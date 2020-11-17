KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #5

Reader poll Who is the KFC Player of the Week - CRCA #5? Andrew Ellis (Tucabia) - T20: 120 runs

Jaye Yardy (Tucabia) - 2nd Grade: 55 runs

Jackson Grieve (Easts) - Premier League: 51 runs

Daniel Moar (Brothers) - 3rd Grade: 37no

Brandon Disson (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 79 runs

Matt McKee (Coutts) - 2nd Grade: 48no

Eli Jones (Westlawn) - 3rd Grade: 28 runs

Justin Inskip (Coutts) - 3rd Grade: 5/23 (5), 19 runs

Jordan Gallagher (Souths) - Premier League: 3/17 (12)

Taine Riley (Tucabia) - T20, Premier League: 2-15 (4); 3/39 (14)

Angus McFayden (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 6/24 (4.3) Vote View Results

THE KFC Team of the Week is based on the most outstanding individual performances across all senior grades in Clarence River Cricket Association.

Every match and if possible every club is featured in the Best XI, so the descriptions below also provide a concise overview of every game played this week.

Readers then have a chance to decide who is the KFC Player of the Week to win a KFC voucher and have their player profile featured in The Daily Examiner.

• KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #1: Jake Kroehnert

• KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #2: Beau Sevil

• KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #3: Craig Paul

• KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #4: Billy Blanch

So vote today and generate some good-spirited camaraderie by encouraging your mates to vote for your clubmates in the poll. It is imperative the cricket community actively supports this initiative for local cricket in the Clarence Valley to continue to receive weekly media coverage for the rest of this season and beyond.

Here's the KFC Team of the Week #5 for CRCA:

1. Andrew Ellis (Tucabia) - T20: 120 runs

I'll see your 105 and raise is it 15! Once upon a time night cricket hundreds were as rare as hen's teeth, now it seems they're a dime a dozen. Just three weeks after Beau Sevil lit up McKittrick Park by blasting 105 not out for Brothers Elders Real Estate, TLE Tucabia Copmanhurst's Andrew Ellis tore apart Westlawn last Wednesday night to score 120 of his side's total of 4 for 192 off 20 overs. Nobody escaped the punishment which included 14 boundaries and three sixes, with all eight bowlers used conceding greater than a run a ball.

Andrew Ellis pictured batting for Urunga in the game against Plantation Diggers at Brelsford Park, Coffs Harbour in 2015. Ellis made the move to the Clarence River Cricket Association when he signed for Coutts Crossing midway through the 2019/20 season. Ellis joined Tucabia Copmanhurst in 2020/21 when Coutts Crossing withdrew from the GDSC Premier League grade. Photo Gemima Harvey/Coffs Coast Adv

However, Ellis' innings still didn't take the cake for the highest individual T20 score in the Clarence. That honour belongs to Eli Fahey, who scored 136 for Coutts Crossing against South Services on November 6, 2019.

Reader poll Who will win the 2020/21 Cleavers Mechanical T20 Night Cricket Competition? Brothers Elders Real Estate

Coutts Crossing Inspirations Paint

GDSC Easts

Lawrence

Northern Districts

South Services

TLE Tucabia Copmanhurst

Westlawn Vote View Results

2. Jaye Yardy (Tucabia) - 2nd Grade: 55 runs

Two visits to the JJ Lawrence Synthetic pitch and two half-centuries for Jaye Yardy in GDSC 2nd Grade. The Sunline Fencing Tucabia Copmanhurst opener missed out on selection in the first KFC Team of the Week by virtue of scoring eight runs less than teammate Justin Blanch (68no).

Jaye Yardy is one of several Tucabia Copmanhurst batsmen who has been among the runs so far in 2020-21.

There was no stopping Yardy this time, who top scored with 55 off 53 balls in his side's 40-over total of 7 for 221 against Westlawn MI Organics, not even from opening partner Jake Chevalley, who honoured his captain's reluctant offer to open the batting, smashing 35 runs off just 21 balls.

Related Article:

KFC Player of the Week reveals why Jake Chevalley is his most annoying teammate

Meanwhile, Trent Sullivan (35 off 52) was once again in the runs, along with Jack Blanch (29 off 41) and Damien Moran (24 off 18). Skipper Billy Blanch (2 off 11) missed out with the bat for the first time this season, while Ethan Munro (2 for 20 off 8) was the pick of the bowlers for Westlawn.

The topn three of Josh Bender (23 off 26), Adam Cotton (19 off 43) and Ryan Cotten (35 off 41) got Westlawn's run chase off to a positive start, but after they slumped from 1 for 68 to 3 for 71 and the high target became a bridge too far. Sam Shipman (24 off 23) and Rhys Hebbard (21 off 24) kept, the wheels turning, but after 31.2 overs Westlawn was all out for 139 with Teven Gallagher (3 for 14 off 5) and Matt Summers (3 for 26 off 3) the pick of the bowlers for Tucabia.

3. Jackson Grieve (Easts) - Premier League: 51 runs

Jackson Grieve's 51 ensured GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel have a total to defend when the GDSC Premier League round three clash with South Services resumes at McKittrick Park this Saturday.

Westlawn East's Jackson Grieve at the crease during a Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League match at Lower Fisher Park on February 1, 2020. Photo Mitch Keenan / The Daily Examiner

Ben Shipman (11), Nathan Blanch (10*) and Matt Lobsey (25) were the only other players to reach double figures as Easts/Westlawn was bowled out for 133. In reply Shannon Connor (3 for 12 off 8) wreaked havoc on the top order to leave Souths in a precarious position at 4 for 45 and requiring another 89 runs for first innings points.

Reader poll Who will win the 2020/21 Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League title? South Services

Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst

Brothers Clocktower Hotel

GDSC Easts/Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn Vote View Results

4. Daniel Moar (Brothers) - 3rd Grade: 37no

Continued to stretch his lead as the GDSC 3rd Grade leading run scorer as he yet again surpassed 35. Chasing Coutts Crossing's total of 9/158, Brothers Jimmy Watters Painting/Hello Travelworld were on track thanks to a 53-run opening stand from Finn Lucas (26) and Alex Hargans (25) before Moar retired 35. However, the rest of the innings fell away, and Moar returned to finish 37 not out and his side 9 for 139 and 19 runs shy of the target at the end of 30 overs. Moar has now amassed 149 runs at an average of 149 this season.

5. Brandon Disson (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 79 runs

Disson cracked his highest score in a standout performance in GDSC Easts Poplar Sheds' match against South Services. While most players from both sides struggled on the JJ Lawrence Turf wicket, Disson's only significant support came in the form of a 77-run 7th wicket partnership with Anthony Sevil (28). When the pair came together Easts was in trouble at 6 for 55 after Linden Harris (2/15 off 7) and Jack Blanch (3 for 27 off 7) made early inroads, but ended up posting a winning total of 145.

6. Matt McKee (Coutts) - 2nd Grade: 48no

Not for the first time this season captain courageous rescued Coutts Crossing from the brink of disaster and turned the game on its head. Having sent GDSC Easts Valley Finance in on a tacky Lower Fisher Turf wicket, the Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel bowlers including Hayden Woods (3 for 14 off 7), Noel O'Connell (2 for 9 off 4) and Lachlan Wilcox (2 for 16 off 6.2) did their job, with Joanne Reid (21) providing the most resistance as Easts were bundled out for 91 off 32 overs.

But in reply Coutts suddenly found themselves six down after just six overs when McKee was joined by the last recognised batsman in Woods (13). The pair saw out opening bowlers Jeff Rainbow (3 for 25 off 8) and Jimmy Watters (2 for 11) and reaped the rewards. McKee (48no) ended up guiding his team to a one-wicket victory with Kieren Jeffs (0no) at the other end.

7. Eli Jones (Westlawn) - 3rd Grade: 28 runs

Any number of top order batsmen from either side involved in a high-scoring clash at Lower Fisher Synthetic could have been rewarded with Team of the Week, but the gong ultimately went to Westlawn GJR Sheetmetal/Jones Mechanical young gun Eli Jones. Fresh from hitting 51 not out for Tucabia Copmanhurst-Souths in the McDonald's CRJCA Under-14s competition two days earlier, Eli batted at No.3 in the GDSC 3rd Grade fixture at Lower Fisher Synthetic and scored 28.

Westlawn’s Eli Jones and Sam Buggy raise the bat after a top notch batting effort in 2018.

Around him, his skipper Shaun Simpson (35ret), who took his season tally to 126 runs, Peter Ellis (28ret) and Christian Buggy (35ret) helped Westlawn post 4 for 207 off its 30 overs.

B&S Kitchens Tucabia Copmanhurst were not daunted at the prospect of needing almost seven runs per over, giving it one hell of a shake. Heath Simpson (35ret), Jason O'Hara (38ret), Timothy Simpson (28), Ryan Eggins (20) and Josh Arandale (28no) tried in vain to get their side over the line, but ended up finishing just six runs short on 4 for 201. Miserly spells from Jay Jones (2 for 16 off 4) and Ricky Bender (0 for 9 off 3) proved valuable in the final wash up.

8. Justin Inskip (Coutts) - 3rd Grade: 5/23 (5), 19 runs

Justin Inskip returned with a bang in his first game of the season and son Ollie's senior cricket debut for Coutts Crossing at McIntosh Park.

Coutts Crossing batsmen Adam Pearce and Justin Inskip spend some time in the middle during a CRCA 3rd Grade match at Rushforth Park in 2015. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

Defending 9 for 158 after Brent Rankin (39no) and Lance Chevalley (43no) both retired and returned to see out the innings, Coutts allowed Brothers Jimmy Watters Painting/Hello Travelworld to slip out to 0 for 53. Enter Inskip, who proceeded to take career best figures of 5 for 23 off 5 overs.

9. Jordan Gallagher (Souths) - Premier League: 3/17 (12)

Twice featuring for top performances in GDSC 2nd Grade, Gallagher got his deserved call up to make his Premier League debut, and a week later he's in the KFC Team of the Week for his exploits in the top grade. Gallagher's 3 for 17 off 12 overs including 5 maidens was the pick of the bowling for South Services as they restricted GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel to 133 at McKittrick Park. The genuine all-rounder will get his chance to shine with the bat next week, with his side in trouble at 4 for 45 in reply. Meanwhile off spinner Beau Scott took 3 for 29 off 11 and Matt Dalton 2 for 10 off 5 in a solid all-round display from Souths' bowlers.

10. Taine Riley (Tucabia) - T20, Premier League: 2-15 (4); 3/39 (14)

While there were no obvious standouts, TJ Riley got the nod from the 22 players involved in the GDSC Premier League clash at Ulmarra Showground between Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst and Brothers Clocktower Hotel. The right arm seamer took important top order wickets including Beau Sevil (8 off 15) and Eli Fahey (8 off 25), leaving the Brothers tail to limp to 139.

Taine Riley bowls with the new ball for Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst on day one of the GDSC Premier League round three clash against Brothers Clocktower at Ulmarra Showground on Saturday, 14th November, 2020. Photo Jenna Thompson / The Daily Examiner

Fellow opener Brad Chard (3 for 19 off 14.4) also took and conceded less runs, but his wickets didn't come until he was bowling at the tail in his second spell. Meanwhile Kallen Lawrence (43 off 91) could have been considered as the mainstay for Brothers.

In reply Dan Cootes (8* off 34) and Tim Bultitude (15* off 57) saw off 15 overs to be 24 runs without loss at stumps.

Reader poll Who will win the 2020/21 Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League title? South Services

Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst

Brothers Clocktower Hotel

GDSC Easts/Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn Vote View Results

11. Angus McFayden (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 6/24 (4.3)

McFayden roared to the top of the GDSC 2nd Grade leading wicket takers with 14 for the season after demoralising South Services at JJ Lawrence Turf on Saturday, bowled out for 43 off just 9.3 overs.

Reader poll Who is the KFC Player of the Week - CRCA #5? Andrew Ellis (Tucabia) - T20: 120 runs

Jaye Yardy (Tucabia) - 2nd Grade: 55 runs

Jackson Grieve (Easts) - Premier League: 51 runs

Daniel Moar (Brothers) - 3rd Grade: 37no

Brandon Disson (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 79 runs

Matt McKee (Coutts) - 2nd Grade: 48no

Eli Jones (Westlawn) - 3rd Grade: 28 runs

Justin Inskip (Coutts) - 3rd Grade: 5/23 (5), 19 runs

Jordan Gallagher (Souths) - Premier League: 3/17 (12)

Taine Riley (Tucabia) - T20, Premier League: 2-15 (4); 3/39 (14)

Angus McFayden (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 6/24 (4.3) Vote View Results

KFC Team of the Week selections so far in 2020/21:

KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #1

KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #2

KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #3

KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #4