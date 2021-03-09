KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #14

Every week throughout season 2020-21, The Daily Examiner will name a Team of the Week who will go into a poll to be named KFC Player of the Week and win a $10 KFC voucher.

Every week throughout season 2020-21, The Daily Examiner will name a Team of the Week who will go into a poll to be named KFC Player of the Week and win a $10 KFC voucher.

IT'S crunch time for Clarence River Cricket Association with most grades entering finals this week.

Cleavers Twenty20 Night Cricket will kick off the finals action under lights at McKittrick Park on Wednesday night (March 10), with impressive newcomers Lawrence taking on South Services for the right to play Brothers Elders Real Estate in the grand final on Friday night.

NIGHT CRICKET FINAL STANDINGS: 36 Brothers, 33 Lawrence, 27 Souths, 24 Tucabia, Easts, 21 Northern Districts, 15 Coutts, 12 Westlawn.

Sunline Fencing Tucabia-Copmanhurst have led GDSC 2nd Grade from round one and held onto the minor premiership with a win over second-placed Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel in the last round. The two sides will face off once again in the major semi-final, while GDSC Easts Poplar Sheds and GDSC Easts Valley Finance will go head to head in an all Easts affair in the minor semi-final.

2nd GRADE FINAL STANDINGS: 96 Tucabia, 90 Coutts, 84 Easts PS, 57 Easts VF, Souths 55, Westlawn 52.

Despite a loss to Westlawn GJR Sheetmetal/Jones Mechanical in the last round, Brothers Jimmy Watters Painting/Hello Travelworld finished on top of the ladder in GDSC 3rd Grade, and will take on Coutts Crossing in the major semi-final. Westlawn play B&S Kitchens Tucabia Copmanhurst in the minor semi-final.

3rd GRADE FINAL STANDINGS: 84 Brothers, 77 Coutts, 53 Westlawn, 44 Tucabia, 30 Easts.

Meanwhile, the four GDSC Premier League sides are midway through the last round of two-day matches, vying for the top three spots to be involved in a two-week finals series.

PREMIER LEAGUE CURRENT LADDER: 60 Brothers, 58 Easts/Westlawn, 54 Tucabia, 31 Souths.

Find out who made the Best XI from across the grades of last week's round of matches, and vote for who think deserves to be named the KFC Player of the Week:

Reader poll Who is the KFC Player of the Week - CRCA #14? Jack Weatherstone (Brothers) - T20: 66 not out

Brenden Cotten (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 72 runs

Jaye Yardy (Tucabia) - 2nd Grade: 62 not out

Billy Blanch (Tucabia) - 2nd Grade: 49 runs, 3/31 (8), 2 catches

Jamie Firth (Brothers) - Premier League: 83 runs

Shaun Simpson (Westlawn) - 3rd Grade: 78 runs

Scott Chard (Coutts) - 3rd Grade: 35 retired, 5/8 (3)

David Lollback (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 57 not out

Cory Jones (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 4/6 (5.4), 15 runs

Linden Harris (Souths) - T20/2nd Grade: 4/20 (4); and 4/15 (8), 28 runs

Brad Chard (Tucabia) - Premier League: 4/15 (10) Vote View Results

1. Jack Weatherstone (Brothers) - T20: 66 not out

Washouts have been a feature of the midweek night competition throughout February, with three of the last five rounds abandoned. However, when we did see some action the competition's form sides have taken full advantage.

Brothers Real Estate secured top spot and earned direct qualification to the grand final with a dominant 10-wicket win over Westlawn on February 22.

The likes of Andy Kinnane (2/14 off 4) and Jamie Firth (2/18 off 4) helped restrict Westlawn to 7/118, with Hugh Inmon (46) top scoring.

In reply Brothers took just 13 overs to reach the target with Jack Weatherstone (66no) combining with Beau Sevil (36no) for an unbeaten 120-run partnership. Sevil has been the form batsman of this year's Cleavers Twenty20 tournament since hitting 105 not out against Easts in round one, with a total of 278 runs at an average of 139.00.

Meanwhile, Lawrence met South Services in the last round on March 3, with both sides assured of second and third, and the finishing order the only thing left to determine.

Souths batted first and found the going tough, managing just 6 for 94 off their 20 overs with Dylan Cleaver (35) top scoring. Murray Connor (1/10 off 3), Brodie Davis (0/9 off 3), Ben Hill (1/9 off 3) and Jarrod Ensbey (0/9 off 3) all proved economical.

In reply Lawrence reached the total five-down with a late flurry from Luke Moloney (27* off 17) ensuring the tournament's newcomers got across the line with 21 balls to spare.

Lawrence and Souths will rematch in Wednesday night's preliminary final. Apart from the mental edge of winning their previous encounter, the result could prove crucial for Lawrence, having secured the higher ranking as the weather gods continue to lurk above the Clarence.

T20 Leading Run Scorers: Beau Sevil (Brothers) 278 at 139.00, Jack Weatherstone (Brothers) 202 at 50.50, Andrew Ellis (Tucabia) 192 at 48.00, Mark Ensbey (Lawrence) 125 at 41.67, Shannon Connor (Easts) 123 at 41.00.

2. Brenden Cotten (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 72 runs

GDSC Easts Poplar Sheds proved they can get the job done without brothers Josh and Aaron MacFadyen, largely thanks to a timely knock from opener Brenden Cotten (72 off 114) on Saturday.

Cotten was the only batsman able to negotiate the conditions at JJ Lawrence Turf as MI Organics Westlawn bowlers D Singh (3/27 off 8), Andy Clay (2/23 off 8) and Cotten's brother Ryan (1/15 off 8) restricted Easts to 133 off 40 overs.

Anthony Sevil (15 off 33), who shared a 60-run 2nd wicket partnership, and skipper David Bruton-Duroux (15 off 16) at No.9 were the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

Westlawn needed to win to book a finals berth. However, Easts' bowling attack proved equal to the task, with Angus Macfadyen (3/32 off 8), Craig Paul 3/27 off 4) and Bruton-Duroux (3/24 off 4) all contributing to dismiss Westlawn for just 86 off 16.1 overs and effectively end their season.

3. Jaye Yardy (Tucabia) - 2nd Grade: 62 not out

The GDSC 2nd Grade minor premiership was up for grabs at Lower Fisher Turf on Saturday, with Sunline Fencing Tucabia Copmanhurst equal on 89 competition points with Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel, but ahead on quotient.

Coutts managed to graft 8 for 155 on a sticky wicket, with Josh Harris (36 of 43) and Matt McKee (33 off 64) the best of the batsmen including a 45-run 5th wicket partnership.

But wickets proved hard to come by for the Coutts bowlers as opener Jaye Yardy (62no off 97) presented a straight bat to pass fifty for the fourth time this season.

Yardy put on a 57-run opening stand with Keaton Stutt (29 off 50) and 82 for the 3rd wicket with Billy Blanch (49 off 62).

4. Billy Blanch (Tucabia) - 2nd Grade: 3/31 (8), 49 runs, 2 catches

The Sunline Fencing Tucabia Copmanhurst skipper earned his fourth selection into the KFC Team of the Week for a typically consistent all-round performance.

The pick of the bowlers with 3 for 31 off 8 overs including 3 maidens, he also took two catches and then combined with Jaye Yardy to take his side within eight runs of victory before he was dismissed for 49 and denied his half century by a low-diving Bill North catch at backward square leg.

By then the damage was done and Tucabia reached the target with six wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare.

The two sides will meet again in the major semi-final for a spot in the grand final, with Tucabia in the all-important top spot should the predicted wet weather put a dampener on this weekend's fixtures.

2nd Grade leading run scorers: Matt McKee (Coutts) 492 at 70.29, Jimmy Watters (Easts VF) 431 at 33.15, Aaron Macfadyen (Easts PS) 340 at 68.00, Billy Blanch (Tucabia) 333 at 37.00, Bill North (Coutts) 330 at 36.67), Noel O'Connell (Coutts) 321 at 32.10, Ryan Cotten (Westlawn) 308 at 28.00, Jaye Yardy (Tucabia) 292 at 58.40.

5. Jamie Firth (Brothers) - Premier League: 83 runs

Jamie Firth jumped about 10 places to fourth overall on the GDSC Premier League leading run scorers list with his innings of 83 off 134 balls against South Services at Ellem Oval on Saturday.

The Brothers Clocktower Hotel No.4 batsman's knock was the competition's highest score behind his captain Jake Kroehnert's two innings 105 against Easts/Westlawn in round one and 90 not out against Tucabia in round 15.

After a patient 45-run opening partnership between Kallen Lawrence (17 off 69) and Beau Sevil (21 off 70), Firth was the mainstay as Dylan Cleaver (2/27 off 12) and Chris Cleaver (3/44 off 20) caused some headaches and the middle order stumbled to 5 for 81.

Jamie Firth scored 83 runs for Brothers Clocktower Hotel in the GDSC Premier League final round match against South Services at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 5th March, 2021. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

But Firth steadied the ship with a 100-run 6th wicket partnership with Sean Walters (43 off 85) and Brothers posted 8 for 205 before declaring.

Souths will resume at 2 for 31 with Tom Kroehnert (8* off 28) and Anthony Dickson (4* off 6) the not out batsmen.

GDSC Premier League leading run scorers: Jake Kroehnert (Brothers) 363 at 51.86, Matt Pigg (Tucabia) 230 at 23.0, Eli Fahey (Brothers) 199 at 33.17, Jamie Firth 195 at 27.86, Dylan Cleaver (Souths) 187 at 17.0.

6. Shaun Simpson (Westlawn) - 3rd Grade: 78 runs

Westlawn GJR Sheetmetal/Jones Mechanical captain Shaun Simpson built an insurmountable lead as the competition's leading run scorer and guided his side to a confidence-boosting win over minor premiers Brothers Jimmy Watters Painting/Hello Travelworld in the last round of GDSC 3rd Grade.

Simpson retired 35 for the eighth time this season, and returned to add to his total for the fourth time this season, this time putting on a 59-run partnership for the last wicket with experienced campaigner Ricky Bender (50no), to take the score from 9 for 115 to 174 before Simpson was bowled for 78 by Brent Johnson (3/6 off 3.1) in the 29th over.

Westlawn's last stand proved decisive, as Brothers fell 28 runs short in the run chase, to finish 7 for 146. Fred Lucas (37ret), Alex Hargans (30) and Matt Lucas (24) got Brothers off to a good start at the top of the order, before Jay Jones (2/13 off 5) and Peter Ellis (3/18 off 4) slammed on the brakes, and the equation became too much for the Brethren.

3rd Grade leading run scorers: Shaun Simpson (Westlawn) 442 at 147.33, Daniel Moar (Brothers) 296 at 59.20, Scott Chard (Coutts) 252 at 50.40, Lance Chevaley (Coutts) 237 at 237.00, Jason O'Hara (Tucabia) 209 at 29.86.

7. Scott Chard (Coutts) - 3rd Grade: 5/8 (3), 35 retired

Coutts Crossing will take some form into this Saturday's GDSC 3rd Grade major semi-final against Brothers after a comfortable seven-wicket win over GDSC Easts JDs Take Away in the last round.

The all-round exploits of Coutts captain Scott Chard proved the difference at Lower Fisher Synthetic, snagging 5 for 8 off 3 overs with the ball and retiring 35 with the bat.

His opposite number Robert Nacinovic (39 no) helped Easts get off to a reasonable start with Reece Easterbook (25) and Jason Harrison (25) helping get the score along to 2 for 100 before Chard wreaked havoc and Craig Pereira (1/19 off 5) and Murray Spry (1/13 off 5) pegged back the scoring. Nacinovic returned to join Bevan Blackadder (6no) and together added another 12 runs to the total to finish on 9/131 at the end of 30 overs.

In reply, opening bowlers Harrison (2/15 off 5) and Blackadder (0/9 off 5) forced Coutts off to a slow start, Chard, Tim Tilse (38ret) and Spry (27no) soon found a rhythm and made light work of the total, with Coutts reaching 3 for 135 after 24.1 overs.

3rd Grade leading wicket takers: Caitlin Chevalley (Coutts) 16 at 16.63, Brent Johnson (Brothers) 13 at 9.85), Scott Chard (Coutts), 13 at 15.15, Craig Pereira (Coutts) 13 at 14.31, Jason Harrison (Easts) 12 at 14.92, Caitlin Amos (Westlawn) 12 at 19.42.

8. David Lollback (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 57 not out

Lollback saved the best for last and made every run count on Saturday. His 116-ball half century was not only a match-winner for GDSC Easts Valley Finance, but lifted his side out of last spot for the first time this season and into fourth, qualifying for the finals as the 2nd Grade surprise packets of 2020/21.

Prior to Saturday, the Easts skipper's highest score this season was 21 in round one, but with a finals berth up for grabs for the winner at McKittrick Park, he took it with both hands.

After Souths only posted 104, Lollback was forced to watch in dismay from the non-striker's end Easts themselves crumbled to 5 for 13.

But after finding allies in Cory Jones (15 off 23) and Shane Pitt (14 off 55), the opening batsman guided his side to an unlikely two-wicket win, with Jeff Rainbow (4no off 2) hitting the winning runs with two overs to spare.

9. Cory Jones (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 4/6 (5.4), 15 runs

In his first spell, GDSC Easts Valley Finance opening bowler Cory Jones had South Services immediately on the ropes at 3 for 10 after he dismissed both openers Ryan Woolley (3 off 18) an Casey Wear-Preston (5 off 9) and their captain Billy Wynn (2 off 3) to take the upper hand in the GDSC 2nd Grade must-win clash.

He then returned to kill the innings on 104 in the 28th over by knocking over Josh Amos (16 off 14), and finish with 4 for 6 off 5.4 overs.

But Jones wasn't done just yet, helping to rescue Easts' innings and ultimately their season, scoring 15 off 23 in an important 25-run partnership with his captain David Lollback (57* off 116), who would go on to steer his side to a two-wicket victory and book an all-Easts minor semi-final showdown with the more highly-fancied GDSC Easts Poplar Sheds outfit this weekend.

2nd Grade leading wicket takers: Angus Macfadyen (Easts PS) 30 at 12.93, Aaron Macfadyen (Easts PS) 29 at 6.86, Andrew McLachlan (Coutts) 29 at 11.07, Jimmy Watters (Easts VF) 26 at 14.12, Billy Blanch (Tucabia) 23 at 7.52, Hayden Woods (Coutts) 23 at 10.78.

10. Linden Harris (Souths) - 2nd Grade/T20: 28 runs, 4/15 (8) and 4/20 (4)

After top scoring with 28 runs off 43 balls, Linden Harris took the new ball for South Services and looked set to be bowling his team into the GDSC 2nd Grade finals.

Harris, who eventually finished with 4 for 15 off 8 overs, rattled through the GDSC Easts Valley Finance top order and took the first four wickets to have Easts 4 for 8.

But the resurrection led by David Lollback will ultimately spell the end for South Services, who finished in fifth spot two points behind the victors.

Three days earlier Harris once again stood out in a losing side at McKittrick Park, when he took 4 for 20 against Lawrence in the last round of the Cleavers Twenty20 Night Cricket competition.

Harris was the only bowler to register in the wicket column as Lawrence otherwise comfortably chased down Souths' total of 6 for 94.

T20 leading wicket takers: Andrew Kinnane (Brothers) 10 at 10.60, Jeff Rainbow (Easts) 7 at 11.29, Taine Riley (Tucabia) 6 at 10.83, Jack Weatherstone (Brothers) 6 at 12.50, Andrew McLachlan (Coutts) 6 at 17.83.

11. Brad Chard (Tucabia) - Premier League: 4/15 (10)

The GDSC Premier League final standings for 2020/21 hang in the balance with the match between Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst and GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel poised on a knife edge at Ulmarra Showground.

Presumably, Brothers Clocktower Hotel (60pts) are well positioned to take the minor premiership after posting 8 (dec) for 205 and having Souths 2 for 31 at stumps in town at Ellem Oval, leaving Easts/Westlawn (58pts) and Tucabia (54pts) to determine second and third spots.

However, an outright result is not out of the question after Easts/Westlawn managed just 88 runs in their first innings and Tucabia are in a spot of bother at 6 for 57 in reply, and requiring another 30 runs for a first innings victory.

Brad Chard was the chief destroyer for Tucabia, taking 4 for 15 off 10, while fellow opener Taine Riley took 3 for 23 off 9, and Rohan Hackett (1/12 off 8) proved difficult to get away.

Easts/Westlawn were 7 for 32 before Jacob Ellis (33 off 70) and Ethan Munro (13 for 29) led a mini recovery putting on a 38-run 8th wicket partnership.

Tucabia found the going tough in reply, creeping along at a run rate of just 1.58 runs per over to be 6 for 57 off 36 overs at stumps, including Hackett scoring just 8 runs off 60 balls.

TOP TWO: Shannon Connor and his captain Nathan Blanch helped put GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel in a commanding position on the first day of the GDSC Premier League last round fixture against Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst at Ulmarra Showground on Saturday, 6th March, 2021. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Easts/Westlawn skipper Nathan Blanch is already on the cusp of Team of the Week selection next week, currently with figures of 4 for 36 off 15, while Shannon Connor has 1 for 11 off 15.

Both sides found scoring difficult on a slow outfield, with Easts hitting just two 4s and two 6s, and Tucabia three 4s.

Derek Woods (10* off 62) and Travis Anderson (0* off 1) will be at the crease when play resumes this Saturday.

Premier League leading wicket takers: Nathan Blanch (Easts/Westlawn) 28 at 8.43, Andrew Kinnane (Brothers) 28 at 9.14, Matt Dalton (Souths) 28 at 11.07, Brad Chard (Tucabia) 23 at 7.43, Shannon Connor (Easts) 19 at 15.63.