleaver), I had three or four edges fall short of slip and anything on Chris's pads he put them away to square leg and got the deficit down pretty quick.

"Once we got Chris out we thought we were still in it, but there not many chances in the end."

The pressure is starting to mount for Easts/Westlawn after going winless through the first round of two-day matches.

Blanch hopes his side can the ball rolling on their season in the first round of one-day matches at McKittrick Park today when they take on Brothers Clocktower Hotel, who are unbeaten.

Easts/Westlawn defeated Brothers in the only one-day clash between the two sides last season, with Blanch taking 5 for 19 off 8 overs on that occasion.

"One-dayers can go either way," Blanch said.

"I think we beat Brothers last year in a one-dayer, drew with them in the two-dayer, and lost the semi-final. Hopefully we can continue that form.

"It should be a good batting deck at McKittrick, nice and low, so if the boys get set they should get some runs."

The first round of one dayers will see all four teams play in the same vicinity with South Services taking on Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst on adjacent JJ Lawrence Turf.

Nathan Blanch bowling for GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel versus South Services in the GDSC Premier League round three match at McKittrick Park on Saturday, 21st November, 2020.

PLAYER PROFILE

Name: Nathan Blanch

Team: Easts/Westlawn Premier League

Age: 35

Occupation: Hospital assistant

Achievement: 4 for 30 off 22 overs v Brothers

Player of the Week poll (top 3):

• 1st Nathan Blanch - Easts/Westlawn (Premier League): 4/30 (22)

• 2nd Andy Kinnane - Brothers (T20, Premier League): 5/16 (3.4), 6/30 (15.2)

• Kyran Robertson - Westlawn (3rd Grade): 3/13 (4.2), 32 runs

Describe last week's performance in one word: Tiring

How's 2020/21 shaping up for your team? When we get our full strength side on the paddock we'll be handy. Hopefully when we get that one win we can build off that.

Funniest teammate: Johnny Martin, always cracking funnies when he's keeping.

Most annoying teammate: Jackson Grieve, constantly asking for a bowl.

Who with and when did you first play cricket: Westlawn Public School in Year 5 and 6. We reached the top four in the state and went to Sydney.

Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn/GDSC Easts bowler Nathan Blanch successfully appeals an lbw decision against Brothers Clocktower batsman Shorn Kippax in the 2019/20 Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League minor semi-final match at McKittrick Park on Saturday, 15th March, 2020.

Greatest achievement on the cricket field: There's two. Double hattrick against Easts at Ulmarra in 2018/19.

• Blanch's double hat-trick tears through Easts

A close second was when I took nine-fa in one innings (9 for 38 off 18.3) against Easts in 2013/14.

• Blanch on target but with 14 wickets for the match

Best cricketer you've played with or against: Mick Morris. He coached me to bowl and I watched him growing up as a fast bowler.

A ny pregame rituals: I don't eat.

Favourite KFC Big Bash team and player: I support the Melbourne Stars, and the player I really like watching is Marcus Stoinis.

Favourite current Test cricketer: Mitchell Starc. I like seeing him steam in bowling those quick yorkers, and when he goes for the tonk he can hit a ball. Good to watch in Test cricket.

Favourite cricketer of all-time: Glenn McGrath. I loved watching him bowl.

Ashes memories: Glenn McGrath destroys England at Lord's in '05: Ashes 2019: Ahead of the second Test at Lord's, we take a look back at one of the greatest ever performances by an Aussie at the Home of Cricket - when Glenn McGrath captured his 500th wicket while claiming five scalps in the evening session on the first day of the 2005 Ashes opener.

Everyone calls me Pigeon, which was his nickname. Apparently I bowled that line and length. It would've been Jason Chevalley who started that one I reckon.

CRCA Cricketer of the Year prediction (rival player): I'll throw it out there and go with Eli Fahey. I reckon he's going to kick on and get some runs this year.

Eli Fahey on his way to a half century for Brothers in the 20201/21 GDSC Premier League round two match between Souths and Brothers at McKittrick Park.



• KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #1

• KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #1: Jake Kroehnert 105

• KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #2

• KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #2: Beau Sevil 105*

• KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #3

• KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #3: Craig Paul match-winner

• KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #4

• KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #4: Billy Blanch leads the way

• KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #5

• KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #5: Andrew Ellis 120

• KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #6