KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #11

Every week throughout season 2020-21, The Daily Examiner will name a Team of the Week who will go into a poll to be named KFC Player of the Week and win a $10 KFC voucher.

Things are looking on the up for GDSC Easts in Clarence River Cricket, with four strong victories across the five matches the club was involved in last week.

The club secured its first Cleavers Mechanical Twenty20 Night Cricket win of the season with a dominant 33-run over Westlawn. Easts Poplar Sheds continued to gain momentum in 2nd Grade with a 106-win defeat of Westlawn MI Organics. Also in 2nd Grade, Easts Valley Finance recorded its second win in a row defeating South Services by 104 runs, while the GDSC Easts-Westlawn Crown Hotel merger in GDSC Premier League recorded its fourth win in a row, handing Brothers Clocktower Hotel just their second loss of the season.

Only Easts JD Takeaway in 3rd Grade failed to claim the points on offer, with an eight-wicket loss in a heated encounter with fierce rivals Coutts Crossing at McIntosh Park.

The improved talent base and depth could see the club aiming for a standalone Premier League side once again in 2021/22.

The club's productive weekend of cricket is reflected in having four selections in the KFC Team of the Week #11:

Bill North (Coutts) - 2nd Grade: 53 not out

Casey Wear-Preston (Souths) - 2nd Grade: 60 runs, 2 for 32 off 7

Jimmy Watters (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 67 runs

Aaron McFadyen (Easts) - T20/2nd Grade: 36 off 24, 1 for 17 off 4; and 55 off 42, 5 for 13 off 6

Ricky Johnson (Brothers) - 3rd Grade: 35 retired

Richie Williamson (wk) (Coutts) - 3rd Grade: 35 retired, 2 catches, 1 stumping

Jeff Rainbow (Easts) - T20/2nd Grade: 3 for 29 off 4; and 34 off 21 including four 6s, 3 for 30 off 8

Andrew McLachlan (Coutts) - 2nd Grade: 4 for 29 off 8

Craig Pereira (Coutts) - 3rd Grade: 3 for 8 off 5

Brad Chard (Tucabia) - Premier League: 4 for 13 off 6.2 Vote View Results

1. Shannon Connor (Easts) - T20/Premier League: 51 off 37, 2 for 27 off 4; and 36 off 22, 2 for 30 off 8

Connor's all-round qualities were at their devastating best across last weekend's matches, with influential performances opening with bat and ball in the Twenty20 and 40-over formats.

Easts opened their Cleavers Mechanical Twenty20 Night Cricket account with a win over Westlawn on January 27, set up by Connor's 51 off 37 balls at the top of the order. Connor put on 75 runs for the 2nd wicket in quick time with talented batsman Josh McFadyen (36 off 31) before the younger Aaron McFadyen (36 off 24) continued the aggression to post an ominous 7 for 155 off the 20 overs.

Fresh off a five-wicket haul in Premier League days earlier, Ben Shipman was the standout with the ball for Westlawn, taking 3 for 17 off 4. However, Shipman would become Connor's first casualty in the run chase, with he and Ethan Munro falling victim without scoring in Connor's spell of 2 for 27 off 4.

Despite Shaun Simpson (29 off 17) getting the run chase off in a hurry, Westlawn ultimately fell 33 runs short as the new and improved Easts outfit produced a consistent bowling display.

Three days later Connor served up another man of the match performance to hand GDSC Easts-Westlawn Crown Hotel their fourth consecutive GDSC Premier League win and Brothers Clocktower Hotel their second loss of the season.

Connor (2/30 off 8) and new ball partner Nathan Blanch (2/15 off 8) each took a wicket at the start and end of the innings as Brothers limped to just 110 off their overs.

Brothers lost wickets at regular intervals with Sean Walters (21 off 60) and Billy Weatherstone (21 off 22) the only batsmen to reach twenty runs.

Connor made a mockery of the slow run rate exhibited by his opposition in the first innings, smashing 36 off just 22 balls as he and William Bickel (17 off 50) combined to post 48 runs for the opening partnership.

Ethan Lucas (2/17 off 7) and Andy Kinnane (1/19 off 8) threatened to derail Easts' run chase with three wickets for 11 runs, before Jacob Ellis (22* off 63) and Jackson Grieve (18 off 27) steadied the ship with a 30-run partnership. Walters (2/16 off 5) sent more nerves through Easts' camp with two quick wickets, before Ben Shipman (8* off 13), who earlier took 2 for 15 off 5, joined Ellis at the crease to see their side home with 9.3 overs remaining and five wickets in hand.

2. Bill North (Coutts) - 2nd Grade: 53 not out

North produced his second consecutive fifty, and third in four outings, in GDSC 2nd Grade, finishing 53 not out off 101 balls in the successful run chase against Sunline Fencing Tucabia Copmanhurst at Ulmarra Showground.

While the likes of Josh Harris (32 off 31) and Pat Phillips (35 off 38) pushed the scoring along, opening batsman North kept a cool head to ensure his side remained in control as they passed Tucabia's total of 141 in the 33rd over.

Craig Denhert's steepling bounce proved the most difficult of the Tucabia bowlers to get away, finishing with 2 for 18 off 6.

3. Jimmy Watters (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 67 runs

Jimmy Watters is the first player to be named in the CRCA Team of the Week for a fifth time as his 2020/21 season continues to deliver the riches.

For the second time in a row, Watters' performance contributed to a win for GDSC Easts Valley Finance as they look to lift themselves off the bottom of the GDSC 2nd Grade ladder and back into finals contention.

Coming in at 2 for 22, Watters put on a 91-run 4th wicket partnership with local law enforcer Jo Reid (24 off 44) on his way to 67 off 72 balls - his third half-century of the season.

Watters also took a catch and was involved in two run outs as Souths made just 121 in reply, chasing Easts' total of 215, as Jeff Rainbow finished with 3/30 off 8 and Cory Jones 3/15 off 2.

A highly influential player with bat, ball and in the field for Easts Valley Finance, Watters currently has the most Champion Player points for 2nd Grade on the MyCricket website, with 98.80, closely followed by Easts' Aaron McFadyen (91.60), Coutts Crossing's Noel O'Connell (78.10) and Matt McKee (74.90), and Tucabia's Billy Blanch (77.00).

4. Casey Wear-Preston (Souths) - 2nd Grade: 60 runs, 2 for 32 off 7

Despite being on the wrong end of a 94-run defeat against GDSC Easts Valley Finance, Wear-Preston's all-round exploits were enough to earn him his second CRCA Team of the Week nomination.

Souths Services' most consistent performer in 2nd Grade this season was among the tidiest of his side's bowlers at Lower Fisher Turf on Saturday, finishing with 2 for 32 off 7, and then gave his side a glimmer of hope with the bat as he scored at more than a run a ball for his 60 off 51 balls.

However, wickets fell steadily at the other end, and Wear-Preston was already the sixth man dismissed when the score was on 99.

5. Aaron McFadyen (Easts) - T20/2nd Grade: 36* off 24, 1 for 17 off 4; and 55 off 42, 5 for 13 off 6

This was the third week in a row McFadyen has been named in the CRCA Team of the Week.

Like teammate Shannon Connor, Aaron McFadyen pulled out top drawer all-round performances in two grades last week, starting with Easts' Twenty20 triumph against Westlawn, and followed by GDSC Easts Poplar Sheds win over Westlawn MI Organics in 2nd Grade.

McFadyen took the reins to score 36 not out off 24 balls after his brother Josh McFadyen (36) and Connor (51) were dismissed in quick succession in Easts' innings at McKittrick Park last Wednesday night, and was then the most economical bowler, taking 1 for 17 off 4, as Easts restricted Westlawn to 7 for 122 in reply.

At JJ Lawrence Turf on Saturday, McFadyen again dominated at the back end of the innings with the bat, smashing 55 off 42 including nine 4s to bump Easts up to a highly competitive total of 7 for 189 off its 40 overs. McFadyen put on 77 runs for the 7th wicket with Chris Chamberlain (43* off 71). Earlier Josh McFadyen (31 off 38) set the tone for Easts while Brenden Cotten (19 off 25) and Craig Paul (21 off 21) also made handy contributions. David Gordon (4/22 off 8) was the pick of the bowlers for Westlawn and was unlucky not to get an inclusion in the Team of the Week.

McFadyen then took 5 for 13 off 6 overs with the new ball - continuing his astonishing form after two consecutive six-wicket hauls - to leave Westlawn reeling at 5 for 30, from which they never recovered to be all out for 83.

6. Ricky Johnson (Brothers) - 3rd Grade: 35 retired

Brothers Jimmy Watters Painting/Hello Travelworld continued to pile on the runs in their 98-run victory over Westlawn GJR Sheetmetal/Jones Mechanical.

Daniel Moar (37 off 35), Ricky Johnson (35 off 27) and Matt Lucas (35 off 39) all retired during a 143-run stretch without losing a wicket, while Billy Nelson (27 off 27) managed his highest score of the season.

However, with little to cheer about for Westlawn at 2 for 175, Eli Jones (3/8 off 3) wasn't about to let Brothers have it all their own way, with a late flurry of wickets as Brothers finished 5 for 203.

In response Westlawn veteran Pat Vidler enjoyed his first appearance in the 3rd Grade outfit, top scoring with 40 off 30 balls. But apart from opening partner Shaun Simpson (22 off 18) and Peter Ellis (16 off 29) lacked enough support to challenge the large total.

Finn Lucas (2/22 off 5), Shayne Johnson (2/13 off 4), Jesse Benfield (2/7 off 4) and Brent Johnson (2/11 off 2.4) all claimed two wickets each for Brothers as Westlawn's innings drew to a close on 105 off 22.4 overs.

7. Richie Williamson (wk) (Coutts) - 3rd Grade: 35 retired, 2 catches, 1 stumping

One of the most consistent wicket keepers in the Clarence, the Coutts Crossing 3rd Grade gloveman took two catches and effected his sixth stumping of the season as GDSC Easts JDs Take Away were reduced to just 109 at McIntosh Park.

Williamson then retired 35 for the second time this season, while captain Scott Chard was 37 not out when Coutts reached the required total two-down in the 20th over, with Bevan Blackadder (2/17 off 5) claiming both wickets for Easts.

8. Jeff Rainbow (Easts) - T20/2nd Grade: 3 for 29 off 4; and 34 off 21 including four 6s, 3 for 30 off 8

Like his Twenty20 teammates Shannon Connor and Aaron McFadyen earlier in this list, Rainbow's all-round exploits were on show last week, although as a lower order batsman he is more commonly known specifically for his bowling.

While not required with the bat in the Night Cricket clash, the Easts seamer took 3 for 29 off 4 with the new ball to dispel Westlawn's early hopes of victory after charging to 0 for 38 in the run chase.

Then on Saturday, Rainbow delivered a spectacular cameo with the bat, before another three-wicket haul (3/30 off 8) to prevent Souths from endangering his side's total. Coming in at No.8 with his side 6 for 164, Rainbow crunched four 6s in his innings of 34 off 21 balls at Lower Fisher Turf, including a 38-run 8th wicket partnership with Colin Hadley (11 off 10), to prop the side's total up to a season high 215.

9. Andrew McLachlan (Coutts) - 2nd Grade: 4 for 29 off 8

McLachlan moved equal top with teammate Hayden Woods and Easts father and son Angus and Aaron McFadyen on 21 wickets in the 2020/21 GDSC 2nd Grade competition with an important spell of bowling at Ulmarra Showground.

Coutts skipper Matt McKee sent Sunline Fencing Tucabia Copmanhurst into bat in the top of the table clash, and while McLachlan claimed the top order wickets of Matt Summers (10) and Billy Blanch (39), the decision looked to have backfired when Tucabia were 3 for 89 at drinks.

After drinks the experienced slow bowling trio of McLachlan, McKee (1 for 12 off 5) and Noel O'Connell (2 for 8 off 3) puts the clamps on Tucabia's innings, all out for a manageable total of 141 after a 23-run 10th wicket stand between Jesse Powell (20*) and Craig Denhert (12).

10. Craig Pereira (Coutts) - 3rd Grade: 3 for 8 off 5

'Pup' moved up the leading wicket taker standings to third spot in GDSC 3rd Grade with a tidy spell of 3 for 8 off 5 overs.

Earlier Murray Spry (2/20 off 5) removed both openers as the Easts innings never got going, with Kayne Essex (20) the top scorer.

Pereira now has 10 wickets alongside Brothers' Ben Walters, and behind Easts' Bevan Blackadder (11) and Coutts Crossing teammate Caitlin Chevalley (13).

Notably, Pereira (3.74) is the only bowler out of 27 who have taken five wickets or more with a season economy rate under four runs per over.

11. Brad Chard (Tucabia) - Premier League: 4 for 13 off 6.2

Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst produced a clinical team performance to defeat South Services by 75 runs at Ellem Oval in GDSC Premier League.

Batting first, Derek Woods (28 off 85) and Tim Bultitude (32 off 68) combined for a patient 52-run 2nd wicket partnership, to set the platform for Matt Pigg (16 off 21) and Andrew Ellis (24 off 14) to take the total to 9 for 141 off 40 overs.

Souths bowled with discipline, including seven maidens, highlighted by Matt Dalton (3/36 off 8), Chris Cleaver (2/12 off 8) and Jordan Gallagher (2/38 off 8).

In reply Brad Chard was at his devastating best, with the left arm quick taking three early wickets to have Souths in trouble at 3 for 17.

Rohan Hackett joined in to take 3 for 1 off 4 overs, Pigg 1 for 12 off 8 and Ellis 1 for 8 off 4, before Chard returned to mop up the tail and finish with 4 for 13 off 6.2 overs.

At one stage Souths were 8 for 37, before Cleaver (15 off 35) and Gallagher (17* off 40) added some more respectability to the total with 28 runs for the 9th wicket to be all out for just 66 in the 31st over.