40°
Lifestyle

KICK THE KILOS: Mackay jumps ahead of Bundy

Georja Ryan
| 5th Dec 2016 10:17 AM
Who will take out the glory? Just two weeks to go in the ARM Kick the Kilos competition.
Who will take out the glory? Just two weeks to go in the ARM Kick the Kilos competition. lzf

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MACKAY has finally jumped in front of Bundaberg on the Kick the Kilos leaderboard in what has been a close race so far. 

While the Sunny Coast remains the leader, and has been perched atop the ladder since very early on in the competition, all is not lost for the smaller regions. 

On the per capita leaderboard, Gympie remains top dog, almost 70m per person ahead of second place runners Bundaberg. 

Gladstone continues to strongly push forward climbing the ranks on the per capita board and Bundy should be nervous.   

With just two weeks to go, the competition is fierce!  

 

KM LEADERBOARD

SUNSHINE COAST            26482.35km

MACKAY                              14908.9km

BUNDABERG                      14840.99km

ROCKHAMPTON               12290.39km

TOOWOOMBA                  11202.31km

GYMPIE                             11076.33km

GLADSTONE                       9368.24km

COFFS HARBOUR             9095.80km

FRASER COAST                  7305.5km

IPSWICH                              5582.24km

SOUTHERN DOWNS        4625.53km

SOUTH BURNETT              4262.36km

CLARENCE VALLEY           3303.52km

NORTHERN RIVERS          2694.33km

TWEED                                  1442.78km

 

PER CAPITA LEADERBOARD

GYMPIE                                  228.5M

BUNDABERG                      157.4M

GLADSTONE                       141.7M

SOUTHERN DOWNS        129.5M

SOUTH BURNETT              129.4M

MACKAY                              115.8M

COFFS HARBOUR             106M

ROCKHAMPTON               102.6M

SUNSHINE COAST            78.8M

TWEED                                  74.8M

TOOWOOMBA                  74.3M

FRASER COAST                  72.1M

CLARENCE VALLEY           65.3M

IPSWICH                              29.4M

NORTHERN RIVERS          17.8M

Topics:  editors pick exercise health kick the kilos

Harmony takes her next big step

Harmony takes her next big step

BRAVE Grafton girl Harmony Fielden will undergo another major operation in Sydney's Westmead Hospital to help correct the symptoms of a mystery condition.

Residents call for stop work after asbestos find

The layout of the proposed Clarence Valley Council depot on the corner of Skinner and Tyson sts, South Grafton.

"People knew there had been asbestos dumped at the site"

Stewarts join forces to lead Rebels to triple crown

CROSSING THE RIVER: Former Grafton Ghosts flier Cameron Stewart was one of the leaders of the Ghosts 2015 reserve grade premiership winning side, will rejoin brother Kieren at the South Grafton Rebels for the 2017 season.

Former Ghost Cam Stewart inks deal with South Grafton.

KICK THE KILOS: Mackay jumps ahead of Bundy

Who will take out the glory? Just two weeks to go in the ARM Kick the Kilos competition.

MACKAY has finally jumped in front of Bundaberg.

Local Partners

Harmony takes her next big step

BRAVE Grafton girl Harmony Fielden will undergo another major operation in Sydney's Westmead Hospital to help correct the symptoms of a mystery condition.

Keith and Roma celebrate 70 years

Family and friends of Roma and Keith Zietsch at the Crown Hotel for their 70th wedding anniversary.

Seventy years of marriage for Roma and Keith Zietsch

Bored? Here's 9 things to do this weekend

The Clarence Valley Mental Health Fishing Group are holding a Christmas fishing event at Memorial Park.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Bringing their Magic Mojo to Grafton

MAGIC: Head down to Roches Family Hotel for a brilliant mix of '70s, '80s and '90s music by Magic Mojo, a Coffs Coast band using their experience to give a brilliant performance.

Powerful trio to lift the top off Roches Hotel tonight

Catch Saturday night fever at the South Club

GEEZ WIZZ: Get your dancing shoes on for the UK Bee Geez Show.

The UK Bee Geez Show delivers a realistic tribute to pop legends

Jonah Hill involved in a car accident

Jonah Hill involved in a car accident

JONAH Hill had to watch his lavish Audi be towed away after he was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles.

Katie Holmes' empowering directorial debut

Katie Holmes

KATIE Holmes as made her directorial debut

Jennifer Lawrence gives keys to new partner

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence

Oscar winner settling down with new partner

Rogue One star proud to lead new Star Wars film

Felicity Jones leads the new Star Wars film

Star Wars lead proud to be in front in sci-fi

What's on the small screen this week

Ernie Dingo stars in the TV series Going Places with Ernie Dingo.

ERNIE Dingo stars in a new travel series and Seven airs the AACTAs.

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

Mandy Moore sees herself as a 60-year-old rather than a 32-year-old

Goooodbye Hamish and Andy (from our radios)

Hamish and Andy

The pair have been on air since 2006

Keep It Simple

1 Cox Street, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $365,000

Perfect for those looking to downsize or invest, this immaculately presented home is sized just right for those who want to keep life simple. Enjoying a sought...

Federation Styling On The River

24 Orion Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 3 $750,000

There is no greater measure of how good a neighbourhood is than the length of time that property owners stay in the area. For the current owners of this...

There&#39;s No Place You&#39;d Rather Be

19 Mariners Way, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $585,000

Taking a moment to explore the location of this immaculately presented home will highlight exactly why this position is so sought after. Being almost surrounded by...

Location Location Location

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

A Lifestyle Opportunity Awaits

255 Mylneford Road, Mylneford 2460

House 3 1 5 $ 435,000

Occupying approximately 15 acres (6.03ha) of flood free land this delightful property offers ample opportunity for those looking to create a lifestyle property.

A Rare Offering

2/6 Schaeffer Close, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Wanting to downsize but retain your independence, 2/6 Schaeffer Close could be just what you're looking for. Low set and low maintenance and surrounded by similar...

Reach For The Stars!!

3 Gemini Street, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Positioned on a low maintenance, flood free block this brick and tile home is not to be missed. Situated at Junction Hill in the sought after Zodiac Estate this...

A New Family Needed

13 Greenfields Drive, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

If you're looking for a home that has room for a family and a yard with space for storage, play and then some, this has to be on your list. With three separate...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 235,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Fully-Furnished and Close to CBD

3 Fisher Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $ 265,000

Set in the heart of Grafton's CBD is this fantastic opportunity to secure yourself a prime location for your private or commercial needs. Zoned B3 Core...

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!