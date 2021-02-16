KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #13

Every week throughout season 2020-21, The Daily Examiner will name a Team of the Week who will go into a poll to be named KFC Player of the Week and win a $10 KFC voucher.

Every week throughout season 2020-21, The Daily Examiner will name a Team of the Week who will go into a poll to be named KFC Player of the Week and win a $10 KFC voucher.

Each week The Daily Examiner highlights the best individual performances from across all senior grades in the Clarence River Cricket Association in the KFC Team of the Week

Find out who made the Best XI from the two Premier League, three 2nd Grade and two 3rd Grade matches played on February 13, and the two Cleaver Mechanical Night Cricket matches played on February 8 and 10, and vote for up to three players in the poll for KFC Player of the Week.

The player with the most votes wins a KFC voucher, and you can get to know their inside story with a player profile published in The Daily Examiner. See further below for full details and match descriptions.

Reader poll Who is the KFC Player of the Week - CRCA #13? Nathan Ensbey (Lawrence) - T20: 59 runs

Jason O'Hara (Tucabia) - 3rd Grade: 52 not out

Jake Kroehnert (Brothers) - Premier League: 90 not out

Aaron McFadyen (Easts) - 2nd Grade/T20: 4/34 (7.1), 51 not out; and 3/10 (4), 45 runs

Noel O'Connell (Coutts) - T20/2nd Grade: 53 runs; and 5/16 (7)

Jimmy Watters (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 2/18 (8), 49 runs

Lance Chevalley (Coutts) - 3rd Grade: 38 retired

Finn Lucas (Brothers) - 3rd Grade: 4/20 (5)

Kade/Ramie Simpson (Westlawn) - 3rd Grade: (K) 4/26 (5), hattrick; (R) 25 runs

Matt Lobsey (Easts/Westlawn) - Premier League: 4/11 (9) and 3/8 (3.1)

Josh Amos (Souths) - Premier League: 6/10 (8) Vote View Results

1. Nathan Ensbey (Lawrence) - T20: 59 runs

Lawrence has enjoyed an undefeated start to the Lower Clarence First Grade competition after 15 rounds, and the side is also shaping up to be a serious contender for the Cleavers Twenty20 Night Cricket crown after jumping to the top of the ladder this week.

While it is Lawrence's debut season in the tournament at McKittrick Park, there is no shortage of Night Cricket premiership experience with former Harwood generals Nathan Ensbey, Mark Ensbey and Doug Harris all turning out for Lawrence this season.

All three starred in a high-scoring eight-run win over Brothers Elders Real Estate in round 18 on Wednesday, February 10. Nathan Ensbey top scored with 59 runs off 46 balls, Mark Ensbey scored 50 off 42 and Harris 29 not out off 20 as the side posted 4 for 173 off its 20 overs.

Ben Jurd (41 off 33), Jack Weatherstone (43 off 36) and Eli Fahey (28 off 20) all made starts for Brothers, but regular wickets meant the runrate pressure never subsided, with a cameo with the ball from opening batsman Ben Hill (2 for 23 off 2) helping Lawrence hold the Brethren at bay, finishing 6 for 165.

Nathan Ensbey in particular has dominated with the bat all season for Lawrence, with a total of 479 runs across all formats at an average of 59.88. Meanwhile, he scored 85 not out in Lawrence's 10-run win against his former club Harwood in Lower Clarence First Grade action at Barry Watts Oval.

NIGHT CRICKET LADDER: 26 Lawrence; 22 Brothers, Souths; 20 Easts; 16 Northern Districts; 12 Tucabia; 11 Coutts; 7 Westlawn.

2. Jason O'Hara (Tucabia) - 3rd Grade: 52 not out

Tucabia Copmanhurst veteran Jason O'Hara has been one of the consistent performers with the bat in GDSC 3rd Grade and for the fourth time this season he surpassed 35 runs and retired for B&S Kitchens Tucabia Copmanhurst.

However, he didn't have to wait long after retiring to return to the crease as his side crumbled against Westlawn GJR Sheetmetal/Jones Mechanical at AG Murray Fields in Tucabia, sharing a 22-run 10th partnership with Greg Niland (15* off 28) before he was dismissed for 52 off 56, with Tucabia all out for 114 in the 25th over.

3. Jake Kroehnert (Brothers) - Premier League): 90 not out

The Brothers Clocktower Hotel captain was on track for his second ton of the season when the umpires stopped play due to bad light about 6.30pm on Saturday evening as the GDSC Premier League top of the table fixture against Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst at Ulmarra Showground resulted in a draw.

Kroehnert finished 90 not out and his team 30 runs short of Tucabia's total of 205 with five wickets in hand.

Related Article:Top of table stalemate, Easts-Westlawn bounce back

Kroehnert's 2020/21 tally has now reached 359 runs at an average of 59.83. Tucabia's Matt Pigg is next with 219 at 24.33, followed by Brothers' Eli Fahey (199 at 33.17), Easts/Westlawn's Shannon Connor (180 at 16.36) and Souths' Dylan Cleaver (178 at 17.8).

Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst Cricket Club v Brothers CC Clocktower Hotel at Ulmarra Showground (Feb 13, 2021)

4. Aaron McFadyen (Easts) - 2nd Grade/T20: 3/10 (4), 45 runs; and 4/34 (7.1), 51 not out

You simply can't keep this young man out of the action, named in the CRCA Team of the Week for the fifth time in a row.

McFadyen featured with both bat and ball in Twenty20 and 2nd Grade action this week. He took 3 for 10 off 4 overs and then scored 45 runs in Easts' Cleavers Twenty20 Night Cricket round 17 win over Coutts Crossing Inspirations Paint at McKittrick last Monday, February 8, before taking 4 for 34 off 7.1 and then 51 not out off 65 in GDSC Easts Poplar Shed's nine-wicket win over South Services in 2nd Grade at JJ Lawrence Turf on Saturday.

In the Night Cricket fixture Easts chased down Coutts Crossing's total of 8 for 144 with 21 balls and four wickets in hand, with teammates Shannon Connor (30) and Chris Chamberlain (25no) providing valuable support.

On Saturday, McFadyen with the new ball with his father Angus McFadyen (4 for 22 off 8) to have South Services 5 for 26 and eventually all out for 100, with Billy Wynn (43no) continued his consistency with the bat.

McFadyen then enjoyed an unbeaten 84-run 2nd wicket partnership to guide his side to victory with opener Brenden Cotten (36no off 70).

5. Noel O'Connell (Coutts) - T20/2nd Grade: 53 runs; 5/16 (7)

While Coutts failed to defend their total of 8 for 144 in the Twenty20 clash with Easts, Noel O'Connell (53) and Lewis Chevalley (46no) resurrected the innings from 6 for 46 with a 94-run 7th wicket partnership to ensure a competitive total.

However, Coutts were able to defend 7 for 164 in the 40-over 2nd Grade clash against GDSC Easts Valley Finance at McKittrick Park on Saturday, thanks to O'Connell with ball in hand.

Having celebrated his first century with the bat in more than a decade earlier this season, this time O'Connell achieved likewise with a five-wicket haul to help cut Easts' run chase short by just six runs.

Bill North (56 off 94), Matt McKee (47 off 71) and Andrew McLachlan (22 off 18) were the main contributors to Coutts Crossing's total, while McLachlan took 2 for 32 off 8 with the ball.

6. Jimmy Watters (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 2/18 (8), 49 runs

Despite his best efforts, the GDSC Easts Valley Finance skipper could not quite get his team over the line against Coutts.

Watters' game consisted of an intelligent offspin bowling spell of 2 for 18 off 8, the direct hit run out of dangerous batsman Noel O'Connell (3 off 8), a catch, and his team's top score of 49 off 60.

His leading edge to mid-on off O'Connell's bowling took the score to 6 for 122 and allowed Coutts to apply the brakes on the run chase.

For Easts, Shane Pitt (2 for 10 off 2) took his first wickets for the club, Cory Jones finished with 2 for 41 off 8, while Nick Worrall (23 off 41) shared a 66-run 4th wicket partnership with Watters.

7. Lance Chevalley (Coutts) - 3rd Grade: 38 retired

The Coutts Crossing veteran overtook his captain Scott Chard as the side's leading run scorer this season with 38 retired against Brothers Jimmy Watters Painting/Helloworld at McIntosh Park in Coutts.

While Chard scored 14 to take his season tally to 217, Chevalley leapfrogged him to 237 runs in total and third on the overall 3rd Grade tally. However, what is more remarkable is the fact the middle order batsman has not been dismissed since round one, with scores of 7, 35ret, 12no, 43no, 33no, 31no, 38no and 38 ret.

Westlawn's Shaun Simpson currently leads the run scoring with 364 at an average of 182, followed by Daniel Moar (Brothers) on 296 at 59.20, Chevalley with his average of 237, then Chard on 217 runs at 43.40, and Tucabia's Jason O'Hara on 209 at 29.86.

8. Finn Lucas (Brothers) - 3rd Grade: 4/20 (5)

It was uncharacteristic day out with the bat for Brothers, with Ricky Johnson (33) top scoring in a mediocre total of 125 off 26.3 overs after Craig Pereira (2 for 13 off 5), Caitlin Chevalley (2 for 22 of 5), Kieren Jeffs (2 for 21 off 3.3) and Murray Spry (2 for 26 off 5) all took a share in the spoils.

However, despite Chevalley's knock and Spry's efforts at the end with 29 not out, Coutts Crossing finished on 8 for 119 to fall six runs short.

The damage came from opening bowler Finn Lucas, who ripped through the top order to claim his best figures for the season of 4 for 20 off 5.

Troy McLaren (1 for 3 off 5) helped keep the small target out of reach, while Brent Johnson chimed in with 2 for 16 off 5.

9. Kade/Ramie Simpson (Westlawn) - 3rd Grade: (K) 4/26 (5), hattrick; (R) 25 runs

Brothers Kade and Ramie Simpson are two of the most exciting young prospects rising through the ranks of Clarence River Junior Cricket Association.

Both boys had a memorable day out for Westlawn GJR Sheetmetal/Jones Mechanical in the 3rd grade round 15 win over B&S Tucabia Copmanhurst on Saturday.

Kade (4 for 26 off 5) got the ball rolling with a hattrick against Tucabia's top order. He clean bowled Brodie Henderson (11) and Alex Bertus (0) with consecutive deliveries before Tim Simpson (0) miscued to Kyran Robertson to round out the rare feat.

Then it was Ramie's turn to step up with the bat. After dad Shaun Simpson belted 27 of 14 and Daniel Amos scored 23, Ramie came to the crease with his team on 6 for 66 and plenty of work to do to reach Tucabia's total of 114. He got the team within four runs before he was dismissed for 25, with his teammates able to complete the job with two wickets in hand.

Brodie Henderson (3 for 15 off 4) and Bertus (2 for 13 off 3) ensured Westlawn had to earn the win.

On Thursday two days prior, Ramie scored his highest score of 65 retired for Westlawn Under-14s against Tucabia-Copmanhurst-Souths at JJ Lawrence Synthetic. Ramie's runs came off just 42 balls, while Kade scored 39 off 30 and teammate Eli Jones scored 68 retired off 40 as Westlawn posted a huge score of 1 for 211 off their 20 overs, before restricting their opposition to 5 for 106.

All playing Under-14s and 3rd Grade every week, Ramie (378 runs, 12 wkts), Kade (301 runs, 11 wkts) and Eli (379 runs, 11 wkts) all have comparable statistics across all forms for Westlawn this season.

10. Matt Lobsey (Easts/Westlawn) - Premier League: 4/11 (9) and 3/8 (3.1)

The veteran fast bowler delivered the goods with his best figures of the season for GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel in the GDSC Premier League two-day match against South Services.

Related Article: Top of table stalemate, Easts-Westlawn bounce back

Lobsey was in the thick of the action of the last ball thriller at Ellem Oval, dismissed for 8 with his side needing just five runs off 11 balls with one wicket in hand, and subsequently won.

But it was his work with the ball which put Easts-Westlawn in a position for what had earlier seemed an unlikely victory.

Lobsey took 4 for 11 off 9 overs in Souths' first innings of 97. After his side was dismissed for just 63 in its first innings, the Easts-Westlawn bowlers were ordered upon to produce something special yet again, and they did just that with Nathan Blanch (3 for 21 off 12) and Shannon Connor (4 for 28 off 12) blasting through the top order before Lobsey (3 for 8 off 3.1) demolished the tail, leaving his just 104 runs fo

r an outright victory.

11. Josh Amos (Souths) - Premier League: 6/10 (8)

At 1 for 83 thanks to a successful return of opener Simon Wilson (43), GDSC Easts-Westlawn Crown Hotel were just 21 runs from victory before Josh Amos (6 for 10 off 8 overs) dared to attempt the impossible.

In just his third Premier League outing for the season, his nagging line and length instigated a monumental collapse as Easts-Westlawn lost seven wickets for eight runs.

Amos kept plying away and his side was one wicket from victory when he hit Lobsey's stumps with five runs still required.