KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #8: Simpson sets the standard

KFC Player of the Week Shaun Simpson has scored 231 runs without being dismissed after eight rounds of the 2020/21 GDSC 3rd Grade season for Westlawn GJR Sheetmetal/Jones Mechanical.

FEW could argue Shaun Simpson’s astonishing record this season deserves the KFC Player of the Week accolade.

The Westlawn GJR Sheetmetal/Jones Mechanical is yet to be dismissed after eight rounds of the GDSC 3rd Grade competition, having so far punched out scores of 55no, 36ret, 35ret, 36ret and 69no for a total of 231 runs.

But run scoring feats aside, the biggest satisfaction for the 38-year-old has been helping pave the future for the next crop of cricketers in the Clarence.

Simpson formed the new team this season with the assistance of fellow Westlawn veteran dads Charlie Amos and Christian Buggy. The majority of the team is aged under 14, including his Simpson’s sons Kade (12) and Ramie (10).

These days Daniel ‘Charlie’ Amos, one of Grafton’s finest ever cricketers, plays with his children for Westlawn 3rd Grade. Photo: Leigh Jensen / Daily Examiner (2014)

“I want to get as many kids playing senior cricket as I can across all teams,” he said.

“That’s why I got this team going. You can see every year cricket is dying off.

“For me it’s all about guiding these young kids through. I’ve got two sons in the team and it’s been enjoyable playing with them.”

All five teams in the 3rd Grade competition exhibit a blend of youth and experience, which Simpson said has led to one of his most enjoyable cricket seasons since first picking up the willow as a 14-year-old for Surfers Paradise.

“Everyone’s enjoying it,” he said.

“The other sides all have young kids as well, and we all support them and make them feel welcome.”

He also said the 30-over format which was introduced last year, with batsmen required to retire at 35, works well.

“I think it’s good. If you didn’t have to retire at 35, someone like myself or Charlie could potentially stay out there. Instead everyone gets a bat.

“I just try to get my 35 as quick as possible, get the team to a good score early then bring the kids through.”

Then if the wickets happen to tumble, those earlier retirees can come back to the crease for one final onslaught at the end of the innings, such was the case in a thriller against Brothers Jimmy Watters Painting/Hello Travelworld at Lower Fisher Synthetic last Saturday.

On that occasion both Simpson and Amos retired when they passed 35, but after the likes of Ben Walters (3 for 4 off 3 overs) inflicted some damage to the middle order, Simpson returned to bump the total up to 7 for 210, with his 10-year-old son Ramie 26 not out at the other end.

MAIN RIVAL: Daniel Moar is mounting a serious challenge in the race for the GDSC 3rd Grade leading runs in 2020/21.

Incredibly, Simpson hit 68 of his 69 runs in boundaries, including eight fours and six sixes. Ironically, the main victim of the carnage was the man he overtook as leading run scorer of the comepition, Daniel Moar, who went for 1 for 56 off his five overs.

“Poor old Moary,” Simpson said. “He kept putting the ball on the spot for me.

“With the consistent bounce on synthetic, it’s definitely a differnt game to Premier League on turf. After (former teammate) Pat Vidler finished up playing I decided to start this team, and it all seems to have clicked this year.”

To rub salt into the wound, Moar, whose previous lowest score this season was 32, was dismissed for a duck in the run chase by Simpson’s other son Kade.

Kade Simpson, heading out to bat for Clarence River in an Under-12 Interdistrict match last season, was one of seven juniors in Westlawn’s 3rd Grade line up last weekend.

After eight rounds Simpson has scored 231 runs, just 12 ahead of Moar (219). Tucabia’s Jason O’Hara is next on 147.

However, Moar’s teammates Jesse Benfield (71no) and Finn Lucas (53no) came to the rescue, who in similar fashion to Simpson in the first innings retired at the top of the order before returning in a blaze of glory to ensure Brothers maintained their spot at the top of the table with a two-wicket win.

“It was a nail-biter. It came down to the last over and they had two runs to get,” Simpson said.

“It was a real good game, and both teams played in good spirit. We had seven juniors and four adults playing against the top side, so I am very proud with how the kids bowled and batted.”

PLAYER PROFILE

Name: Shaun Simpson

Team: Westlawn GJR Sheetmetal/Jones Mechanical - 3rd Grade

Age: 38

Occupation: Truck driver

Achievement: 69 not out v Brothers

Player of the Week poll (top 3):

1st Shaun Simpson (Westlawn) - 3rd Grade: 69 not out

2nd Chris Brophy (Easts) - Premier League: 40 runs

3rd Craig Paul (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 2 for 17 off 6, 40 not out

Chris Brophy’s 40 runs helped steer GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel to its first win of the 2020/21 GDSC Premier League season over Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst at Ulmarra Showground on Saturday, 5th December, 2020. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Describe last week’s performance in one word: Enjoyable

Season stats (after 8 rds): 231 runs (yet to be dismissed)

How’s 2020/21 shaping up for your team? Better than I thought.

Funniest teammate: Jackson Amos. He’s a character.

Most annoying teammate: Brad Inmon. He’s a germ (laughs).

Who with and when did you first play cricket: Surfers Paradise Cricket Club when I was 14.

Greatest achievement on the cricket field: Hitting 108 for Surfers Paradise in my first season.

Best cricketer you’ve played with or against: Best I’ve played with is Daniel Amos

Favourite KFC Big Bash team and player: Adelaide Strikers. I don’t mind watching Chris Lynn bat.

Favourite current Test cricketer: Steve Smith. He’s the best out there.

Favourite cricketer of all-time: Grew up watching Dean Jones and loved the way he played.

CRCA Cricketer of the Year prediction (rival player): Daniel Moar