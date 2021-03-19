KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #15

Every week throughout season 2020-21, The Daily Examiner will name a Team of the Week who will go into a poll to be named KFC Player of the Week and win a $10 KFC voucher.

The 15th KFC Team of the Week for season 2020/21 features the best performances from a round which saw two grade matches washed out and the rest sweating until game day on whether play would go ahead or not.

Night cricket performances were notably absent with the semi-final scheduled to be played on March 11 between Lawrence and South Services abandoned, followed by the grand final between Brothers Real Estate and Lawrence on its scheduled March 13 date, and again after it was postponed to March 16.

This week also saw a hybrid of two final round matches in GDSC Premier League to determine the final standings of the regular season, and a major semi-final in GDSC 2nd Grade and minor semi-final in GDSC 3rd Grade as their respective finals series kicked off.

Find out who made the Best XI from across the grades of last week’s round of matches, and vote for who think deserves to be named the KFC Player of the Week (voting closes Monday night):

1. Jason O’Hara (Tucabia) - 3rd Grade: 58 not out

B&S Kitchen Tucabia Copmanhurst’s leading run scorer for the season came to the rescue to keep the side alive in 2020/21.

Heading into the minor semi-final from fourth place, Tucabia posted a competitive total of 9 for 173 against third placed Westlawn GJR Sheetmetal/Jones Mechanical. But it could’ve been a whole lot worse for Tucabia at Lower Fisher Synthetic.

O’Hara opened the batting and for the fifth time this season he reached the compulsory retirement score of 35. But at the other end wickets kept tumbling as the wickets were shared around among the Westlawn bowlers.

O’Hara was forced back to the crease with plenty of overs to spare and one wicket away from setting a much less ominous target. But he held his nerve to add to his and the team’s total, finishing 58 not out.

2. ﻿Craig Denhert (Tucabia) - 3rd Grade: 43 not out; 2/20 (5)﻿



Fortunately for Tucabia Copmanhurst the experience and sportsmanship of Craig Denhert worked in the club’s favour on Saturday.

Firstly the tall seamer who extracts steepling bounce agreed to step down to 3rd Grade to make way for the return of young brothers Jesse and Ethan Powell into the talented 2nd Grade side.

A stone’s throw away at Lower Fisher Synthetic, Denhert’s experience proved invaluable for the 3rd Grade outfit. Coming in at No.8, he first produced a partnership with No.11 Jack Green (18), and then provided support when O’Hara returned to the crease, finishing 43 not out.

Denhert was also used late in the innings with the ball, and his accuracy helped pin Westlawn six runs short in their run chase on 7 for 167. Denhert claimed the pick of the bowling figures with 2 for 20 off 5 overs, while opening bowler Brodie Henderson (2 for 18 off 3) claimed the all important scalp of Westlawn skipper Shaun Simpson (17), who was dismissed for just the third time this season.

3. ﻿Eli Jones (Westlawn) - 3rd Grade: 38 retired; 2/26 (4)



Apart from the premature loss of the fast-scoring Simpson, Westlawn’s run chase began well, with Eli Jones (38ret), Ricky Bender (33) and Daniel Amos (37ret) pushing the score along to 2 for 145.

But missing those extra 18 runs Simpson ordinarily provides off only a handful of balls would prove decisive at the end of the day, as the run chase of almost a run-a-ball proved a step too far for Westlawn.

This was the second time talented Jones has been selected in the Team of the Week. The talented under-14 player finished as the side’s second highest run scorer with 202 at 22.44, behind Simpson (459 at 114.75) and in front of club legend Daniel Amos (165 at 27.50).

Meanwhile, Jones was also the pick of the bowlers for Westlawn, taking 2 for 26 off 4 overs, while Ricky Bender took 2 for 28 off 4.

4. Matt Dalton (Souths) - Premier League: 26 runs

One thing Matt Dalton has succeeded in doing on a number of occasions that has been largely missing from the 2020/21 GDSC Premier League season is put a high price on his wicket.

The 19-year-old bowling all-rounder provided the only significance resistance in South Services’ outright loss to minor premiers Brothers Clocktower Hotel at Ellem Oval.

Resuming the last round fixture on Saturday with the score 2 for 31 and needing 206 for victory, Souths was bowled out for just 93. However, it took Brothers 48.3 overs to take 10 wickets, with Dalton facing 102 balls for his 26, including a 17-run 10th wicket partnership with Josh Amos (5no off 21).

Dalton kept the pads on and opened the batting in the second innings, but was unfortunately dismissed by the new ball for 1 off 12. Amos also kept the pads on and batted at No.3, again doing well with 24 off 56, while Adrian Boyd finished 38 not out off 36, but it was otherwise a depressing end to the season for the defending premiers, all out for 90 with only eight batsmen available for the second innings.

While Dalton has predominantly gained attention this season for his bowling exploits, taking 28 wickets at 11.07, he has also made an impression with the bat. It’s not so much the total of 104 runs at 13.00, but how they were scored. He has rarely failed, and regularly played a support role for more recognised and aggressive batsmen to help pull his side out of trouble with meaningful lower order partnerships.

5. Allan Green (Coutts) - 2nd Grade: 4/14 (7)

Greeny was called up to Coutts Crossing’s 2nd Grade after his 3rd Grade outfit’s major semi-final against minor premiers Brothers CC Jimmy Watters Painting/Hello Travelworld was washed out at JJ Lawrence Synthetic, and he delivered with aplomb taking 4 for 14 off 7 overs.

After being sent in a week earlier against the same Sunline Fencing Tucabia Copmanhurst team on a similar damp wicket at Lower Fisher Turf, and subsequently losing the fight for the minor premiership, Coutts captain Matt McKee was conscious of the importance of winning the toss in the major semi-final.

He tossed, Billy Blanch called wrong, McKee motioned his shoulders, and his teammates cheered.

In what is developing into a highly competitive rivalry (2-2 prior to this match), Tucabia’s top order batsmen Jaye Yardy (15), Justin Blanch (19) and Billy Blanch (23) negotiated the early gremlins and looked set to be headed towards a competitive total at 2 for 65 after 18 overs.

But that’s when Greeny stepped in, his variable pace at times bamboozling the opposition who lost 8 for 25 to be all out for 90 off 32.2 overs. At the other Lewis Chevalley (2 for 19 off 8) was equally tough to get away, while Hayden Woods (2 for 19 off 8) claimed the first two scalps with the new rock.

While Green will return to 3rd Grade for the side’s preliminary final clash with B&S Kitchen Tucabia Copmanhurst at Lower Fisher Synthetic this Saturday, selectors could have a few headaches in two week’s time.

6. Andrew McLachlan (Coutts) - 2nd Grade: 50 not out

After going wicketless for the second match in a row, a sixth appearance in the Team of the Week for Coutts Crossing’s leading wicket taker seemed far from on the cards as his side prepared to chase 90.

But after a shaky start at 3 for 22, Macca was elevated up the order and handed a free license to relieve the pressure with the bat. He duly smashed 50 not out off 41 balls including two sixes to see his side home in an unbeaten 70-run 4th wicket partnership with Lewis Chevalley (23no off 41).

After coming close a couple of times early this season, it was Macca’s first half century for the club since his Coutts debut in 3rd Grade in 2014.

Coutts will await to play the winner of this weekend’s preliminary final between Tucabia and GDSC Easts Poplar Sheds in the grand final on March 27. However, with this weekend almost certainly heading towards a washout, Easts may have left their run too late, having won their past seven matches.

﻿7. Rohan Hackett (Tucabia) - Premier League: 4/6 (8)



Surprisingly, this is Hackett’s first appearance in the CRCA Team of the Week. Although extremely consistent for Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst in GDSC Premier League, his role as first change bowler behind Brad Chard and TJ Riley and middle order batsman has often meant he has played a bit-part role, delivering the goods in small doses.

This was once again the case in his side’s outright victory to secure second spot over GDSC Easts-Westlawn Crown Hotel at Ulmarra Showground on Saturday. After Riley had softened Easts-Westlawn’s second innings assault with two early wickets, Hackett claimed the next four in an impeccable spell of bowling, taking 4 for 6 including 5 maidens.

But he was denied the opportunity to claim a five-wicket haul and taken out of the attack after bowling eight overs to make way for other recognised bowlers waiting for their opportunity fresh in the wings.

Hackett is only the fourth leading wicket taker for Tucabia this season behind Chard (25 wkts at 7.40), Riley (18 at 14.89) and Matt Pigg (16 at 10.06). But he also bowled the fourth most overs and his figures make for impressive reading, with his 14 wickets coming at an average of 11.71 and economy rate of 2.30 runs per over.

He is also the side’s fourth leading run scorer with 154 runs at 15.40 this season.

After losing on first innings by three runs, Tucabia bowled Easts-Westlawn out for 80 in their second innings, leaving just 84 runs to chase an outright victory.

The run chase was far from elementary, however, with seven wickets falling in the process. Hackett (17 off 23) was one of the major contributors, along with Matt Dougherty (24 off 24), Bob McKenzie (16no off 19) and Dan Cootes (12 off 18).

8. Nathan Blanch (Easts/Westlawn) - Premier League: 6/53 (24.3) and 3/33 (9)

The tireless GDSC Easts-Westlawn Crown Hotel skipper rounded out a superb regular season with a nine-wicket haul in his side’s narrow three-wicket loss to Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst at Ulmarra Showground.

After taking his season tally in GDSC Premier League to 33 wickets at 8.67, Blanch is in line to have his best season with the ball since taking 53 wickets in the 2013/14 season.

His sixth wicket in his first spell ended Tucabia’s last stand between TJ Riley (6 off 25) and Dan Cotts (7no off 10) to give his side a three-wicket first innings victory and a sniff at the minor premiership.

But despite taking three early wickets to have Tucabia reeling at 3 for 8 in their second innings, his efforts were not enough to relinquish the outright result to Tucabia, leaving Easts-Westlawn in third spot overall, possibly ending their season with the threat of rain looming over Ellem Oval ahead of Saturday’s preliminary final.

9. Shannon Connor (Easts/Westlawn) - Premier League: 3/22 (24), 25 runs

The 2018/19 CRCA Cricketer of the Year again proved his valued for Easts-Westlawn merger, so far taking 21 wickets at 15.90 and topping the runs with 206 at 14.71 in GDSC Premier League.

Connor proved a headache for Tucabia, taking 3 for 22 off 24 overs including 11 maidens as they inched agonisingly close to Easts-Westlawn’s first innings total of 90 before being dismissed for 87 off 54.3 overs.

Connor then top scored with a typically cavalier performance at the order scoring 25 of 12 balls including three sixes in a bid to post a competitive target for Tucabia’s innings.

But the runs quickly dried up after his dismissal as Easts-Westlawn were bundled out for 80 off 37.5 overs.

Connor wasn’t able to repeat the same frugality with the ball in the second innings, returning figures of 0 for 24 off 4 overs as Tucabia’s top order chased quick runs.

10. Matt Lobsey (Easts/Westlawn) - Premier League: 4/23 (4.5)

Lobsey has enjoyed a renaissance in GDSC Premier League and on Saturday almost bowled his side to outright victory as he took 4 for 23 off 4.5 overs and sent a scare through the Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst camp during their successful second innings run chase.

Lobsey, who has played just seven matches during the season, is currently GDSC Easts-Westlawn Jacaranda Hotel’s third leading run scorer with 13 wickets at an average of 8.23 and economy rate of 2.68.

11. Andy Kinnane (Brothers) - 3/17 (10) and 2/21 (5.5)

Kinnane bowled South Services into a spin to hand Brothers Clocktower Hotel the 2020/21 GDSC Premier League minor premiership at Ellem Oval on Saturday.

The off spinner could be in line for some major silverware at the Clarence River Cricket Association Presentation night at Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, April 10, having taken 32 wickets at 9.6 so far this season.

Leading into the final round he was one wicket behind South Services opener Matt Dalton (28 wickets), who Brothers held wicketless off 12 overs during their first innings of 8 (dec) for 205 last week.

While Kinnane led the way as he has all season, it was an all-round effort with the ball that got the job done last Saturday to secure the Brethren a grand final spot. In Souths’ first innings of 93, Kinnane took 3 for 17 off 10, supported by Ethan Lucas (2/32 off 13) and Jordan Newman (1/2 off 5).

In Souths’ second innings of 90, Kinnane took 2 for 21 off 5.5, while Sean Walters took 2 for 9 off 3 and Jack Weatherstone 1 for 7 off 6.