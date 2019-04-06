McGregor said nothing in Octagon: Khabib

KHABIB Nurmagomedov has again hit out at Conor McGregor, asking him why he didn't say anything when the Dagestan product said "let's talk" during their October fight.

Last October the lightweight pair clashed in what was a one-sided beat-down that ended with the Irishman tapping out for the fourth time in his glittering career.

Russian hero Khabib, 30, marred his dominant display by leaping the cage and attacking McGregor's team.

And 30-year-old McGregor's response has been a string of social media insults that have once again sailed too close to racism against the devout Muslim and his wife.

"He always wants to be in the headlines. If you noticed, after each UFC event he makes comments, he praises those who win or insults someone," Nurmagomedov said.

"This is his way of self-promoting, that's how he makes headlines all the time. It works for him, he knows what he's doing and I got no problem with that. He can say whatever he wants.

"Inside the cage, he didn't say anything. When I was hitting him in the face with my elbows and knees, when I said 'let's talk,' he didn't respond.

"And now, when he is thousands of kilometres away, he is saying things. That just shows what kind of lowlife he really is.

"I have no problem with that, because when we were one-on-one in the cage, when he was on the floor he didn't speak to me. And that is what really matters."

Nurmagomedov's comments are the latest in a war of words between the pair that has gotten increasingly personal and forced UFC boss Dana White to call for calm after McGregor insulted Nurmagomedov's wife.

The Dagestani responded by labelling McGregor a "rapist", after reported sexual assault allegations that have been made against the Irishman in his country.

McGregor sparked a bitter back-and-forth earlier in the week when he took aim at Nurmagomedov's wife in a since-deleted tweet that showed a photograph of the Dagestani on his wedding day with the caption: "Your wife is a towel mate".

McGregor also posted - and then deleted - another photograph of a teammate of Nurmagomedov he hit in the violent aftermath of their fight at UFC 229 last year with the caption: "I smacked your brother and took a s*** in his hat."

But the Irish star didn't stop there, describing Nurmagomedov - who won their fight with a fourth-round submission - a "scurrying rat" and also taking aim at Ruslan Magomedov, another Dagestani fighter who was recently given a lifetime ban from USADA.

