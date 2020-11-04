KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #3

ULMARRA Showground was the only turf wicket to host a match last week as thunderstorm wreaked havoc elsewhere.

As a result on Saturday both GDSC Premier League matches and one Second Grade match saw no play, while Northern Districts' Cleavers Mechanical Twenty20 Night Cricket clash debut against South Services was abandoned last Wednesday night.

The Premier League round two matches will be reduced to one-day matches this Saturday instead, with GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel up against Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst at Lower Fisher Turf, and South Services to play Brothers Clocktower Hotel at McKittrick Park.

The points will be shared between GDSC Easts Valley Finance and South Services in Second Grade after JJ Lawrence Turf was deemed unfit for play after the rain received on Friday night.

It means just two Second Grade matches and two Third Grade matches were played, increasing the odds for those who did manage to get on the field of being selected in the KFC Team of the Week, featured below.

The side is picked based on the most outstanding individual performances across all grades in the Clarence River Cricket Association. The lack of top grade action also means we are guaranteed to have our first KFC Player of the Week winner from the lower grades.

Now it's up to you to choose who is the KFC Player of the Week, who will win a $15 KFC voucher and have their player profile published on game day this Saturday.

From this week participants will be able to vote for their top three players (previously one). Share with your clubmates and encourage them to vote. By getting behind this initiative you are supporting the coverage and promotion of local cricket in the Valley while generating some light-hearted fun and team spirit.

Here's the KFC Team of the Week #3 for CRCA:

1. Shaun Simpson (Westlawn) - 3rd Grade: 55no

Westlawn 3rd grade captain Shaun Simpson, pictured during a GDSC Premier Leage match at Ellem Oval in 2015. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

SIMPSON played a lone hand as captain of Westlawn GJR Sheetmetal/Jones Mechanical, who fell 46 runs shy of the target of 6 for 186 set by Brothers Jimmy Watters Painting/Hello Travelworld. The opening batsman reached 35 in quick time at the top of the order before returning to finish 55 not out off just 26 balls, scoring 50 runs in bounrdaries (five fours and five sixes). Simpson's sons Kade (21 off 58) and Rory (10 off 24) batted through the middle overs as the only other batsmen to reach double figures for Westlawn.

2. Craig Paul (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 15 runs, 2 for 30 off 6.3

SELECTED by virtue of a consistent showing with bat and ball across the opening three rounds, highlighted by taking the decisive wicket in GDSC Easts Poplar Sheds' eight-run victory over Westlawn MI Organics.

In a low scoring contest Paul (15 off 15 balls) was one of just two Easts players to reach double figures, with opener Chris Chamberlain (21 off 32) top scoring in the side's total of 78 off 27.3 overs.

Craig Paul aims to go big during a Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash at McKittrick Park. Photo Matthew Elkerton / The Daily Examiner

In reply, Paul (2 for 30 off 6.3) ended a 26-run last wicket stand between Kaden Chaffey (25 off 51) and skipper Andrew Clay (9*) when the former holed out to Brandon Disson for Westlawn to be all out for 70 in the 23rd over.

The error ultimately saw Chaffey narrowly miss out on being the first player to be selected in the KFC Team of the Week three times, after a similar heroic effort paid off in round one and a solid all-round performance in round two. The Westlawn all-rounder earlier took a tidy 1 for 18 off 6 overs with the new ball.

Meanwhile, this is Paul's first appearance in the KFC Team of the Week after being in the calculations taking 4 for 26 in round one and scoring 38 runs in round two.

3. Daniel Moar (Brothers) - 3rd Grade: 40ret

BROTHERS Jimmy Watters Painting/Hello Travelworld have scored the most runs in GDSC Third Grade after three rounds and Moar has scored the most runs, with scores of 40 retired, 32 and 40 retired at a Bradmanesque average of 112.

Grafton High School deputy principal Daniel Moar is top of the GDSC 3rd Grade run scorers list three rounds into the 2020/21 season. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

Moar cleared the boundary twice - including to pass 35 - and found the rope six more times in his destructive innings which lasted just 18 balls. Teammate Finn Lucas scored 35 off 44 at the top of the order with plenty of other starts contributing to the side's winning total of 6 for 186 off 30 overs before Westlawn GJR Sheetmetal/Jones Mechanical could manage just 9 for 140 in reply.

4. Billy Blanch (Tucabia) - 2nd Grade: 78 runs

A MAN in form, the Sunline Fencing Tucabia Copmanhurst captain backed up his match-winning 88 not out the previous week to produce another influential knock against Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel. On the only turf wicket to see any action on Saturday, Ulmarra Showground offered plenty for the bowlers, but Blanch showed there were rewards on offer for those prepared to work for them. Blanch's 78 off 96 balls included a crucial 128-run 5th wicket partnership with Trent Sullivan.

Tucabia-Copmanhurst's Billy Blanch has struck rarefied form scoring 166 runs in his past two innings. Photo Mitchell Keenan / The Daily Examiner

5. Trent Sullivan (Tucabia) - 2nd Grade: 47 runs

SULLIVAN came to the crease with his side under pressure after slumped from 0 for 21 to 4 for 22. He rose to the occasion to provide the perfect foil for his captain. His 47 off 70 balls was Sullivan's highest score in almost two years.

The 128-run partnership was enough on its own to handle Coutts Crossing, who were all out for 105 with Powell brothers Jesse (2 for 11 off 7.2) and Ethan (3 for 18 off 8) the chief destroyers.

6. Lance Chevalley (Coutts) - 3rd Grade: 35ret, 2 for 5 off 2.4

THE pick of an impressive bunch of evergreen Coutts Crossing veterans, it was Chevalley's all-round efforts that got him across the line ahead of his teammates. Chevalley, Scott Chard and Richie Williamson all retired 35 and skipper Al Green added 24 to post a formidable total of 6 for 188 against GDSC Easts JDs Take Away. While Chard and Williamson each cleared the rope in their innings, the run out of opener Anthony Sevil (28) before mopping up the tail gave Chevalley (2 for 5 off 2.5) the nod.

Lance Chevalley was in the runs for Coutts Crossing 3rd Grade on the weekend. Lynne Mowbray/The Daily Examiner

7. Andrew McLachlan (Coutts) - 2nd Grade: 35 runs, 3 for 25 off 8

McLACHLAN'S second appearance in the KFC Team of the Week after topping the list with bat and ball in a tough day out for Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel against Sunline Fencing Tucabia Copmanhurst at Ulmarra Showground. Opening the bowling with his legspin variations, McLachlan instigated Tucabia's top order collapse, ably supported by Zac Page (1 for 15 off 8). Noel O'Connell (3 for 29 off 7) returned to break the Blanch-Sullivan pairing and stem the flow of runs. However, McLachlan's 35 off 27 balls was the highlight with the bat as captain Matt McKee (28 off 50) and Aaron Bailey (19 off 28) were the only other Coutts batsmen to reach double figures in the side's paltry total of 105.

Andrew McLachlan's legspin will play a major role in Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel's hopes in the 2020-21 GDSC 2nd Grade season. Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

8. Troy McLaren (Brothers) - 3rd Grade: 18no, 3 for 17 off 5

IF THERE'S any team with multiple contributors week-in week-out, it's Brothers Jimmy Watters Painting/Hello Travelworld, and this week Troy McLaren led a bevvy of solid all-round performances for the Brethren. "Zinger" pumped two sixes in his 18 not out off 7 balls to boost his side's total to 6 for 186 before taking 3 for 17 off 5 overs to restrict Westlawn to 9 for 140 in reply. Teammates Brent Johnson (21 runs and 2 for 35), Shayne Johnson (15 not out and 2 for 16) and Billy Nelson (1 for 9 off 5) were also worthy mentions.

9. David Gordon (Westlawn) - 2nd Grade: 4 for 22 off 8

WESTLAWN MI Organics must've come from the field at JJ Lawrence Synthetic confident their place at the top of the GDSC Second Grade ladder was safe after the likes of Gordon (4 for 17 off 7) and Rhys Hebbard (3 for 23 off 8) tore through GDSC Easts Poplar Sheds for just 78. But the club president's hard work was undone with the bat, as Westlawn were bundled out for 70 in reply.

Westlawn bowler Eddie Gordon during a GDSC CRCA Premier League cricket match at McKittrick Park in 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

10. Angus MacFayden (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 4 for 22 off 8

THE opening bowler helped set up an unlikely victory for GDSC Easts Poplar Sheds, who successfully defended 78. MacFayden (4 for 22 off 8) teamed up with Daniel Lavender (2 for 7 off 5) to have Westlawn MI Organics on the ropes on just 44 with one wicket in hand. Kaden Chaffey (25 off 51) and Andy Clay (9* off 24) put up a gallant last stand, but alas to no avail.

11. Caitlin Chevalley (Coutts) - 3rd Grade: 3 for 12 off 3

NO DOUBT three popular wickets at McIntosh Park on Saturday were those taken by youngster Caitlin Chevalley (3 for 12 off 3). Chevalley helped snuffed out any chance of a GDSC Easts JDS Take Away victory with three middle order scalps in quick succession. Easts were soon all out for 136 after her father Lance made short work of the tail to win by 52 runs.

Caitlin Chevalley bowls for Grafton High against McAuley Catholic College in the 2018/19 Open Girls Daily Examiner Shield Super 8s Cricket competition at McKittrick Park on Tuesday, 26th February, 2019.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

Earlier Anthony Sevil (28) and Torin Leek (34) provided a patform for Easts, but after Kayne Essex (15) and Vishal Sharma (20) were sent packing, they quickly fell away. Essex was the pick of the bowlers for Easts with 2 for 26 off 5.

* If you would like to read more about one of these performances and what makes that player tick, make sure you vote. The Daily Examiner interviews the KFC Player of the Week about the match and a player profile.

