Fiancée of slain journalist faces new horror

THE fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi issued an heartbreaking statement saying she's horrified that the body of the slain Saudi journalist may have been dissolved in chemicals.

"I'm unable to express my sorrow to learn about dissolving your body Jamal!" Hatice Cengiz tweeted, according to the New York Post.

"They killed you and chopped up your body, depriving me and your family of conducting your funeral prayer and burying you in Madinah as wished."

Ms Cengiz's post included a black-and-white photo of the 59-year-old smiling in a waterfront setting.

"Are these killers and those behind it human beings? Oh my God!" she concluded the tweet.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who was critical of the Saudi government and its Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, vanished from the Saudi consulate on October 2.

Saudi officials have waffled over what happened - initially claiming he left the consulate in Istanbul, then saying he was killed in a "rogue operation."

Late last month, a Saudi prosecutor finally admitted that Khashoggi was killed in a planned attack.

Turkey says Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered by a 15-member assassination squad.

Khashoggi's body has not been found and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Edrogan has suggested that it may have been dissolved in acid.

A Turkish official said two members of a Saudi Arabian team were sent to the consulate to cover up evidence shortly after his death there.

Cengiz hasn’t received any information from authorities to back up claims that Khashoggi was dissolved in acid. Picture: Supplied

Ms Cengiz hasn't received any information from authorities to back up claims that Khashoggi was dissolved in acid, she told the Associated Press in a message.

Meanwhile, the reporter's sons have issued desperate pleas to find their father's body so that they can give him a proper burial and receive closure.

