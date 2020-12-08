KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #8

<< FOLLOW TOPIC: Click here to stay up to date with all the latest cricket stories in the Clarence Valley >>

GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel recorded their first victory of the 2020/21 GDSC Premier League season Saturday, while Brothers Clocktower Hotel survived an early onslaught to keep their undefeated run intact.

The Cleavers Night Cricket match between Northern Districts and Westlawn last Wednesday was washed out. This Wednesday sees Lawrence take on TLE Tucabia Copmanhurst.

The KFC Team of the Week consists of the best 11 individual performances across all senior grades in Clarence River Cricket Association.

Want to find out what happened in each of the matches and who else played well? The descriptions below contain a concise overview of every game played this week.

Here's the KFC Team of the Week #7 for CRCA:

Reader poll Who is the KFC Player of the Week - CRCA #8? Shaun Simpson (Westlawn) - 3rd Grade: 69 not out

Jesse Benfield (Brothers) - 3rd Grade: 71 not out

Finn Lucas (Brothers) - 3rd Grade: 53 not out

Jimmy Watters (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 70 runs

Jack Blanch (Souths) - 2nd Grade: 52 not out

Chris Brophy (Easts) - Premier League: 40 runs

Craig Paul (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 2 for 17 off 6, 40 not out

Jordan Newman (Brothers) - Premier League: 3 for 20 off 8

Nathan Blanch (Easts/Westlawn) - Premier League: 3 for 14 off 8

Hayden Woods (Coutts) - 2nd Grade: 4 for 10 off 7.2

Bevan Blackadder (Easts) - 3rd Grade: 3 for 12 off 3 Vote View Results

1. Shaun Simpson (Westlawn) - 3rd Grade: 69 not out

Simpson came out on top in the battle of the GDSC 3rd Grade heavyweights on Saturday, and took the lead as the competition's leading run scorer in the process.

The Westlawn GJR Sheetmetal/Jones Mechanical captain scored 69 not out in his side's total of 7 for 210, made possible by first retiring when he passed 35, and returning for the end of th innings after his teammates were dismissed.

Westlawn 3rd grade captain Shaun Simpson, pictured during a GDSC Premier Leage match at Ellem Oval in 2015. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Simpson hit 68 of his 69 runs in boundaries, including eight fours and six sixes. Ironically, the main victim of the carnage was the man he overtook for leading run scorer, Brothers Jimmy Watters Painting/Hello Travelworld captain Daniel Moar. The usually economical Moar went for 1 for 56 off his five overs. Daniel Amos (40) and Ramie Simpson (26) also retired for Westlawn, while Ben Walters (3/4 off 3) was the pick of the bowlers for Brothers.

To rub salt into the wound, Moar, whose previous lowest score this season was 32, was dismissed for a duck in the run chase by Simpson's son Kade.

After eight rounds Simpson has scored 231 runs, just 12 ahead of Moar (219). Tucabia's Jason O'Hara is next on 147.

2. Jesse Benfield (Brothers) - 3rd Grade: 71 not out

Daniel Moar and his Brothers Jimmy Watters Painting/Hello Travelworld teammates had the last laugh in the high-scoring GDSC 3rd Grade encounter at Lower Fisher Synthetic, reaching Westlawn's total in the last over with two wickets to spare.

In a similar story to the first innings, Brothers also ran out of batsman and the top order retirees re-entered the fray, and Jesse Benfield one-upped Simpson with a match-winning 71 not out, including 10 boundaries.

3. Finn Lucas (Brothers) - 3rd Grade: 53 not out

Half-centuries are by definition an unlikely prospect in the GDSC 3rd Grade competition. Yet three opening batsmen achieved the milestone in the clash at Lower Fisher Synthetic on Saturday. Hence three players from the same match occupy to top three spots in the KFC Team of the Week.

Lucas helped Jesse Benfield get the Brothers run chase off to a flyer and the pair were reunited again at the end of the innings, when they celebrated a two-wicket victory to ensure Brothers remain on top of the ladder with one game remaining before the Christmas break.

Lucas is the competition's fourth leading run scorer on 144 for the season.

Meanwhile Peter Ellis (3/15 off 5) was the best of Westlawn's bowlers.

4. Jimmy Watters (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 70 runs

The GDSC Easts Valley Finance captain played very much a lone hand scoring half his side's runs with a 90-ball 70.

Watters came to the crease at 2 for 24 and was run out in the midst of Easts losing their last four wickets for five runs with 6.1 overs still to bat.

Jim Watters in his Premier League days for Easts in 2017.

With 2 for 15 off 8, Casey Wear-Preston's offspin was the most effective at restricting the runs for Souths, while openers Linden Harris (2 for 24 off 5) and Josh Amos (2 for 21 off 4.5) also snared a couple of wickets.

5. Jack Blanch (Souths) - 2nd Grade: 52 not out

Failing to bat through the 40 overs would prove crucial for Easts Valley Finance, as South Services successfully chased down their total of 141 with four wickets in hand.

While Wear-Preston (26 off 28) was solid at the top, Easts openers Jeff Rainbow (2 for 20 off 8) and Michael Cooper (3 for 27 off 8) made early inroads with Souths 4 for 35 at one stage.

But Jack Blanch (52 not out) was the hero on the day, guiding his side to victory via an 82-run 6th wicket partnership with Harris (30 off 43), who was dismissed when scores were level.

6. Chris Brophy (Easts) - Premier League: 40 runs

GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel recorded their first victory of the 2020/21 GDSC Premier League season Saturday, holding on by 13 runs against Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst.

But it quite easily could never have eventuated, after a neat piece of wicket keeping by Derek Woods went unrewarded and almost unnoticed early in Easts/Westlawn batsman Chris Brophy's innings at Ulmarra Showground.

Chris Brophy reaches back for his crease in an attempted stumping at Ulmarra Showground

As The Daily Examiner photographer Adam Hourigan's photograph illustrates, the Tucabia keeper successfully whipped the bails off milliseconds before Brophy returned his bat to the crease.

After the umpire gave the batsman the benefit of the doubt following a half-hearted appeal, Brophy went on to top score with 40 runs as Easts/Westlawn posted 7 for 152 off their 40 overs.

TJ Riley was the pick of the bowlers for Tucabia taking 3 for 34 off 8 overs while Matt Pigg had 2 for 20 off 6.

7. Craig Paul (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 2 for 17 off 6, 40 not out

The round three KFC Player of the Week makes his second appearance in the CRCA Team of the Week for his man of the match all-round effort for GDSC Easts Poplar Sheds in their eight-wicket win over Westlawn MI Organics.

Westlawn captain Andy Clay (19) top scored as Angus McFadyen (3 for 19 off 7),

David Bruton-Duroux (3 for 22 off 3.5) and Paul (2 for 17 off 6) tore through the line up to be all out for just 77 runs off 20.5 overs at Lower Fisher Turf.

Easts took just 17 overs to reach the total with opener Brenden Cotten (21) and Paul (40no) at No.3 getting the job done with minimal fuss.

Craig Paul aims to go big during a Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash at McKittrick Park. Photo Matthew Elkerton / The Daily Examiner

8. Jordan Newman (Brothers) - Premier League: 3 for 20 off 8

Brothers Clocktower held for a 20-run victory over South Services to retain their undefeated status after four rounds of the 2020/21 GDSC Premier League season.

Brothers posted 145 with Eli Fahey (35 off 54) and Jake Kroehnert (25 off 46) the main contributors against an up and coming bowling attack featuring Matt Dalton (2 for 17 off 8), Jordan Gallagher (2 for 18 off 6.5), Adrian Boyd (2 for 27 off 6) and Chris Cleaver (2 for 15 off 8).

Souths got off to a flyer in the run chase with Tom Kroehnert (23 off 12) igniting some fireworks including hitting Bill Weatherstone (3 for 37 off 7) out of the ground at McKittrick Park.

But after a 48-run opening stand with Dylan Cleaver (14 of 39), Weatherstone exacted revenge when Kroehnert holed out to Ethan Lucas in the deep.

All the momentum was then sucked out by first change bowler Jordy Newman (3 for 20 off 8) and Souths were left with an uphill battle at 6 for 79.

Similar to earlier in the season, Chris Cleaver (14 off 41) and Dalton (9 off 40) attempted to revive the chase, but Souths were eventually all out for 125 with three overs remaining.

9. Nathan Blanch (Easts/Westlawn) - Premier League: 3 for 14 off 8

The GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel captain finds himself in the KFC Team of the Week for the third week in a row, with his economical spell crucial in Tucabia falling 13 runs short in their run chase on Saturday.

Nathan Blanch was given out lbw after scoring 9 runs off 37 balls in a valuable 35-run 6th wicket partnership with Chris Brophy for GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel walks off after being dismissed at Ulmarra Showground

Needing to score at just 3.5 runs per over, Tucabia struggled to find the gaps against the likes of , Shannon Connor (1 for 23 off 8) and Ben Shipman (2 for 26 off 8), who bowled eight maidens between them.

Blanch's three scalps came early in the innings to have Tucabia reeling at 4 for 24.

After Matt Pigg (31) departed at 5 for 68 it was left to Rohan Hackett to lead the run chase for Tucabia, but he was run out on 52 with four balls remaining and 13 runs still required.

10. Hayden Woods (Coutts) - 2nd Grade: 4 for 10 off 7.2

Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel notched their fifth win in a row in GDSC 2nd Grade when they ended Sunline Fencing Tucabia Copmanhurst's unbeaten run with a convincing eight-wicket win at JJ Lawrence Turf.

Woods set the tone early by removing both openers before returning to mop up the tail to have Tucabia all out for 85 in the 35th over. He was well supported by Andrew McLachlan (3 for 20 off 8), Noel O'Connell (2 for 23 off 5) and Zac Page (1 for 14 off 7).

In reply Coutts openers Bill North (32) and Aaron Webb (23) staved off the new ball and a rain delay to put on a 56-run opening partnership before O'Connell (10*) and Josh Harris (10*) saw the side home in the 25th over.

Hayden Woods bowls for Grafton High in a Daily Examiner Shield Super Eights cricket match at McKittrick Park.

With his season-best figures, Woods is now the equal leading wicket taker in GDSC 2nd Grade with 18 alongside Easts' Angus McFadyen, while teammate McLachlan (16) is third, and Tucabia's Billy Blanch, who went wicketless with 0 for 6 off 7, and Easts' Jimmy Watters have 14 apiece.

11. Bevan Blackadder (Easts) - 3rd Grade: 3 for 12 off 3

The GDSC Easts JD's Take Away veteran captain took the first hattrick of his career against Coutts Crossing at McIntosh Park.

Blackadder first had Dan Trickett (19) caught by Michael Harrison, then caught a return catch from Coutts president Dean 'No-E' Clark before trapping 42-year-old rookie Desan Padayachee leg before wicket to round out the feat.

It was ultimately in vain, however, as the three wickets with the score on 117 proved a mere stumbling block in an otherwise smooth chase of Easts' total of 9 for 143, with Lance Chevalley (33*) and Murray Spry (12*) seeing the hosts home by five wickets with three overs to spare. Earlier Bruce Rankin (37) and Scott Chard (35) both retired for Coutts.

Ian Smith (26) and Brendan Palmer (24) top scored for Easts, while Caitlin Chevalley (3 for 38 off 5) was among the wickets.

SO FAR THIS SEASON...

• KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #1

• KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #1: Jake Kroehnert 105

• KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #2

• KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #2: Beau Sevil 105*

• KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #3

• KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #3: Craig Paul match-winner

• KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #4

• KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #4: Billy Blanch leads the way

• KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #5

• KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #5: Andrew Ellis 120

• KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #6

• KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #6: Nathan Blanch 4/30 (22)

• KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #7

• KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #7: Tim Bultitude earns call up