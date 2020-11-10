KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #4

Every week throughout season 2020-21, The Daily Examiner will name a Team of the Week who will go into a poll to be named KFC Player of the Week and win a $10 KFC voucher.

TUCABIA COPMANHURST enjoyed a clean sweep with all three grades collecting wins in Clarence River Cricket Association matches on Saturday.

As a result the club dominates the KFC Team of the Week, with four selections, including one player named for the third week in a row and another making his second appearance. Coutts Crossing also had a player named for the third week in a row.

After two rounds Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst and Brothers Clocktower Hotel have already put breathing space between them and South Services and GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel on the ladder. With two wins apiece, the two will battle out for top spot at Ulmarra Showground over the next two Saturdays, while Easts/Westlawn and Souths will be fighting for their first win at McKittrick Park.

Premier League Ladder: 14 Brothers, Tucabia; 2 Souths, Easts/Westlawn.

Undefeated Sunline Fencing Tucabia Copmanhurst have jumped ahead on the GDSC Second Grade ladder. Losses to Westlawn MI Organics and South Services means the five other sides have all lost two or more matches after four rounds.

2nd Grade Ladder:28 Tucabia; 16 Westlawn, Coutts; 13 Souths, Easts VF; 10 Easts PS.

In GDSC Third Grade, Coutts Crossing and B&S Kitchens Tucabia Copmanhurst each picked up their second win of the season, while leaders Brothers Jimmy Watters Painting/Hello Travelworld had the bye.

3rd Grade Ladder: 21 Brothers; 15 Coutts, Tucabia; 9 Westlawn; 4 Easts.

Each week The Daily Examiner selects a Team of the Week based on the most outstanding individual performances across all grades. Our readers then decide who is the KFC Player of the Week, who will win a $15 KFC voucher and have their player profile published on game day this Saturday.

2020/21 KFC Player of the Week winners so far:

• KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #1: Jake Kroehnert

• KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #2: Beau Sevil

• KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #3: Craig Paul

Scott Chard (Coutts) - 3rd Grade: 35ret

Eli Fahey (Brothers) - Premier League: 73no

Adam Bancroft (Lawrence) - T20: 48 runs

Matt Pigg (Tucabia) - Premier League: 55 runs

Billy Blanch (Tucabia) - 2nd Grade: 45 runs, 5/23 (6)

Corey Jones (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 57no

Heath Simpson (Tucabia) - 3rd Grade: 37ret

Brayden Pardoe (Tucabia) - Premier League: 5/22 (5)

Lachlan Wilcox (Coutts) - 3rd Grade: 3/19 (5) Vote View Results

Here's the KFC Team of the Week #4 (scroll below the poll for more details):

1. Andrew McLachlan (Coutts) - T20, 2nd Grade: 47 runs, 2/4 (4); 3/17 (6)

A PHENOMENAL week earned the Coutts Crossing all-rounder his third selection in the KFC Team of the Week, with two superb efforts - one in a narrow loss and another in a narrow win.

It all started on Wednesday night at n the Cleavers Twenty20 Night Cricket round three clash against Lawrence at McKittrick Park. McLachlan, as captain and sponsor of Coutts Crossing Inspiration Paint, struck 47 runs at the top of the order including a 65-run second wicket partnership with Bill North (98) on the way to posting a competitive total of 5 for 133.

Coutts Crossing Inspirations Paint captain Andrew McLachlan scored 48 in the Cleavers Mechanical Twenty20 Night Cricket clash against Lawrence at McKittrick Park on Wednesday, 4th November, 2020. Adam Bancroft, pictured wicket keeping, top scored for Lawrence with 48. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Coutts Crossing was then poised to claim victory as McLachlan's leg spinners yielded two wickets for four runs off four overs including two maidens, with Hayden Woods' inswingers (1 for 19 off 4) tough to get away at the other end, to have Lawrence struggling at 3 for 27 after 8 overs. However, Coutts would eventually let the significant advantage slip to lose with two overs remaining.

McLachlan claimed some redemption in GDSC 2nd Grade action on Saturday, when he led Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel to victory over Westlawn MI Organics at JJ Lawrence Turf. With Westlawn needing just 10 runs to pass Coutts' total of 90, McLachlan took a catch at mid-off and in the next over claimed two wickets in two balls to resign Westlawn to its second low-scoring eight-run loss in as many weeks.

2. Scott Chard (Coutts) - 3rd Grade: 35ret

CHARD reached 35 retired for the second week in a row and again was one of three Coutts Crossing batsmen to reach the milestone, as the team reached Westlawn GJR Sheetmetal/Jones Mechanical's total of 7 for 148 and eight wickets and 5.2 overs to spare. Bruce Rankin retired 35 while Mal Tilse (36ret) rewound the clock in what was a special occasion for the club stalwart - playing for the first time with grandson Harry Tilse, who stepped up from Under-10s and bowled four overs with figures of 0 for 15 in his senior cricket debut.

Earlier Christian Buggy (36) and Shane Simpson (36) each retired for Westlawn, while Caitlin Chevalley (3 for 17 off 5) bagged three wickets for the second week in a row.

With his run scoring prowess in 3rd Grade, Chard will no doubt give his son Brad Chard a run for his money as to who features the most in the KFC Team of the Week this season.

3. Eli Fahey (Brothers) - Premier League: 73no

ELI Fahey's innings highlighted a commanding performance with the bat from Brothers Clocktower Hotel who posted 3 for 194 off their 40 overs against South Services in the GDSC Premier League one-day clash at McKittrick Park.

Fahey enjoyed a 57-run stint for the 3rd wicket with his skipper Jake Kroehnert (48) and then upped the tempo for a 65-run unbeaten 4th wicket stand with Jamie Firth (17no) to leave Souths needing almost five an over for victory. They would ultimately fall 49 runs short.

Eli Fahey on his way to a half century for Brothers in the game between Souths and Brothers at McKittrick Park. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Kallen Lawrence (28) was steady at the top of the order for Brothers, including a 51-run 2nd wicket stand with Kroehnert, before popping a return catch to Jordan Gallagher (1 for 22 off 7), who was the pick of the Souths bowlers, to hand the left armer seamer his maiden Premier League wicket on debut.

4. Adam Bancroft (Lawrence) - T20: 48 runs

BANCROFT single-handedly turned Lawrence's Cleavers Mechanical Twenty20 Cricket debut on a dime. At one stage reeling at 3 for 27 off 8 overs with the runrate required jumping out to nine runs per over, Bancroft flicked the switch in an all out assault, including 21 runs off one over, to bring the chase back to manageable proportions, before Doug Harris (20*) and Jarrod Ensbey (27*) safely guided their side home with two overs to spare.

5. Matt Pigg (Tucabia) - Premier League: 55 runs

IT'S no surprise that Matt Pigg makes his second appearance in the KFC Team of the Week, this time for a 47-ball 55 including two sixes to ensure Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst reached a winning total of 9 for 182 against GDSC Easts Westlawn/Crown Hotel.

Earlier opener Derek Woods (24 off 63) and Tim Bultitude (24 off 36) set the platform for Pigg to enter at 2 for 62, and with wickets falling around him at Lower Fisher Turf showed he has not lost any of his class.

Matt Pigg pictured batting during Tucabia-Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pest Control’s 2020/21 CRCA Cleaver’s Mechanical Night Cricket grand final win against Brothers Clocktower at McKittrick Park on Friday, March 6, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

Nathan Blanch (2 for 23 off 8), Shannon Connor (2 for 24 off 8) and Jackson Grieve (2 for 25 off 8) all finished with respectable figures for Easts/Westlawn.

6. Billy Blanch (Tucabia) - 2nd Grade: 45 runs, 5/23 (6)

JUST try and keep this player out of the KFC Team of the Week. Blanch features for the third week in a row after yet another man of the match performance for Sunline Fencing Tucabia Copmanhurst, this time scoring 45 with the bat before taking 5 for 23 with the ball.

Blanch's run-a-ball innings was well supported by opener Justin Blanch (44 off 69) and Trent Sullivan (35no off 55) before a late cameo from Jake Chevalley (20no off 8) boosted Tucabia's total to 6 for 181.

Blanch then turned chief destroyer with the ball, orchestrating in a massive Souths collapse from 3 for 54 to 7 for 54.

After starring with the bat this season, Sunline Fencing Tucabia Copmanhurst captain Billy Blanch took five wickets with the ball on Saturday. Photos: Mitchell Keenan

Billy Wynn (20), Linden Harris (16), Josh Amos (28no) and Daniel Bender (16) all made starts, but the middle order collapse had done too much damage and Souths fell 78 runs short on 103.

Tucabia are now two wins ahead of nearest rivals Westlawn MI Organics and Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel, firming their position as favourites to take out the first GDSC 2nd Grade title since the division's return after a three-year hiatus.

7. Cory Jones (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 57no, 3/26 (7)

A GDSC Easts derby took place at JJ Lawrence Synthetic, with Valley Finance getting the cookies over Poplar Sheds for their first win of the GDSC 2nd Grade season.

Runs and wickets came thick and fast as Poplar Sheds reached 125 before being bowled out in the 30th over. (Unknown player) scored 61 and Angus McFayden 30 while Cory Jones (3 for 26 off 7), Jimmy Watters (3 for 17 off 8) and Jeff Rainbow (3 for 33 off 8) shared the spoils with the ball.

In response the same three players stood up for Valley Finance, with Jones (57no) seeing the side home in an unbeaten 66-run partnership with Joanne Reid (8no) after Rainbow (22) and then Watters (19) occupied valuable time at the crease.

8. Heath Simpson (Tucabia) - 3rd Grade: 37ret

AFTER falling short in three consecutive run chases, GDSC Easts JD Take Away finally had an opportunity to set a total after winning the toss in the GDSC 3rd Grade clash against B&S Kitchens Tucabia Copmanhurst at AG Murray Fields in Tucabia.

But Tucabia led by Nick Fuller (2 for 10 off 3), Brodie Henderson (2 for 15 off 5) and Teven Gallagher (1 for 9 off 4) bowled with discipline to restrict Easts to just 8 for 99 off its 30 overs, with captain Robert Nacinovic's 35 retired the clear highlight for Easts.

In response Heath Simpson scored 37 retired before Timothy Simpson (18no) and Gallagher (11no) reached the total for Tucabia with three wickets and five overs to spare despite the efforts of Jason Harrison (3 for 12 off 5) and Jaiden Harrison (2 for 13 off 4).

9. Brayden Pardoe (Tucabia) - Premier League: 5/22 (5)

Brayden Pardoe took four wickets in five balls in his spell of 5 for 26 off 5 overs for Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst against South Services in GDSC Premier League on Saturday. Matthew Elkerton

IT'S a daunting task to face a bowling attack that has Brad Chard and Rohan Hackett sending down thunderbolts with the new ball. But there is simply no respite for GDSC Premier League sides when they take on Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst, with third left-arm quick Brayden Pardoe waiting in the wings as first change.

After Hackett (2 for 18 off 6) in particular softened the GDSC Easts Westlawn/Crown Hotel top order, 'Pup' ripped up the tail including four wickets in five balls to be all out for just 75 in the 19th over.

10. Andy Kinnane (Brothers) - Premier League: 5/28 (8)

OFTEN the role of a spinner is to come in and take wickets after the quicks have applied runrate pressure, giving the opposition the option of hit out or get out. That's exactly what happened when Andy Kinnane came into the attack for Brothers Clocktower Hotel on Saturday, taking five consecutive scalps as South Services slipped from 2 for 51 to 7 for 83 in the GDSC Premier League clash at McKittrick Park.

Brothers spinner Andy Kinnane took 5 for 28 on Saturday.

A gallant 27 on debut from Jordan Gallagher coupled with Adrian Boyd's 30 not out meant Souths finished on a respectable 9 for 145 off their 40 overs. But after Kinnane's spell they were never seriously in the hunt.

11. Lachlan Wilcox (Coutts) - 3rd Grade: 3/19 (5)

KNOWN around the traps for his sub 20-minute 5km efforts at Grafton Parkrun, Lachie may well be establishing himself as a legspinner on the cricket pitch.

Lachlan Wilcox ran a personal best time of 22:19 at Grafton Parkrun at Barnier Park, Junction Hill on Saturday, 11th May, 2019. Jordan Nash / Grafton Parkrun

While Parkrun is yet to make its post-COVID return since Wilcox led the 78-strong field home at Junction Hill in 20:05 on March 14 this year, he's decided to give cricket a crack largely thanks to the encouragement of his South Grafton High School teacher Matt McKee, who recruited the youngster into the Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel 2nd Grade side.

Lachlan bowled with impressive control in his match-defining spell of 3 for 19 off 5 overs in Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel's eight-run win over Westlawn MI Organics. He has already taken a liking to the JJ Lawrence Turf surface, bagging 2 for 9 off 4 on debut in round one.

