KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #6

THE KFC Team of the Week is based on the most outstanding individual performances across all senior grades in Clarence River Cricket Association.

Every match and if possible every club is featured in the Best XI, so the descriptions below also provide a concise overview of every game played this week.

Readers then have a chance to decide who is the KFC Player of the Week to win a KFC voucher and have their player profile featured in The Daily Examiner.

Here's the KFC Team of the Week #6 for CRCA:

1. Beau Sevil (Brothers) - T20: 82 runs

Proving his round one heroics for Brothers Elders Real Estate were no fluke, the 26-year-old backed up his 105 not out against GDSC Easts with an equally commanding 82 not out against Coutts Crossing Inspirations Paint in Cleavers Twenty20 Night Cricket action at McKittrick Park.

KFC Player of the Week for his 105 in a twenty20 against GDSC Easts in week two of the season, Beau Sevil is in the running to be the first player to win the award twice after scoring 82 in another twenty20 against Coutts Crossing.

Sevil was the mainstay with support acts from Jack Weatherstone (23), Eli Fahey (20) and John Holmes (25*) as Brothers posted 3 for 170 off their 20 overs.

Up and coming bowler Kieren Jeffs enjoyed his Night Cricket debut for Coutts, taking 2 for 29 off his 4 overs.

2. Tim Bultitude (Tucabia) - Premier League: 45 runs

Ordinarily 45 runs at the top of the order from Bultitude should provide a sufficient foundation for Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia to comfortably chase down the total of 139 set by Brothers Clocktower Hotel the previous week.

SOLID AT THE TOP: Tim Bultitude scored 45 runs for Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst against Brothers Clocktower Hotel in GDSC Premier League at Ulmarra Showground on Saturday, 21st November, 2020.

But after sharing patient partnerships with Dan Cootes (8), Rohan Hackett (22) and Matt Pigg (15), the wheels fell off when Pigg and Bultitude were removed in quick succession. Tucabia lost their last eight wickets for 16 runs to fall 27 runs short in the GDSC Premier League round three fixture at Ulmarra Showground.

3. Casey Wear-Preston (Souths) - 2nd Grade 5/15 (8), 18 runs

Typically known as an opening batsman, Wear-Preston proved a match-winner with ball in hand for South Services on Saturday. Wear-Preston (18) opened the batting with Ryan Woolley (42) and were the side's top two scorers as Souths looked to have not done enough when their innings fell away to be all out for 123 off 26.4 overs at JJ Lawrence Turf. But yet again Westlawn MI Organics failed to chase down a moderate total for the third time in four games, slumping from 1 for 45 to 8 for 65 in a collapse which included Wear-Preston's five wickets.

4. Matt McKee (Coutts) - 2nd Grade: 131 runs

Another week, another century in Clarence River Cricket, this time to Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel GDSC 2nd Grade captain Matt McKee.

He has the Grafton Golf Club Championship and Jacaranda Cup to his name this season, now Matt McKee is in pursuit of a GDSC 2nd Grade Cricket premiership as the captain of Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Fresh from saving Coutts' blushes when he scored more than half their runs in the side's one-wicket win over GDSC Easts Valley Finance the previous week, McKee rewound the clock to score 131 off 113 balls against GDSC Easts Poplar Sheds at JJ Lawrence Synthetic. It was also a welcome return to form for Coutts veteran Noel O'Connell (50), who notched a half-century in his 82-run 4th wicket partnership with McKee.

Losing wickets at regular intervals hurt Easts' chances as they chased 8 for 231 for victory, wth Hayden Woods (2 for 20 off 8) doing early damage for Coutts, meanwhile Nick Lawson (1 for 17 off 8) surprised his skipper when he resorted to express pace bowling to effect. (Unknown player) was the standout for Easts, taking 2 for 29 off 8 overs and scoring 68 not out off 49 balls after the game was already gone, as Easts finished 52 runs short on 6 for 179.

5. Daniel Moar (Brothers) - 3rd Grade: 4/8 (5), 34 runs

Can anyone stop the Grafton High School deputy principal?

The Grafton High School DEX Shield Super 8s Cricket coach has been running rampant with bat and ball in the 2020/21 GDSC 3rd Grade competition. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

Evidently, B&S Kitchens Tucabia Copmanhurst bowler Craig Denhert (1 for 23 off 5) found a way through his defences, but not before the Brothers CC Jimmy Watters Painting/Hello Travelworld No.3 batsman had added 34 runs to the score. Moar's lowest score this season is 32, while he has retired on his three other trips to the crease, to lead the GDSC 3rd Grade runscorers with 183 runs at an average of 91.50.

But forget his batting escapades, which pail into obscurity when you consider his efforts with the ball at AG Murray Field on Saturday. MOar took 4 for 8 off five overs including two maidens with the new ball to have Tucabia reeling at 5 for 21. Despite the efforts of Jason O'Hara (36ret) to revive the innings, Tucabia never truly recovered to post just 8 for 96 off 30 overs.

Moar's innings with the bat proved crucial as Brothers scraped over the line. At one stage 5 for 91, the last six runs came at the expense. The unsung hero for Brothers was Will Lucas, who took 2 for 1 off 3 overs with the ball, and refused to give us his wicket as he and Jesse Benfield (4*) saw the team home.

6. Kyran Robertson (Westlawn) - 3rd Grade: 3/13 (4.2), 32 runs

Once again several players shone for Westlawn GJR Sheetmeta/Jones Mechanical, but it was Robertson's all-round effort in his first game of the season that stood out the most in the seven-wicket win.

Jaiden Harrison (39 off 36), Michael Harrison (37 off 20) and Jason Harrison (42 off 36) all retired as GDSC Easts JD's Take Away got off to a flyer at Lower Fisher Synthetic, scoring their first 125 runs without loss. But 41 runs later the side had run out of batsmen and the trio were all called back to the crease, and all three succumbed with just seven more runs added to the score, to be all out for 173 off 27.2 overs. Robertson (3 for 13 off 4.2), Caitlin Amos (3 for 34 off 5) and Amy Jones (2 for 25 off 3) the chief orchestrators of the carnage.

In reply Westlawn produced an equally solid start with Robertson (32 off 29) providing the platform with Shaun Simpson (36ret off 26) and Eli Jones (35ret off 43) at the top of the order before being the first man out with the score on 103. However, unlike their opponents, Westlawn didn't falter with former Premier League legend Daniel Amos (35 not out off 22) turning back the clock after three years out of the game to guide the side home.

7. Chris Cleaver (Souths) - Premier League: 43 runs

Cleaver's 43 at No.8 was central to South Services' tense two-wicket win over GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel at McKittrick Park on Saturday.

When Cleaver came to the crease at 6 for 64 Easts/Westlawn were on track to record their first GDSC Premier League win of the season. However, his innings which included a 44-run 8th wicket partnership with rookie Matt Dalton (7) turned the ledger back in Souths' favour.

Souths still required 16 runs for victory when Matt Lobsey (1 for 24 off 9) dismantled Cleaver's castle, but Dalton continued to hold his nerve with Adrian Boyd (20*) ticking the scoreboard past the total at the other end. Dalton was unlucky not to earn selection in the Team of the Week, with his low-scoring heroics complemented by 4 for 30 off 7 overs in Easts/Westlawn's second innings, which ultimately had no bearing on the result.

8. Ryan Cotten (Westlawn) - 2nd Grade: 7/38 (8), 22 runs

After a career best 7 for 38 off 8 overs in the first innings, Cotten started to put down in the South Services players' mind as he attempted to do the impossible with the bat for Westlawn MI Organics. Cotten came to the crease at 8 for 65 and his side requiring a further 59 runs for victory. Kaden Chaffey (11) departed at 9 for 74, bringing Ethan Munro (8*) to the crease to form arguably the best No.10 and No.11 batting combination GDSC 2nd Grade has ever seen. The talented duo scored 30 runs together, but Linden Harris (2 for 25 off 7.4) had the last laugh, rattling the stumps with Westlawn 14 runs behind and 20 balls remaining.

9 . Nathan Blanch (Easts/Westlawn) - Premier League: 4/30 (22)

The Easts/Westlawn skipper could not have done more in his bid to secure victory for his team, with a typically gutsy effort taking 4 for 30 off 22 overs in the two-wicket loss to South Services at McKittrick Park.

Nathan Blanch took 4 for 30 off 22 overs in a typically miserly spell for GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel against South Services at McKittrick Park on Saturday, 21st November, 2020. Photo Jenna Thompson / The Daily Examiner

Equally impressive was Shannon Connor (4 for 35 off 20), who also scored 39 runs in the second innings to quash any hopes of an outright result.

10. Andy Kinnane (Brothers) - T20, Premier League 5/16 (3.4); 6/30 (15.2)

After taking 5 for 28 against South Services in round two, the Brothers Clocktower Hotel offspinner jumped to the top of the GDSC Premier League bowling charts with a match-winning six-wicket haul against Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst.

Tucabia was well on track at 2 for 96 chasing 139 in the top of the table clash at Ulmarra Showground, but lost their last eight wickets for 16 runs as Kinnane finished with 6 for 30 off 15.2 overs.

Meanwhile Kinnane's wizardry stopped Coutts Crossing Inspirations Paint's run chase in its tracks in the Cleavers Twenty20 Night Cricket match on Wednesday night.

Despite going wicketless for CRCA in the North Coast Premier League clash against Harwood at McKittrick Park last Sunday, Andy Kinnane took a collective 11 wickets for 46 runs off 19 overs across Brothers Cricket Club’s Twenty20 Night Cricket and GDSC Premier League matches last week. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Coutts dared to dream with some clean hitting from Josh Harris (30) and Bill North (27) to keep the ominous target of 3 for 170 within its sights. But in the space 21 balls Coutts went from 3 for 96 to be all out for 104 off 16.4 overs.

Kinnane finished with 5 for 16 off 3.4 overs while at the other end Jack Weatherstone took 2 for 4 off 2.

Weatherstone was also overshadowed in the Premier League fixture, taking 3 for 5 off 7 overs. On both occasions the Clarence River representative made the most of his limited opportunities and instigated a collapse after coming on late in the attack, giving his captain plenty to think about and putting pressure on his teammates for the new ball.

11. Layton Pigg (Tucabia) - 2nd Grade: 5/27 (5.2)

It was a welcome return to Pigg who cashed in with a five-wicket haul in his first game of the season for Subline Fencing Tucabia Copmanhurst. The right arm seamer took five of the last six GDSC Easts Valley Finance wickets to be all out for 106 chasing 190.

Pigg's spell was the icing on the cake for the GDSC 2nd Grade competition leaders who were already well on track for victory thanks to a brilliant spell of 3 for 11 of 8 from skipper Billy Blanch. Earlier Jaye Yardy (41 off 50) continued to show his reliability at the top of the order while Jake Chevalley (44 off 23) continued to take his hitting game to a new level. Michael Monckton (24 off 18) and Damien Moran (20 off 9) also delivered blistering cameos, and Tucabia could have posted an even greater total but ran out of wickets with eight overs still in the bank.

Jimmy Watters was the shining light for Easts taking 4 for 35 off his 8 overs and top scoring with 24 off 23 balls.

