Tim Bultitude was voted KFC Player of the Week for his offpsin bowling spell of 4 for 8 off 8 overs for Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst in the GDSC Premier League round four clash against South Services at JJ Lawrence Turf on Saturday, 28th November, 2020.

TIM Bultitude is better known around Clarence River Cricket circles for his technically correct and patient batting. But he's quickly building a reputation as a reliable offspin bowler.

Bowling in tandem with veteran Matthew Pigg for Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst last Saturday, the pair spun South Services into the ground at JJ Lawrence Field, taking 8 for 25 off 16 overs between them.

Bultitude's 4 for 8 off 8 overs including three maidens saw him voted KFC Player of the Week this week.

"The fast bowlers are getting older and want a bit of a rest, so Piggy and I bowl in tandem a bit," Bultitude said.

"Now (leg spinner) Buchie (Andrew Buchanan) is gone, it gives me a bit of an opportunity, and I've been pretty with happy with how they're coming out."

Tim Bultitude has taken seven wickets at an average of 5.14 for Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst in GDSC Premier League so far this season.

The spell helped restrict Souths to juts 92 runs in the GDSC Premier League round four fixture, before Tucabia scraped home with a one-wicket win.

Bultitude agreed the two sides being used to the flatter tracks of Ulmarra Showground and McKittrick Park was a fair assessment in explaining the fall of 19 wickets and just 185 runs scored in 71.4 overs of one-day cricket on the testing JJ Lawrence pitch.

"JJ probably stayed a bit lower and was a little harder to bat on," he said.

"But I guess we've been struggling with the batting the last couple of weeks, so any score was going to be tough.

"It was good to get away with the win, but it was quite a nail-biting one at the end there."

Tucabia Copmanhurst’s Tim Bultitude. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

Tucabia hosts GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel at Ulmarra Showground today. While Easts/Westlawn are still chasing their first win of the season, they will no doubt smell blood in the water after some low scores from Tucabia in recent weeks, and captain Nathan Blanch in red-hot form after backing up his KFC Player of the Week performance against Souths with 5 for 15 off 7.2 overs in his side's 23-run loss to competition leaders Brothers Clocktower Hotel at McKittrick Park last weekend.

"If we bat first, we just need to make sure we bat out our 40 overs, that's the key I think," Bultitude said.

Tim Bultitude has scored 92 runs at an average of 23 for Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst in GDSC Premier League this season..

Meanwhile Bultitude will make his Clarence River representative debut at McKittrick Park on Sunday against Northern Districts in the North Coast Premier League.

He will be one of five Tucabia players in the side, including fellow Clarence River debutant Taine Riley, as well as Rohan Hackett, Pigg and Matt Dougherty.

"I'm pretty keen and looking forward to playing with a lot of good players from the Clarence Valley," Bultitude said.

"I do still think we should have our premier league here in Grafton, as there's a lot of people who don't want to travel, but it's good to be able to test yourself against other players you don't normally play."

Meanwhile former Tucabia player turned South Services batsman Joey Pigg will join his father Matthew as the third debutant in the side.

CRCA won their previous NCCC Premier League match by 65 runs against Harwood. Play starts at 10am this Sunday.

CLARENCE RIVER 1ST XI: Kallen Lawrence (Brothers), Shannon Connor (Easts), Tim Bultitude (Tucabia), Jake Kroehnert (c) (Brothers), Matt Pigg (Tucabia), Jamie Firth (Brothers), Joseph Pigg (Souths), Rohan Hackett (Tucabia), Matt Dougherty (Tucabia), Taine Riley (Tucabia), Ethan Lucas (Brothers), Matty Dalton (Souths).

PLAYER PROFILLE

Name: Tim Bultitude

Team: Tucabia Copmanhurst Premier League

Age: 31

Occupation: Plumber

Achievement: 4 for 8 off 8 overs v South Services

Player of the Week poll (top 3):

• 1st Tim Bultitude (Tucabia) - Premier League: 4/8 (8)

• 2nd Nathan Blanch - Easts/Westlawn (Premier League): 4/30 (22)

• 3rd Noel O'Connell (Coutts) - 2nd Grade: 54 runs

Describe last week's performance in one word: Surprising

Season stats (after 4 rds): 92 runs at 23.00, 7 wkts at 5.14, 3 catches

SAFE HANDS: Tim Bultitude holds onto a catch for Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst from GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel opener Brendan Cotten in the 2020/21 GDSC Premier League round two match at Lower Fisher Park.

How's 2020/21 shaping up for your team? We should be up there. We just need to sort out our batting.

Funniest teammate: It used to be Bucky (Andrew Buchanan), but let's go with Matthew Pigg.

Most annoying teammate: That used to be Bucky too. Don't have one now.

Who with and when did you first play cricket: Tucabia Copmanhurst Under-12s.

Greatest achievement on the cricket field: Scored 81 not out against Brothers in a preliminary final.

Best cricketer you've played with or against: Phillip Hughes is definitely the best I've played against. In an Under-14s Inter-District game he scored a hundred, took wickets and catches behind the stumps for Nambucca-Bellingen - it was a one-man team.

RAW TALENT: Tucabia Copmanhurst cricketer Tim Bultitude rates North Coast product, the late Phillip Hughes, as the best cricketer he has played against. AFP PHOTO/ Lakruwan WANNIARACHCHI

Any pregame rituals: Go fishing.

Favourite KFC Big Bash team and player: Sydney Thunder. I like Callum Ferguson, he's a grinder.

Favourite current Test cricketer: Steve Smith, awesome to watch.

Favourite cricketer of all-time: Mark Waugh. A great batsman who was pretty to watch.

CRCA Cricketer of the Year prediction (rival player): Jake Kroehnert.

CHILDHOOD FAVOURITE: Tim Bultitude grew up admiring the elegant strokeplay of Mark Waugh.

