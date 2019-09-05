Khloe’s ‘unrecognisable’ face shocks fans

THE Kardashians are known for their enhanced beauty but fans have expressed fears Khloe has taken it too far.

The youngest Kardashian sister, 35, posted several photos on Instagram that quickly attracted attention for all the wrong reasons, with many claiming her face looked "unrecognisable".

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which debuts its new season on Monday on Foxtel, showed off her ripped stomach in a tiny pink corset in the photos that she captioned: "Hydrated and Healthy!", but it wasn't her figure fans were looking at.

"To her face … may you rest in peace," one user wrote.

Another added: "Please stop doing things on your face. Please", while someone else said: "God your face has so many surgeries it's overwhelming."

A different user bluntly wrote: "Delete this I'm scared."

Only last month Khloe denied plastic surgery rumours, shutting down speculation she'd undergone a nose job in a video for Vogue, saying her look was all thanks to make-up.

"One of my favourite things is nose contour, but this does stress me out a little bit because … in person, and how cameras reflect and light, everything looks different," she said.

"So sometimes I will contour my nose and in real life I think I look so good, and then in some photos I look crazy."

Khloe in 2008. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Khloe is a mother to one-year-old daughter True, who she had with her ex boyfriend NBA star Tristan Thompson.

The fallout of their relationship breakdown is set to take centre stage on the 17th season of KUWTK, which hits screens next week, and as always, there is a lot of drama for fans to look forward to.

Kim awaits the arrival of her fourth baby while also receiving a shocking medical diagnosis.

In the aftermath of the Jordyn Woods, Thompson cheating scandal, Khloe navigates co-parenting with many setbacks.

In one of the trailers, Kylie Jenner tries to mediate between Khloe and Jordyn, who was Kylie's long-term best friend when she kissed Tristan, Khloe's boyfriend at the time, back in February.

"She wants to write you a letter," Kylie says.

Meanwhile, Kourtney reaches a milestone birthday that she has a breakdown about, telling Khloe turning 40 gives her anxiety.

"I feel like I want to cry. It just gives me anxiety and I don't know why. I have so much and I should just be so happy," she says through tears.

And it doesn't look like her ex, Scott, is having a great time either, with one of the clips showing him making a bombshell admission to the Kardashian family.

"There's a chance that I would have to go to prison," he says.

And in a series first, Kim and Khloe break the fourth wall outside of the interview studio amid concerns certain family members are not pulling their weight when it comes to sharing their lives for the cameras.

