Kick from toddler leads to shock cancer diagnosis

Wurtulla's Kate Szumowski says a kick to the chest from her toddler essentially saved her life. Warren Lynam

AN ACCIDENTAL kick to the chest from a screaming toddler has potentially saved the life of a Wurtulla mum.

Exercise physiologist Kate Szumowski, 38, was changing her daughter Isabel's nappy when her right breast was kicked.

It was then she found a strange lump - the size of a "frozen pea" - which was later diagnosed as breast cancer.

Ten days later she was on an operating table.

"Six more months and the doctors said they'd be prolonging my life, not saving it. That's how aggressive the cancer was," Ms Szumowski said.

"It was like the universe going bang. She saved my life. She's the reason I found the lump.

"So she's the golden child."

After successful treatment and chemotherapy, Ms Szumowski's hair is slowly growing back and the colour of her fingernails returning.

For the majority of her ordeal, save a few days here and there, she's remained upbeat.

"Cancer is scary, but you have to be positive," she said.

"Negativity won't help anyone, so you have to tackle it with a positive mind.

"You need to keep trudging through for your family. Especially with a two-year-old at home.

"But I am certainly hoping my bad luck has passed."