KFC Team of the Week – CRCA #2

Every week throughout season 2020-21, The Daily Examiner will name a Team of the Week who will go into a poll to be named KFC Player of the Week.

HERE is the KFC Team of the Week highlighting the most outstanding performances from Clarence River Cricket Association matches over the past seven days.

The 11 players are chosen from the seven matches across three grades played on Saturday as well as the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket Twenty20 fixture on Wednesday night.

Make sure you check out the descriptions of each player's selection below, which also provides an insight into the week's action.

The winner of the KFC Player of the Week is chosen exclusively by The Daily Examiner subscribers in our online poll which closes at midnight on Thursday night each week.

The Daily Examiner will then present the player with a KFC voucher and publish a player profile on Saturday morning.

KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #1: Jake Kroehnert

Here's the KFC Team of the Week #2 for CRCA:

Reader poll Who is the KFC Player of the Week CRCA #2 Beau Sevil - Brothers (Night Cricket): 105 runs

Jimmy Watters - Easts (2nd Grade): 79 runs, 2 catches, 2 run outs, 1 stumping

Ryan Cotten - Westlawn (2n Grade): 68 runs

Ethan Munro - Westlawn (2nd Grade): 59 runs

Billy Blanch - Tucabia-Copmanhurst (2nd Grade): 88 runs

Jordan Gallagher - Souths (2nd Grade): 58 runs, 4 for 29 off 8

Jack Green - Tucabia-Copmanhurst (3rd Grade): 54 runs

Kaden Chaffey - Westlawn (2nd Grade): 42 runs, 3 for 14 off 8

Torin Leek - Easts (3rd Grade): 33 runs, 5 catches

Murray Spry - Coutts Crossing (3rd Grade): 24 runs, 3 for 23 off 5

Brad Chard - Tucabia-Copmanhurst (Premier League): 5 for 18 off 14 Vote View Results

1. Beau Sevil - Brothers (Night Cricket): 105 runs

Brothers Cricket Club already has two centurions in their top order, with Beau Sevil joining his captain Jake Kroehnert in the exclusive club.

The hard hitting opening batsman crunched 17 boundaries on his way to scoring 105 not out off 59 balls against GDSC Easts in the opening round of the Cleavers Mechanical Night Twenty20 Night Cricket Competition under lights at McKittrick Park on Wednesday night.

Brothers Beau Sevil hits back across the line during the Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket grand final between Brothers and Tucabia-Copmanhurst at McKittrick Park.

Sevil enjoyed a 111-run opening stand with Jack Weatherstone (36 off 39) before an 85-run stand with Eli Fahey (37* off 26) for Brothers Elders Real Estate to finish 1 for 196 - the highest total in Clarence River twenty20 history.

Indeed, Sevil was just the second player to reach triple figures in the history of twenty20 cricket in the Clarence Valley, behind his batting partner Fahey who achieved the feat for Coutts Crossing last season.

2. Jimmy Watters - Easts (2nd Grade): 79 runs, 2 catches, 2 run outs, 1 stumping

Watters produced a valiant all-round effort in a beaten side in the match of the round of Clarence River cricket this week. The GDSC Easts Valley Finance wicket keeper had a field day with the gloves, taking a two catches and a stumping and involved in two run outs. However, that effort was unable to stop Westlawn from posting an imposing total of 9 for 205.

The run chase always looked unlikely, but Watters didn't die wondering. The number three batsman was the last man out for 79 with the team 56 runs short with 63 balls still in the bank.

Jim Watters in his Premier League days for Easts in 2017.

3. Ryan Cotten - Westlawn (2nd Grade): 68 runs

Cotten top scored for Westlawn MI Organics, sharing in two valuable partnerships at Lower Fisher Turf. The No. 3 batsman enjoyed a 85-run 2nd wicket stand with Kaden Chaffey (42) and 69-run 3rd wicket stand with Ethan Munro (59).

4. Ethan Munro - Westlawn (2nd Grade): 59 runs

The youngster is one of three Westlawn MI Organics 2nd Graders in the KFC Team of the Week for his superb effort with the bat.

5. Billy Blanch - Tucabia-Copmanhurst (2nd Grade): 88 runs

The game looked all but gone for Sunline Fencing Tucabia-Copmanhurst at JJ Lawrence Turf. But someone forgot to tell Billy Blanch, who finished 88 not out off 93 balls as he single-handedly guided his team past GDSC Easts Poplar Sheds' total of 148 with three balls to spare and two wickets in hand. Ethan Powell (6* off 13) provided crucial support, joining Blanch at the crease when 32 runs were still required after a devastating spell from David Bruton-Duroux (4 for 29 off 8) sent shivers through the Tucabia camp.

Billy Blanch bowling during Tucabia-Copmanhurst successful Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket campaign in 2019/20. Blanch starred on the bat on Saturday with a matchwinning 88 not out – his highest score in grade cricket. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

6. Jordan Gallagher - Souths (2nd Grade): 58 runs, 4 for 29 off 8

One of two players to feature in the first two instalments of the KFC Team of the Week, Gallagher tormented his former junior club Coutts Crossing with a man of the match performance with bat and ball for South Services. Gallagher displayed poise and patience, cashing on the loose deliveries on his way to top scoring with 58 with solid support from his skipper Billy Wynn (37) after openers Casey Wear-Preston (47) and Jack Kelleher (24) helped get Souths off to a flyer.

ALL ROUND SPORTSMAN: Jordan Gallagher, pictured playing rugby league for Northern Rivers Titans, has taken little time to find his feet on the cricket pitch again after a season or two out of the game

Defending 7 for 207 and the synthetic at JJ Lawrence, Gallagher took an early breakthrough with the new ball before returning to rip through the middle order and finish with 4 for 31 off 8 as Coutts slumped under the runrate pressure from 3-95 to be all out for 115.

7. Jack Green - Tucabia-Copmanhurst (3rd Grade): 54 runs

A half century from Jack Green proved the difference between B & S Kitchens Tucabia-Copmanhurst and Coutts Crossing in the 3rd Grade encounter at AG Murray Fields in Tucabia. Green hit 54 of Tucabia's total of 159 before Coutts fell 28 runs short on 7 for 122 off their 30 overs.

8. Kaden Chaffey - Westlawn (2nd Grade): 42 runs, 3 for 14 off 8

After his round one heroics, Chaffey makes another appearance in the KFC Team of the Week, this time from the top of the order with 42 runs, backed up with the ball, stifling the Easts' run chase with three maidens in his spell of 3 for 14 off 8 overs.

9. Torin Leek - Easts (3rd Grade): 33 runs, 5 catches

There was all manner of performances worthy of a mention from the clash won by Brothers Jimmy Watters Painting/Hello Travelworld over GDSC Easts JDS Take Away. However, it was youngster Torin Leek's second consecutive score of 33 for Easts plus his five catches behind the stumps that stood out from the rest.

Three Brothers batsmen fell just short of retirement with Daniel Moar (32 off 27), Ricky Johnson (34 off 55) and Troy McLaren 34 (40) helping set a total of 174.

In reply Anthony Sevil (36) and Matthew Sutherland (35) retired for Easts. However, they finished their 30 overs 20 runs shy of the total on 5 for 154.

10. Murray Spry - Coutts Crossing (3rd Grade): 24 runs, 3 for 23 off 5

Spry, who is 73 years of age, continues to be an inspiration to the game of cricket, among the runs and wickets yet again for Coutts Crossing. Teammate Gervais Bertus produced a defining knock of 35 retired, however their combined efforts were not enough to see Coutts home against B & S Kitchens Tucabia-Copmanhurst.

EVERGREEN: Murray Spry won the award for Third Grade Cricketer of the Year at the 2014/15 CRCA Presentation night at GDSC. Photo Matthew Elkerton / Daily Examiner

11. Brad Chard - Tucabia-Copmanhurst (Premier League): 5 for 18 off 14

The standout performance in the GDSC Premier League belonged to Brad Chard. The Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst captain added to his two late wickets last week and continued to tear through the South Services line up to finish with 5 for 18 off 14 overs including 6 maidens at Ulmarra Showground.

Souths were bowled out for 108 in reply to 176, with captain Dylan Cleaver (45) top scoring.

ONE TO WATCH: McAuley Catholic College Under-14 captain Theo Lobsey batting in the 2020 Daily Examiner Shield Super 8s Cricket Competition at McKittrick Park in March. Theo has scored 1453 career runs at a batting average of 66.05 according to MyCricket. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Father and son shine together at McKittrick Park

Brothers Clocktower Hotel cruised to a 108-run victory over GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel in the GDSC Premier League match played at McKittrick Park.

There were major standouts as the clash meandered to an inevitable conclusion, with Brenden Cotten (26 off 66) top scoring for Easts/Westlawn and Andy Kinnane (2 for 40 off 19) the best with the ball for Brothers while Ethan Lucas (1 for 4 off 6) impressed and Kallen Lawrence (2 for 27 off 11) relished a rare opportunity with ball in hand.

Perhaps the highlight of the day, however, belonged to father and son Matt and Theo Lobsey, who put their first time at the crease together to good use, putting on 18 runs for the 8th wicket before dad was dismissed for 23 off 55, while Theo in his first game of Premier League finished 2 not out. The pair had played together on several occasions in various Night Cricket and Third Grade fixtures over the past two seasons, and had crossed paths to and from the crease, but until now hadn't had the pleasure of standing at opposite ends.

On Friday, Theo also scored 41 retired for GDSC Easts White in the opening round of the Clarence River Under-14 competition. In that game his brother Gus Lobsey scored 24 not out while Max Lobsey took 2 for 8 off 3.