KFC drive-throughs across the country have become car washes today in the name of charity. Picture: Karen BLEIER / AFP
Lifestyle

KFC turns drive-throughs into car washes

12th Oct 2019 2:37 PM

THINKING chicken for lunch?

KFCs across the country are hosting their first ever drive-through window wash service at select restaurants across Australia.

The KFC window wash is on today from 11am - 3pm, with all donations going to the KFC Youth Foundation.

The event follows foundation's release of its second annual Youth Confidence Report, which delves into the state of issues and concerns of young Aussies.

The report includes their attitudes and opinions toward the challenges they face and topics of biggest concern, including mental health.

It also uncovered a crisis in confidence in young Aussies, with fewer than one in five feeling confident enough to be themselves in all areas of their lives.

This year the KFC Youth Foundation aims to raise $1.5 million, with all funds going to the Foundation's five charity partners: Reachout.com, Whitelion, StreetWork, Youngcare and Reach.

