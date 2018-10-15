Khabib calls out Floyd Mayweather

Khabib Nurmagomedov puts Conor McGregor on the canvas — something Floyd Mayweather failed to do. (Photo by Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Khabib Nurmagomedov puts Conor McGregor on the canvas — something Floyd Mayweather failed to do. (Photo by Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

FRESH from a crushing win over Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov has called out undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

The 30-year-old Russian retained his UFC lightweight title after forcing McGregor to tap out last week - and is now hoping to emulate the Irishman by taking on Mayweather.

Nurmagomedov extended his perfect record in MMA to 27-0, and urged unbeaten Mayweather to fight him to prove who is the one king in the jungle.

McGregor suffered a 10th round stoppage defeat against the 50-0 boxing champ, where he was outboxed for the whole fight, and failed to land any shots of note.

But the Russian - who is the only person to have dropped the two-weight world champion - is confident he has the tools in his arsenal to inflict Mayweather's first defeat.

Nurmagomedov was in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on the weekend to watch some fights and numped into Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe, who was in attendance to support undefeated American Andrew Tabiti.

Ellerbe took advantage of the unplanned meeting by filming a short video with the UFC star.

"Hey let's go Floyd, we have to fight now," Nurmagomedov said.

"50-0 versus 27-0, two guys that never lose. Let's go, why not. Because in the jungle (there can be) only one king."

Asked who was the king, Nurmagomedov responded: "Of course I am the king. Because he (Mayweather) cannot drop McGregor but I drop him easily."

To which a delighted Ellerbe said: "You'll get some of that work baby."

Mayweather was critical of Khabib's post-fight actions following his win over McGregor, as he climbed out of the Octagon and attacked his rivals coach Dillon Dannis.

The 41-year-old insisted the Eagle should be hit with a huge fine, claiming he was very unprofessional.

He said: "I'm not too familiar with the guy McGregor was fighting, but I know the guy he was facing was undefeated.

"McGregor is a tough competitor but McGregor's opponent jumped out of the ring and was fighting people in the crowd so, very unprofessional.

"It's going to be a huge fine I'm pretty sure because with my fight against Zab Judah, there was a crazy melee in the ring and a huge penalty - a huge fine. If I'm not mistaken, seven figures.

"Not to me, but could have been to Zab Judah or my uncle Roger or even Leonard Ellerbe, so I know when a guy's jumping out of the cage into the audience and fighting different people, the fine is going to be crazy."

However, it remains to be seen what the next step is for the retired Mayweather, with talks being held over a rematch with Manny Pacquiao next year.

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission.