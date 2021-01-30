Coutts Crossing's Noel O'Connell is this week's KFC Player of the Week for his 103 not out against South Services at JJ Lawrence Turd in 2nd Grade on Saturday, 23rd January, 2021.

The in-form batsman across all Clarence River Cricket Association competitions, Coutts Crossing’s Noel O’Connell had recorded scores of 50, 54, 10* and 69 in his previous four 2nd Grade innings and a 40 retired for Clarence River Over-40s leading into last Saturday’s 2nd Grade match against South Services at JJ Lawrence Turf.

As correctly predicted by former teammate and former DEX sports editor Matthew “Moose” Elkerton on the club‘s Facebook page, O’Connell stepped it up another level to score his first hundred since 2007.

“Backing N O’Connell for a big one, heard he’s been seeing ’em like beach balls,” Elkerton posted on the team list prior to the match.

O’Connell wound back the clock to score 104 not out - his fourth career ton, and first since 2007 for Tucabia in 3rd Grade.

Finding himself out in the middle in the first over, the Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel No.3 was soon joined by Bill North (63) at 2 for 11, and proceeded to put on 128 runs for the third wicket.

Despite a combined 86 years between them, running between the wickets was a feature of the pair’s 24 overs at the crease together. Both North and O’Connell - who is usually a prolific boundary hitter square of the wicket - only struck four boundaries each in their respective innings, with a total of 10 for the team, as a slow wicket and outfield made the batsmen have to earn every run.

“This innings was a lot harder because we had to run everything,” O’Connell said.

“Similar to the over 40s game the week before, it was really slow in the outfield, and the pitch was slow and wasn’t easy to score on.”

It was the second time this season O’Connell had combined with North to both past fifty in a partnership against South Services. The previous partnership was worth 100 and set up a 108-run victory at adjacent JJ Lawrence Synthetic in round seven.

Josh Harris (16) and Matt McKee (11) kept providing support for O’Connell to reach his milestone, not before being dropped by Jack Blanch at long off on 98, as the team posted 5 for 212.

Back at the Grafton Hotel, O’Connell’s teammates were quick to remind their skipper McKee that he is now only 88 runs behind in the race for leading runs. With O’Connell regularly two spots higher in the batting order, McKee have t make some tweaks or else there’s every chance he may have to pass the baton.

“There’s a bit of a friendly rivalry there,” O’Connell laughed.

Today Coutts Crossing meet Sunline Fencing Tucabia Copmanhurst in a top of the table clash at Ulmarra Showground.

“It will be good to get that win,” O’Connell said.

“We’ll need to bat sensibly for as long as we can and accumulate runs.”

2ND GRADE LEADING RUNS

Matt McKee (Coutts Crossing) 389 runs at 77.80

Noel O’Connell (Coutts Crossing) 301 runs at 43.00

Jimmy Watters (GDSC Easts VF) 291 runs at 32.33

Ryan Cotten (Westlawn) 257 runs at 32.13

Billy Blanch (Tucabia) 241 runs at 40.17

PLAYER PROFILE

Name: Noel O’Connell

Team: Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel - 2nd Grade

Age: 47

Occupation: Electrician

Achievement: 104 not out v South Services at JJ Lawrence Turf

Player of the Week (top 3):

Noel O’Connell (Coutts Crossing) - 2nd Grade: 104 not out

Ben Shipman (Easts-Westlawn) - Premier League: 5 for 32 off 8

Michael Cooper (GDSC Easts Valley Finance) - 2nd Grade: 4 for 13 off 8

Describe last week’s performance in one word: Tiring

Season stats (after 12 rds): 301 runs at 43.00, 12 wkts at 16.25.

How’s 2020/21 shaping up for your team? Looking prosperous.

Who with and when did you first play cricket: Nana Glen Primary School. First played senior cricket with West Coffs.

Greatest achievement on the cricket field: Still to come. Yet to win a premiership in Clarence River Cricket.

Coutts’ Noel O’Connell and Nick Woods take a breather during their Clarence River Crickt Association Cleaver’s Mechanical Night Cricket preliminary final loss against Tucabia-Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pest Control at McKittrick Park on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Photos: Mitchell Keenan

Best cricketer you’ve played with or against: The most talented player I’ve played with was Matt Kroehnert.

Any pregame rituals: Eat light.

Favourite KFC Big Bash team: Brisbane Heat. I like that young James Bazley coming through.

Favourite current Test cricketer: Kane Williamson

Favourite cricketer of all-time: Richard Hadlee or Chris Cairns.

CRCA 2nd Grade Cricketer of the Year prediction (rival player): Billy Blanch is up there or the young McFadyen from Easts.