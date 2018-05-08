Menu
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently had a baby girl.
Khloe’s staying with her cheating partner

by Emily Smith and Tashara Jones
8th May 2018 11:27 AM

KHLOE Kardashian has taken back her allegedly cheating NBA star baby daddy Tristan Thompson, sources tell Page Six.

Kardashian gave birth three weeks ago and was seen out for a walk on Sunday with newborn baby True in Cleveland.

A source said: "Khloe has stuck with Tristan, because she loves him ... she has stuck with him over the objections of her mum and her sisters, who begged her to bring the baby back to LA and live with the family. They are worried about Khloe - but she insists she's putting their baby first, and she wants to stay a family."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on holiday. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Kardashian supported Cleveland Cavaliers star Thompson at an NBA playoff game on Saturday.

Page Six reported that last month while Kardashian was about to give birth in Cleveland, Thompson was busy bringing a Bronx "Instagram model" Lani Blair back to a Manhattan hotel after a night of partying.

Another source said on Monday that the humiliation may not be over for Khloe - because Blair has quit her job as a bartender at a Queens strip joint to launch a reality TV career, for which she's likely to dish all the details on her weekend with the NBA baller.

Khloe Kardashian partying with Tristan Thompson, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Picture: @kimksnapchats/Instagram
This article was originally published on the New York Post and is reproduced with permission.

    Local Partners